How to Avoid Plagiarism During Essay Writing

Let’s face it: writing college papers can be a bummer. The structure, the format, the accuracy of the information you are presenting – they must all be polished and ready to be accessed at all times. That means putting in a lot of work and having real patience. There are many online articles on how to avoid plagiarism but none as thoroughly as ours. Hope you’ll enjoy it and it’ll be of great use to you.
1. Be Prompt and Start on Time
The best way to avoid plagiarizing your work is to start early! The earlier you start, the more time you have to segment your work into pieces. You don’t have to do everything at once, that’s what procrastinators do! If you rush into finishing your work, you might run into difficulties along the way, one of them including plagiarism. Make sure you have sufficient time to schedule your work properly and divide it correspondingly! In the end, that’s how you avoid making mistakes.
2. Make Sure You Cite Correctly
If you don’t cite, you don’t win. Simple as that. You’ll get caught along the way and won’t be able to take credits for your entire work. If you plagiarize once, there’s a high chance you’ll plagiarize again. If you read something interesting and want to include it in your piece, apply the standards of the paper you are working on, and cite correctly! See APA Citation Style as an example.
3. Use Quotes
Another great way to avoid plagiarizing is by using relevant content quotes. If, for instance, you’re into Epigenetics and love one of Dr. Bruce Lipton’s works, you can use quotes to include one of his theories into the paper. This is a relevant example, “What quantum physics teaches us is that everything we thought was physical is not physical, writes Dr. Bruce Lipton in one of his most important works, The Honeymoon Effect: The Science of Creating Heaven on Earth.”
4. If You Have To, Paraphrase
“When quotes and citations are of no help, you can paraphrase!” writes Joanna Parkinson, member of the Plagiarism-Free Committee at Hudson Tech. But remember, if you put something someone has said into your own words, you’ll have to give credit to the author. So, don’t be a copy-cat and paraphrase correctly.
5. Proofread Your Work
Proofreading should definitely be one of your priorities. Scanning your paper for mistakes and making sure you used the right citations is vital! However, it won’t take you too much time if you respect our #1 advice and start on time. If you focus on each part of your work properly (aka have enough time!), you won’t have to spend too much on proofreading.
6. Quality!
Including your insights into the paper is definitely something that adds value to your content. It shows that you know exactly what you are arguing for and it proves that your opinion matters. Watch out! You can only do this if you research properly and start on time. I know I am repeating myself, but this is really important if you want to avoid making mistakes.
7. Check for Plagiarism, Use the Tools
There are numerous online tools that will help you detect plagiarism, including Grammarly, Dupli Checker, Plagiarism Checker, or Plagium. You could also use paraphrasing tool at EduBirdie, another professional online plagiarism checker! The process is simple – you simply copy-paste your Word text into the detector and it will tell you what part of your content resembles the already existing content on the web.
8. Check with Your Professor
To learn how to reduce plagiarism percentage, check with your professor to make sure you respect the paper’s guidelines and meet all the requirements. Asking them whether your work is accurate or not will save you precious time and will make your job easier to handle. You can address a simple inquiry such as, “can I do my essay easily and promptly if I am using X and Y as my guidelines?” and see what they respond. Then, adjust to the changes they’re implying.
9. Use the Wide Web
You can still use the Internet to search for various ideas and/or arguments – nobody is forbidding you too! However, make sure you quote, cite, or paraphrase accordingly. You can use free online citation machines that will teach you how to remove plagiarism. Just because you found something interesting and useful online does not mean you shouldn’t give credits to the author!
10. Use References
One of the smartest things to do is include a reference page at the end of your paper, including all your research articles and journals. Important tip: try to complete the page along the way not at the end, as you might get lost among so much content.
Conclusion
Avoiding plagiarism is not as difficult as some might think if you have the necessary tools at hand. Make sure you are prompt and start on time, cite and quote correctly, paraphrase if needed, check your work for perfection and debate ideas with your professors, use the proper references, and add value to your content!