Excessive Internet Usage Adversely Affects Concentration in Students

Internet usage has become ubiquitous these days; it is hard to imagine life without the Internet. Some people seek fun and entertainment, while others use it to acquire information for their personal needs or scientific research, etc.
Students use internet excessively because it gives them access to heaps of important information instantly without any charges and of course access to social media and Netflix. However, there is one aspect that negatively reflects on students’ attention. With frequent internet usage, students’ concentration can decrease steadily over time.
Concentration plays an important role in every student and professional’s life. If a student has poor concentration, it causes multiple problems with learning since they cannot focus on a certain assignment for a long time. Let’s check some evidence on this matter.
Research regarding the negative impacts of internet on concentration has been conducted all throughout recent times. Some studies have shown that active use of the Internet has decreased the attention from 12 to 5 minutes since the advent of the internet.
A similar study showed that people focus on what they read for several seconds. Only 4% out of 2000 surveyed participants linger on a webpage for 10 minutes and longer. Yet another piece of research found that although attention spans have decreased this is because online lectures and the rise of digital media has enriched teaching, and traditional educational formats such as presentations and lectures need to be more engaging.
Now that the studies have proven that the internet negatively affects the power of concentration, this finding must be taken seriously because it may lead to other problems. Students with a propensity to procrastinate due to a preoccupation with social media or streaming movies, for example, may potentially lose concentration even during a common social interaction. They may simply “take off” in their mind while they talk with other people.
Digital devices and inventions can also negatively change our behavior. One of its negative effects is linked to depression and several studies have confirmed this suggestion. People who excessively use digital technology and the Internet in particular, show many common symptoms of depression. Although it’s not the direct reason for depression, it acts as one of the potential triggers.
The internet has several mental health implications and people realize it as well. However, since the internet usage cannot be completely forsaken, the old adage “everything in moderation” must be applied here. There is no harm in using the internet for what’s necessary, but mindlessly scrolling through social media and binge-watching Netflix like there is nothing else to do can have some drastic consequences.
How to Maintain Your Concentration?
Getting a high-speed internet connection is not a hard task these days. Buytvinternetphone brings you a plethora of options under one roof. Consequently, easy accessibility has given rise to digital media and online educational platforms.
Thus, it’s no secret that college and university students now use various digital services, and many different applications for studying. Although these digital products make the entire education experience more engaging and fulfilling, it distracts them from the main purpose by hindering their attention span.
Students can take advantage of several useful tips to enhance concentration. Consider the following points:
- Read a lot
- Be physically engaged
- Solve puzzles and quizzes
- Train your memory
- Improve your sleep
- Spend time in nature
- Meditate
- Make frequent breaks
- Listen to music
- Vary your diet.
Of course, along with this, students should restrict the time spent on digital technology. They should be honest with themselves and check how long they devote to the Internet and digital devices. If they can shorten that time, they automatically enhance their concentration.