How to Invest in Real Estate Immediately After College

Real estate is one of the most reliable ways to build wealth, especially if you hold it for a long period of time. It’s responsible for tons of self-made millionaires, and is an accessible strategy no matter what your other career goals are.
The problem is, real estate is expensive. A normal residential home in a popular area is going to be at least $100,000, and a well-developed, multi-unit property can be millions. The average person definitely won’t have the cash to buy these properties outright, and probably won’t have the down payment or credit necessary to get a loan to secure them—especially right out of college.
However, if you’re interested in getting involved in real estate investment right after you graduate, there are some options available to you.
Understand the Different Types of Real Estate Investing
First, understand that there are many different types of real estate investing you could use to build your wealth, each with advantages and disadvantages:
- Residential vs. commercial real estate investing. Most investment opportunities can be categorized as residential or commercial. Residential real estate provides homes to people, either in the form of houses or apartments. Commercial real estate provides property to companies and organizations, and may serve any number of functions. Residences tend to make money with monthly rent payments; commercial properties can too, but may also make money in other ways.
- Buying existing property vs. building new. Buying existing properties is accessible and inexpensive, but sometimes, it’s better to build new. For example, if you’re going to build a hotel, you’ll want it to be equipped with the newest and best features—so you can attract more people. Be sure to check out this guide if you’re interested in better understanding the costs of building a hotel.
- Single-units vs. multi-unit properties. Most real estate investors start out with a single unit property, appealing to one tenant, family, or business, but this isn’t a necessity. You could also invest in a multi-unit property, multiplying the complexity of your operation, but also your revenue and profits.
- Optimizing for cash flow vs. appreciation vs. short-term profit. There are different ways to optimize your real estate investing approach. For example, if you’re interested in a short-term profit, you’ll probably be interested in flipping properties—buying them for cheap, fixing them up, and selling them for more than you paid. If you’re interested in long-term appreciation, you’ll buy or build property in an area of rising demand and interest, and hope the value of your property increases over time. If you optimize for cash flow, you can charge rent in excess of your monthly payments, resulting in a monthly profit.
- REITs and other opportunities. It’s also possible to get exposure to the real estate market in other ways, like by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs), which function like index funds for properties. This way, you can get the benefits of real estate investing even without much capital.
Find a Mentor
Even if you understand the basics of property investing, you’re probably feeling overwhelmed at the possibilities in front of you. Accordingly, it’s in your best interest to find a mentor you can shadow. Mentors are important for all fields of life, whether your aim is to find an injury attorney or invest in property. Your mentor should be experienced in a specific field of real estate investing, and should be willing to show you the ropes—they may let you tag along to their prospective sales, or let you help with some of the due diligence for new properties. Whatever the case, you’ll gain experience without needing to front any money, and you may end up finding an investment opportunity while working with them.
Find Partners and Investors
If you don’t have any capital to invest and you’re ready to buy or manage a property, you can get access to the market by finding partners and investors. For example, you might team up with someone with lots of capital but little time, and work out an arrangement that affords you partial equity in exchange for researching and eventually managing a specific property.
If you start a real estate investment company, you could also work to gather investors and coordinate their funds to buy promising properties—though this may be an advanced strategy for someone fresh out of college.
Raise Your Own Capital
If you’re eager to get started and you’re willing to start with a small property, the best option may simply be to raise the capital yourself. If you start with a home for yourself, you can save as little as 5 percent of the purchase price for a down payment. Even if you’re struggling with student loans, a combination of a steady job, a good side gig, and a strict budget should set you on the right course to save all the money you need to get started.