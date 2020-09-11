Figuring out your ideal school work/life balance at university

University is one of those experiences that is at once familiar to everyone and entirely alien at the same time. This makes it quite a unique experience and for this reason there is no other experience in life that is parallel to higher education. While every individual’s experience with higher education is of course entirely their own, there is the inherent understanding and overarching realization that there is a lot more to be said and explored through the ongoing understanding of university and its impact on life not only during the time that you were there, but also after.
Of course, for anyone who has been through the higher education experience themselves, there is a lot to be sad about the understanding of how profoundly the experience can shape you as an individual and as a professional after you graduate. More than anything else, the higher education experience is about taking the time to really shape your ideals and morals and what is important to you and finding a way to turn that into a thriving career after the fact. It is a work in progress and so it does help sometimes to have some advice.
Navigating your way through pieces of advice
In saying this, it is important to recognize that there are going to be countless pieces of advice that come your way and not all of them are going to be worthwhile or even worth listening to. So, it pays to actually figure out how to navigate your way through this piece of advice to find out which pieces are actually going to be valuable to you and your experience and to your life as well. Everyone will tell you that their advice is the best piece of advice you can have. It can be overwhelming. However, the best piece of advice you can get as a university student is quite simple.
Figure out your ideal school work/life balance
Figure out your ideal school work/life balance while at university. This is important not only during your years at university but also as a marker of how you are also going to balance your life out thereafter. Figuring out your ideal school work and life balance while you are at university can and does cheer you up to find your ideal approach towards your work life balance after the fact as well. This means that not only can you find your new approach to school work and other aspects of your life while you are a student but that you are ideally and hopefully able to do the same when you're a professional building a career.
Taking this advice with you after you graduate
There is so much to be said about the value of taking us advice with you after you graduate and utilizing it for the rest of your life. The point is that time management and productivity always going to be skills that you need and so establishing your ideal approach towards your work life balance while he was still a student is going to serve you well not only throughout your university experience but as you carve your path as a professional building your career and your chosen field.