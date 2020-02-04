Overcoming the Addiction Alone

William Cloud and Robert Granfield wrote a book titled; Coming Clean: Overcoming Addiction without Treatment. The basis of this book is interviews with alcoholics and addicts that recovered without conventional treatment. After interviewing the alcoholics and addicts, the authors drew important conclusions.
One, the authors learned about the self-cure phenomenon. Second, they learned about the methods that the alcoholics and addicts used to come clean. Essentially, people respond to alcoholism and drug addiction differently. Consequently, the methods that people use to come clean should also be different.
Addiction and Alcoholism as a Disease
The authors of this book acknowledge the theory that addiction and alcoholism is a disease that hurts a person. But, this approach is self-defeating and inaccurate. A person can call a drug helpline on realizing how alcoholism or drug addiction is ruining their life. That’s because they know that this line is manned by people that can provide the help and information they need to recover. When a person reckons that they have developed an incurable disease, they can take measures that will improve their life.
To prove that the theory that alcoholism and addiction is a disease is inaccurate, the authors contemplate the words of Robert Dupont. This is a former National Institute on Drug Abuse’s director and an advocate of the disease theory. Dupont said that addiction or alcoholism is not self-curing when expressing the disease theory.
He also noted that addiction can worsen and cause total degradation of a person and eventual untimely death. But, how did Dupont and other proponents of this theory base the opinion that addiction or alcoholism is incurable?
The fact is that many patients call addiction helpline numbers, get professional treatments, and lead sober lives. Thus, some people find treatment helpful and it indeed helps them recover. Others opt to join groups like Alcoholics Anonymous and they still benefit them. The other category comprises the people that reject, refuse, or even fail at their treatment. This doesn’t mean that this group is helpless.
Why Some People Don’t Seek Help
Research has shown that people have varied reasons for not seeking substance abuse treatment. Unfortunately, this is the case even though a significant percentage of people with alcoholism or addiction problems succeed in treatment and get better.
Some of the reasons why some people reject treatment for addiction is that they do not want to draw attention. Some refuse to accept that addiction is a problem they should seek help. These refuse to seek treatment even when their loved ones insist they do so because the negative effects of addictive substances on their lives are clear. Some even opt to join groups like NA and AA. Nevertheless, some people decide to battle addiction without professional assistance and they succeed at self-cure.
So, is it written anywhere that the only way to beat addiction is by attending sessions of a group to tell everybody that you are an addict and you’re likely to be an addict when you die? And, who said that you must accept that the 12-step philosophy or group is the only salvation for some people. Must you acknowledge that you’re powerless or submit to a higher power to beat addiction? Could this be the tablet that Moses forgot when delivering the Ten Commandments to the Israelites?
Religious Self-Assurance Is Not For Everyone
This may sound sarcastic but religious self-assurance doesn’t work for everyone. Some people are not even aware of this assurance when calling rehab numbers. The 12-step movement has bromides that are presented with a certain religious self-assuredness degree. And, nothing human that is designed specifically for them. Bob and William set out to prove that this confronts the theory of alcoholism and addiction as a disease at the point where it’s most vulnerable. In the research, self-curing addicts that felt better off beating addiction without assistance and proved it was identified.
The Trick
The researchers identified a trick that addicts that want to recover can try in their homes. Ask a 12-step group member or counselor about the hardest addiction for a person to quit. The majority of them point to smoking when asked this question. This should be followed by the question of whether the family member or the person ever smoked before quitting. If they answer yes, ask how they or their family member managed to quit.
Only one out of 20 people say that the support group or therapy made them quit. Talk to the individual about how they believe that addicts need group assistance or treatment to overcome their addiction. The person will probably tell you that they can beat addiction without assistance.
This is also the case with alcohol, cocaine, and heroin. Most people don’t have the higher power in mind when calling the national addiction hotline. Although the people that solve problems with substance abuse without help are reluctant to speak about, this is the standard remission path. It’s not the highly advertised 12-step program. This conclusion is startling as it’s driven in the book.
Takeaways
The conclusion of this book is startling. However, it should prompt the readers to revisit and rethink the ideas of addiction, drugs, substance abuse treatment, and drug policies. It calls for a revision of the views that people have towards drugs and what they have been made to believe.
William Cloud and Robert Granfield deserve commendation. That’s because they depict strong minds that are capable of determining the truth about addiction. They also prompt Americans to think and confront the views they have held over the years about these topics.
Even individuals that played a role when it came to directing them to the recognition of the importance and frequency of natural remission had to remind themselves about the human resolve potency. They also needed a reminder about self-preservation by the stories told in this book.
Nevertheless, the fact is that people have different ways of overcoming addiction. While some people opt to try to beat addiction without assistance, others call addiction help hotline numbers to enlist professional services.