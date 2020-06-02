How to Find Inspiration and Ideas for Creative Writing

Every art school student or an author struggle with the lack of inspiration from time to time. And it does not matter if you are writing a college essay or a book to make for a living, producing new ideas is very important. We have prepared some useful tips that can help you overcome your creative writing crisis.
Get Inspired by Someone Else's Stories and Texts
The most obvious source of inspiration is reading books, blogs, or magazines. And it is a good way to get inspired by something that has already inspired others. Read other people's texts to find interesting subjects and opinions on a particular topic.
A good way for a student to deal with a lack of inspiration is to buy creative writing, and it is not that hard to find US best writing service. Using this kind of company, you can get an excellent custom creative essay. Being written by professional writers, it will be able to double for you as a great example for your own piece of work.
Another nice source of story ideas is following the news on the TV or on the Internet. If you cannot come up with your own storyline, you can simply open a newspaper or surf the Internet for a topic that interests you. Using those articles as a background, you will be able to create a new story or alter the information to make a new story.
Watching movies and TV shows is undoubtedly a great way to get an instant blow of inspiration. Observe and analyze characters, their dialogs, and even surroundings and atmosphere. Using these as prototypes for your essay, you will be able to build a completely new story by adding new features to your own characters.
Write down Every Idea You Come up With
Always be ready to write down your thoughts as you never know when you will come up with truly original and genius ones. You can use a notebook, voice recorder or even your mobile phone. Having it at your hand, you will never miss the moment of inspiration.
You can record or write down your own thoughts or conversations of other people that you can accidentally hear. It does not mean that you need to spy on others, but people around you can produce some statements that might really inspire you. If you hear something that touches you, write it down to use that idea later.
Change Your Usual Environment for a Fresh Look
The new environment can encourage the imagination to flow as well. When our brain receives new visual content, it starts producing new ideas. There is no need to move to another city or country to make this source of inspiration work. You can start with small steps.
For example, you can change your usual route to the place where you study, work, or do groceries. It will help you to literally look at the world from a different perspective and create new ideas. Also, you can try working in another room, go to your local coffee shop, or try writing in the park.
Practice a Freewriting Technique
Freewriting is a great exercise that can help you move from a dead spot and develop new ideas. The point of it is writing whatever comes to your mind for a limited period of time. You can write on a particular topic or go for a sheer improvisation. So, all you need to do is to select a topic (if you want one), open a notebook or a doc, and start writing. You can write for a certain period of time or set yourself the task to write several pages.
Do not think about the content and focus on the process. Write narrative sentences or free associations, and only pay attention to the flow of thought. You do not have to bother about grammar or punctuation at this stage. You will be able to get back to the text later, revise it for mistakes, and shape it into a wholesome essay.
Make Story Sketches
Writing short random drafts and outlines can help you avoid a lack of ideas. You can choose any topic interesting for you, write down a short sketch, and then, set a timer for about 30 minutes and try to develop that thought. After the time is done, reread the text and see if you can come up with more ideas to develop it.
Write down Your Everyday Observations
When you do not have enough inspiration, observe the world around you. Choose anything that attracts your attention and start writing about it. It can be anything – from a random object to a man sitting near you. Let your story answer different questions like who, what, why, how, and when. Try to describe as many details as possible.