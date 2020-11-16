It is so important to choose a university that prioritizes your mental health

When I first enrolled in university, the thrill of pursuing higher education was one that, truthfully, I was not entirely familiar with. I was really pursuing higher education as a means of wanting to have the qualification behind me to further my career prospects. And while it is really important to understand that not everyone has to have a degree to be able to go far in their chosen field, it is also really instrumental for individuals to be able to have the awareness and access to make the choice for themselves. What is the right fit for one individual is not so much for another and so making that choice for yourself is important.
For me, when it came down to me making the choice, I knew that because I wanted to get into the field of law (and work in personal injury claim, to begin with), I genuinely needed to have a qualification behind me to be able to even step foot into the field and begin my career the way I wanted to. So, that is exactly what I did. And now, as a university student myself, there is one piece of advice that I would always recommend to anyone who wants to pursue higher education in any particular field. This is a piece of advice that was given to me when I was considering going to university and today it is still the most valuable piece of advice I have heard to date.
You need to choose a university that prioritizes your mental health
Ultimately, the most important thing when enrolling and being accepted into university is that you choose University that is going to prioritize your mental health as well as your academic excellence. Of course, the whole goal of higher education is to focus on academic excellence, however there is an important difference between universities who are willing and able to go above and beyond to take care of you as a human being and universities who really do not seem to care that much about it at all. Sometimes, that means supporting you in the classroom and giving useful advice such as how to create professional resume templates for future job-seeking endeavors. And at other times, it means giving you the freedom to focus on your mental health. This is a really important difference and this is the one thing that I really focused on outside of academics when choosing the university that ultimately enrolled in.
Why this is so fundamentally important
Essentially, there is what to be said about a university that is willing and able to value and prioritize the health and well-being of its students. So many universities will say that they do have this kind of prioritization, however there is a significant difference between a university that talks the talk and University that walks the walk. This is fundamentally important because higher education is designed to challenge you. And while this is a positive thing, it can sometimes be overwhelming. Students sometimes feel as if there are more due dates looming all too quickly and they cannot keep up with it all. This is when they can find themselves in positions of disadvantage and so having the support of the university truly does make a world of difference.
How finding your ideal balance can make a world of difference
It is also quite important to work on consistently fighting your ideal balance. It can be easy to become overwhelmed with your workload and forget to focus on yourself, however taking you and just an hour a day to focus on your body, your mind, and your soul can make a world of difference in not only your overall health and wellbeing but how you achieve your sound quality of life as well as your academic progress. You do your best work when you feel your best and so it is really important that you take the time to focus on yourself rather than primarily focusing on your academics. There is room for both, so make sure that you are doing the work to focus on both.