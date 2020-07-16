What Are The Options Of Energy-Efficient Interior Window Treatments For Your Home?

Did you know that modern window treatments like smart blinds can help prevent loss of energy?
Yes, smart blinds that work with alexa have become the talk of the town these days. These smart blinds are energy-efficient, and you can control them with the click of a button as well as voice commands.
In fact, there are tons of efficient window treatments available today that can be the perfect addition to your smart home. Let us find out what options are there to spruce up the interiors with specialized window treatments.
- Insulated cellular shades - Made up of pleated materials, these are designed in such a way that you can fold them up usually at the top of the windows. It has a structure like a honeycomb cross-sections that gives this shade one of the highest R-values across window coverings, which results in reduced heat transfer through the window. This one is a great choice when you are looking for window coverings that will save energy, provide comfort, privacy, etc.
- Window quilts - These are like sheets of quilted material that can be rolled and unrolled. You would need to attach them to the window with the help of an attachment like Velcro or snaps.
- Roller shades - Unlike the luxurious Roman shades, roller shades are quite inexpensive. They are raised or lowered from a roller tube that is fitted at the top of the window. You can get them in a variety of colors, designs, fabrics, and weaves. The heavier fabrics will come with better thermal performance, but these treatments are mainly for privacy and blocking sunlight.
- Slat blinds - Window blinds are basically horizontal or vertical slat types which are very efficient in reducing heat gain during summer and heat loss during the winters. Lightly colored slat blinds are the best if you want to reduce the heat from the sun inside your home without blocking the sunlight completely.
- Curtains and drapes - Curtains are made up of different types of fabrics and they are made according to the fitted size of the windows. Drapes, on the other hand, reach all the way to the floor. Draperies can reduce heat received at a great level and for increased efficiency, it should be hung as close to the window as possible. They help in making the temperature of the room more comfortable.
- Window films - They help in blocking against the heat from sunlight. They would provide heat protection without blocking your views. If you have a tricky window design where it is tough to fit any other window treatment, films work the best.
With the incredible advancement of technology today, these interior window treatments can contribute to maintaining optimal temperature indoors, and also reduce your cooling and heating bills substantially.