As higher education expands online, so too does entertainment for students

Higher education (and education in general, for that matter) has long been one of the most important industries in the world. Of course, this makes perfect sense. After all, this is the industry that is largely (if not almost entirely) responsible for the academic growth of individuals around the globe. Over the years, the education industry has risen above the challenges that have been thrust upon it, riding them out to smoother waters with relative ease (for the most part and in most cases, of course). One of the education industry’s greatest strengths is without a doubt its ability to adapt and realign with the way that the world is moving at any given time. Right now, the world is an uncertain place, and so the education industry (along with the rest of the world) is in a state of consistent adaptation.
Global pandemic impacts education industry
Little over four months ago, the first cases of Coronavirus in China were announced. In the days after, the virus spread rapidly, and within a week there were cases popping up around the globe. Now, amid the now-global Coronavirus pandemic, education (again, along with the rest of the world) has taken measures to protect invested parties (in the education industry, said parties are teachers and students alike). The pandemic has impacted the education industry greatly, forcing schools, colleges, and universities around the globe to shift (even if just temporarily) to an entirely online structure. To say that it has been an adjustment for all involved is to put it lightly.
Education expands online around the globe
Of course, online education is not necessarily a fresh concept, however becoming the primary approach to education is certainly a fresh perspective for online learning to take on and outwardly represent. As college and university students around the globe continue adjusting to online learning, it goes without saying that having access to quality entertainment is also becoming more important to them. Self isolation can be brutal, and so having not only education but entertainment easily within reach can literally make a world of difference. For hundreds of thousands of students around the globe, this very motion is being proven tenfold.
So too comes to expansion of online entertainment
It ought to come as no surprise that with the rise of online learning comes the rise of online entertainment - especially for students. Whether it is access to an online casino to game against or with friends from class, online games like Call of Duty, or the availability of streaming services like Disney + and Netflix - and even the rise of remote talk shows via YouTube - online entertainment is becoming more and more important for students around the globe. This is a motion that is taking shape more and more acutely over time. This is the new reality for teachers and students around the globe...now, how long will it last? At the very least, hopefully teachers and students in the future will have the option to pursue online education rather than having to strictly stick to traditional education.