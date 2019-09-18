What Are the Chances of Landing a Student Job in IT? Understanding the Roles of Technician, DevOps and DevSecOps

Thinking about getting a job in high tech but you are still studying? There are many opportunities out there, and it is possible to land a job even without an undergraduate degree. Roles in software development, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are dominating the on-demand market.
The exponential rise in artificial intelligence, automation, virtual reality and cryptocurrency sectors, together with the scarcity of professionals in these areas, is creating many openings for junior and entry-level jobs.
That being said, before looking for a job, you should understand the main roles in a high tech company, concretely, the difference between technical, DevOps and DevSecOps roles. Read on to find out more.
What’s the Difference Between IT, DevOps and DevSecOps
Information Technology (IT) is an umbrella term that includes all computer-related works. However, not all IT jobs are the same, varying greatly between computer support, software development, which nowadays follows the Development Operations (DevOps) model, and Development Security Operations (DevSecOps).
What does the Technical Team do?
People commonly refer to an IT job as some type of computer support job. Jobs of this sort include Desktop Support Engineer, Computer Consultant, Programmer Analyst, Programmer Analyst, LAN Engineer, WAN Engineer, Network Security Consultant, Database Programmer, Systems Administrator, Microsoft Administrator and Unix Systems Administrator. A technical support/helpdesk employee monitors and maintains the computer systems and networks of an organization.
What Is DevOps?
DevOps refers to software development practices based in the agile method of combining software development and information-technology operations in a streamlined process to accelerate the development lifecycle. This method has become standard for software development companies in recent years. Through the implementation of practices such as Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD), DevOps effectively facilitates the software development loop.
How DevOps Works
This approaches focuses on the end-to-end process by removing the gaps between engineers, IT staff, and stakeholders. DevOps covers the activities required to deliver the software from inception to maintenance. This results in a more product-centric approach for the organizations.
The benefits of deploying a DevOps approach include:
- Allows you to find flaws early in the software lifecycle—enabling you to fix them, thus delivering more secure and fit-for-purpose software.
- Improves flexibility—by using microservices and cloud technology
- Faster time to market—deploying apps is quicker and more reliable when using Continuous Integration (CI) and automation tools.
Despite all the benefits, DevOps implementation is no easy task. One of the challenges is that DevOps specialists are hard to find, since most specialists have between one to four years of experience. However, there are entry jobs in the field that can get your foot in the door. Once you get more experience, the effort begins to pay off, with an average earning for a DevOps Engineer of $143,707, according to Glassdoor.
What Is DevSecOps
This approach strives to integrate security controls and tasks into the DevOps workflow. It improves agility by ensuring the organization develops secure code at every stage of the product development. This approach involves treating security as code, imbuing the DevOps process of a security mindset.
A DevSecOps approach includes six important components:
- Analyzing the code
- Managing Changes
- Monitoring compliance with regulations
- Investigating Threats
- Assessing Vulnerabilities
- Training the staff in security measures.
The benefits of adopting a DevSecOps approach include:
- Increase agility—for security teams
- Improved ability to respond to change—since the flaws and security issues are detected early.
- Improved collaboration—and communication among teams
- More automation—as several manual security tasks are automated to keep with the pace of the DevOps process.
- Rapid identification of code vulnerabilities—by implementing security controls early in the process.
You can learn more about in this guide about implementing DevSecOps.
Best Student Jobs in High Tech
Still, if you think you need a four-year degree and 4 more years experience to land a lucrative high-tech job, think again. Here we present you with well paid tech jobs you can start as a student.
Computer user support
These specialists provide technical assistant to users answering questions or solving computer problems in person, or more often, on the phone or online. Median annual wage: $48,000
Data analyst (junior)
Data science is so trending right now that even entry-level data analysts get a very good wage. The role implies conducting searches for data, creating the spreadsheets, and generating material for analysis. While some of the jobs require a mathematics or similar degree to enter the field, others do not. The median annual wage rounds the $52,000.
Computer network support specialists
These specialists keep networks running━they test, troubleshoot, analyze, maintain and solve network problems. To enter this field, you usually need an associate’s degree or certificate. The median annual wage rounds the $62,000.
Digital marketer
Digital marketers reach customers via the internet through search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), social media marketing, content marketing and e-mail marketing. There are entry-level jobs in SEO and social media marketing, with a median annual wage of $65,000.
Cyber security analysts (entry-level)
Since most cyber security professionals head straight for the top tier positions after completing their four-year degrees, there is a serious shortage of entry-level analysts to handle the day-to-day tasks. Junior security analysts handle work such as reviewing logs, doing basic testing or controlling network settings. The median annual wage is $63,000.
Software engineer
This field, like web and app development, is mostly self-taught, meaning it is more important to prove your skills than to present a degree. These professionals develop, design, test, install and maintain software. A software engineer that applies the DevOps method is a rarity that can earn over $100,000 a year.
Wrap Up
There are several tech careers, like those mentioned above, where formal education doesn’t matter much. What is important is to have proven skills━including hard and soft skills━and the ability to learn new things. You can land an entry job while you study, thereby maximizing your options of going afterwards for the top tier careers.