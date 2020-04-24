5 Strategies for Academic Success

Whether you’re a struggling freshman who gets overwhelmed with the upcoming academic year, or an undergraduate waiting for another hectic semester, we are here to share your burden and shed the light on the strategies that will work for your mental well-being and academic success.
We won’t lie to you, getting a degree is quite a challenge, especially, taking into account rough competition we all face these days. However, as it always happens, the devil isn’t so black as he is painted. In fact, there are tons of tips and strategies that will not only make your studies better, but will also ease the amount of stress you’re experiencing every day.
In this article we have singled out 5 strategies that are proven to be effective if you want to achieve academic success.
1. Get Organized
So simple, yet so effective. If you want to avoid nervous breakdowns being unable to meet the deadline, you’ll need to learn about time management as well as self-organization. Get ready beforehand and invest your time in education on organization.
You can try out various apps, like IFTTT, 24me, Todoist and others. This is how you will keep the track of your tasks easier. In case you feel uneasy when it comes to time management, don’t hesitate to read a book, or take up an online course on how to manage your time. Besides, if you need help with your homework or writing assignment, you can use Chegg or one of the popular sites that offer assignment help. However, remember that it’s important to read reviews before making a purchase. If we’re talking about essay writing services, not all companies are reliable. That is why reading reviews and other students’ opinions about them is essential before entrusting a company with your essay or research paper.
Needless to say, that competition is rough at university and the load of work is enormous. For this reason, if you fail to manage your time smartly, you will fail to achieve success.
What is more, getting organized means learning how to learn (sorry, for tautology). For instance, are you sure that you know how to take notes? Recent studies showed that effective note-taking is one of the key factors to memorize material better and boost academic achievement.
2. Don’t Be Scared to Talk to Your Instructors
Why risk getting a lower grade because you were too scared to ask one more time to explain the assignment? There is nothing embarrassing to ask for assistance. This is the reason why there are tutors and instructors at the institution. Instead of spending hours guessing what you should do, you’d better ask your professor directly and clarify the matter. Academic assignments are often about following the direct requirements. That is why it is crucial to get them right.
At any institution professors have office hours in case college students need to see them. You can schedule an appointment with your instructor or try to reach them at the end of the class. Learning is about helping each other, and your professor isn’t an obstacle toward your academic success. On the contrary, they are there to give you a helping hand in times of troubles. Remember that asking your professor one more time and writing your paper in accordance to all the standards is way better than being afraid of asking and as a result failing to meet the requirements.
3. Develop Emotional Intelligence
The term was popularized in the 90s by Daniel Goleman’s book Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More Than IQ. Since then many studies claim and show that emotional intelligence is one of the crucial factors leading to academic achievements. Developing emotional intelligence involves strengthening active listening skills, increasing emotional vocabulary, enhancing self-awareness, developing empathy and learning about self-regulation. All these skills are essential to help a student become more self-reliant, self-motivated and self-controlled. These abilities are the key elements to better learning and as a result boost the chances of academic success. The thing is that learning and achieving isn’t about cramming data and doing research. It is also about remaining calm during failures, and knowing how to motivate yourself when you face obstacles.
4. Set Clear Goals and Go for It
If you want to balance your school and personal life, you need to learn how to plan and set specific goals. It will take some time during the planning process, but it will lift the burden of being overwhelmed with all the things that you need to do. When you pursue a goal, you know why you are doing something. As a result, you will have the sense of self-motivation. Compare meeting the deadline because you have to and writing a paper because you want to do research on the chosen topic. What is more, setting goals isn’t only about studying. It is crucial that you dedicate time to your friends, family and yourself. A personal, specific and flexible goal is the best one if you want to reach academic success.
5. Good Night Sleep Matters
Don’t get surprised seeing quality sleep included in the strategies for academic success. Many students as well as the majority of modern people underestimate the importance of good rest at night. Few take into consideration the fact that the lack of sleep has a bad influence both on cognitive and physical activity. One of the recent studies showed that sleep deprivation can raise the chances of dropping the course by 10 percent. For this reason, make sure you keep a sleeping regime by going to bed and getting up at the same time every day. Don’t stay up late, and avoid drinks that contain caffeine at least three hours before bedtime. If it is possible, try to leave your devices away from your bedroom. These simple tricks can truly better the quality of your sleep and in turn boost your cognitive activity.
Summing up, all these strategies will work even better if you support them with a positive outlook. Believe in yourself, and don’t let self-doubt diminish your achievements. Whether academic years are just the stage, or they will turn into your life purpose, remember about following your dreams and working towards your goals. After all, happiness will often lead to success, though success alone might not lead to happiness. That is why, enjoy the process of reaching your goals, and it won’t take long for success to follow.