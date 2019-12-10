Instagram is a popular social network that serves more purposes than just allowing people to share their best photos. Thousands of people use this platform to follow influencers and brands that may not be related to their work. Some even buy Instagram followers to increase the volume of the audience overwatching their creation. However, some people use this social network to learn. Currently, Instagram has many educational accounts that some people follow to get factual knowledge about anything from science facts to Austin bottled water. Here are the top-10 educational Instagram accounts that you can follow to learn something every day.
1. National Geographic (@natgeo)
Students from all academic disciplines should follow the National Geographic Instagram account. This account posts information on varied topics including cultures, animals, and nature. NatGeo posts information that opens up the minds of the audiences to the world. Reading this information enables people to appreciate the unique and awesome differences that exist in the world. The knowledge acquired from the information posted on this Instagram account can be helpful for those pursuing environmental science and biology majors.
2. NASA Goddard (@nasagoddard)
Anybody that loves space and research should follow the NASA Goddard Instagram account. This account share amazing photos of astronauts, space shots, and shuttle launches straight from a Hubble telescope. What’s more, this account features humorous posts some times. For instance, the account can post a flying frog close to a launching rocket.
3. Mars Curiosity Rover (@marscuriosity)
There is an Instagram account for the Mars Curiosity Rover. While the rover roams around this red planet, you can get a glimpse of un-retouched, unofficial images direct from this rover.
You might not see the Martian skyscrapers in the images. However, you will enjoy the view of images from a different planet. This account publishes rare and insightful information about Mars. It’s a great educational Instagram account to follow if you’re curious about the outer space.
4. Smithsonian Magazine (@smithsonianmagazine)
This is another great educational Instagram account to follow if you want to learn more about the world. It covers topics that are generally similar to those of the National Geographic. However, the Smithsonian Magazine account focuses more on human achievements and culture. Thus, it deviates from animals and nature slightly and that’s what differentiates it from the Nat Geo account.
Following this account will enable you to get facts that will spice up your day randomly. And, the good thing about this account is that it’s very active. That means you will get several images from this account every day.
5. U.S. Department of Interior (@usinterior)
The key mandate of the U.S. Department of Interior is to conserve the natural resources in the country. When this is blended with Instagram, it leaves users with many stunning photos of sceneries and national parks they never knew they existed.
Following this Instagram account enables you to explore and learn about the natural world wonders and beauty within the United States borders. This account will not just educate you about the vast wilderness in the U.S. It will also inspire you to get out and explore and then strive to protect the planet.
6. Association for Talent Development (@atdnational)
Following the Association for Talent Development’s Instagram account is a no-brainer for people interested in learning new and different things. But, it’s good to be reminded if you’re not following the account yet. When you follow this Instagram account, you learn about what is happening within ATD. This includes industry books, resources, events, and other things that help in learning and development.
One of the things that can benefit students that follow this account is networking events. These events enable students to make connections that can benefit them in their future careers. You also learn things and participate in events that grow you as a learner.
7. American Museum of Natural History (@amnh)
If you want to learn about anything historical and natural, follow the American Museum of Natural History Instagram account. This account posts information and photos of dinosaurs, as well as, their fossils. However, the account can cover any animal documented in history.
In some cases, the account can cover historic plants. Therefore, if you are a plant lover, don’t assume that the account is not ideal for you to follow. This is the account to follow if you want to learn more about the history of animals and plants.
8. Science (@science)
Are you interested in science? If yes, you need to follow the Science Instagram account. This account is dedicated to helping followers understand the way the Universe building blocks fit together. You learn how science explains the universe and where it comes in. This is something any student wants to learn about.
This account publishes information and photos of animals, plants, and the environment. Following this account means you will get great photos that give you a new perspective of the universe and enhance your understanding of it.
9. NOAA Fisheries (@noaafisheries)
This is the account to follow if you want to learn more about marine life. When you follow this account, you get amazing photos of oceans and sea creatures every day. The best thing about this account is that it provides detailed facts relating to every picture. That means you get great photos and detailed facts about oceans and sea creatures.
10. Pearson Students (@pearsonstudents)
You should follow this account if you’re a student or a lover of textbooks. Pearson Students is one of the largest textbook suppliers in the United States. Their student-relations account should, therefore, be a must-follow for learners.
This account creates a sense of belonging and community. When you follow this account, you get great tips for studies, college, and dorms among others. What’s more, this account provides occasional giveaways. These can include a gift card, small goodies, and free products from textbook publishing firms.
The Bottom Line
Instagram is no longer just a platform for sharing selfies. It’s a social network that can be used more mindfully to acquire and share useful knowledge. These educational accounts show how Instagram can be used to teach, learn, and inspire curiosity. Anybody that wants to learn something new and different every day should consider following these educational Instagram accounts.