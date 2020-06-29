Buying a car as a student: Does a truck cost more to insure?

Anyone who has ever been a higher education student knows all too well that it is a tremendously challenging and rewarding experience. There are obviously many challenges that come hand in hand with actively pursuing higher education, each of which play their own role in how the overall experience plays out for any given student. While the experience is fundamentally different for each and every student, there is one certainty that applies to each and every one of them: there are no certainties.
Student life can be and often is equal parts tremendously challenging and overwhelmingly rewarding. There are many pieces of advice that will no doubt be given to higher education students in the lead up to and during the experience of being a higher education student itself, So, how does one know which pieces of advice are genuinely valuable, which pieces of advice apply to them specifically, and which pieces of advice to pay no mind to? Well, the best piece of advice out there is this: try to support yourself as best you can through it all.
Buying a car as a student
It helps to have a job of some kind. And the best way to get a job and be able to keep that job is by having a car. Of course, it can be tricky to get a car to begin with if you do not have savings, so sometimes you have to be prepared to take alternative routes to work other than driving yourself while you save up for your vehicle. Once you have the funds to buy a car, however, it is an incredibly exciting time. Even so, it is important to carefully consider all the aspects of the process - including, of course, car insurance.
Working through car insurance options
So, when you are a student trying to figure out your car insurance options, it pays to know the difference between different types of insurance and through different insurance companies. Make sure that you do your research and that you do so diligently. Car insurance policies can differ wildly depending on if you buy secondhand or brand new, which dealership you buy from, etc. It is fundamentally important to take your time working through your car insurance options so that you can more easily choose the right car insurance policy for you.
Does a truck cost more to insure?
And of course there is the question of if different vehicles cost more or less to insure than others. For example, does a truck cost more to insure? It all depends, is the short answer. You can likely find great deals on pickup truck insurance that, while they may be slightly higher than smaller vehicle insurance policies, give you just as much if not more value for your investment. Ram 3500 insurance, for instance, is dedicated to giving you the best deal for your insurance cover for any car that you ultimately choose. And as a student, what could be better or more comforting than that?