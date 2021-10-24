5 Reasons Why Full Spectrum CBD Is The Way To Go

CBD is one of those things that seem to be everywhere, and yet no one is completely sure of what it is. Most people can say correctly that it’s somehow related to hemp, or that people take it as a natural remedy to support chronic illness. These things are true, but what’s the whole story behind CBD?
A CBD Primer
CBD is simply a shorthand way of saying cannabidiol. It is an active ingredient in marijuana, but unlike its cousin THC, it does not have psychoactive effects. While it doesn’t offer a high, the medical community has become increasingly interested in what CBD can offer.
For many years now, CBD has been backed by anecdotal and preliminary studies that hint at powerful potential benefits. That promise is currently being studied by scientists and medical researchers. Recently the FDA has approved the first drug with cannabis to treat severe cases of epilepsy.
However, there is more to discover. Some potential benefits that are also being studied include the following:
- Anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and neuroprotective properties of CBD
- CBD support of sleep disorders
- CBD support of anxiety and depression
- CBD support of chronic illnesses like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disease like Parkinsons.
What is Full Spectrum CBD?
When you shop around for CBD products, you may notice that there are three different types of CBD advertised on the bottles: CBD isolate, broad spectrum CBD, and full spectrum CBD. So what is the difference?
CBD Isolate
CBD isolate is an extraction of pure CBD (99%) that has refined away all other phytocannabinoids, like THC. It can be a good choice for people who choose not to take any product that contains even trace THC. Those who require drug tests for work may also want to use CBD isolate, as there is zero chance that it could trip a drug test.
CBD isolate is also extremely easy to dose, since it is a single compound with nothing else to account for. It can be used in tinctures, or easily mixed into food or drink.
Broad Spectrum CBD
Broad spectrum CBD differs from isolate, in that besides CBD it contains other naturally occurring compounds from the cannabis plant. However, THC is often absent.
Full Spectrum CBD
Full spectrum CBD contains all of the naturally occurring compounds from the cannabis plant, including trace amounts of THC.
Why Choose Full Spectrum CBD?
Using a full spectrum CBD tincture or oil is the best way to get your CBD oil. We’ll share our top five reasons for this belief.
Reason 1: The Entourage Effect
While CBD has its own benefits, a lot of research is out there that posits that the presence of other cannabis compounds enhance the positive effects. These other compounds like terpenes, other cannabinoids, and flavonoids work synergistically in what is called “the entourage effect.” A full spectrum CBD may have greater efficacy due to this effect.
Reason 2: It’s Less Processed
If you’re looking for a product that’s closer to nature, that’s full spectrum CBD. Broad spectrum, and especially CBD isolate, require further processing to remove (possibly beneficial) additional compounds that are naturally inherent in the cannabis plant. Full spectrum CBD is the closest to the original source profile, and for that reason is often preferred by purists.
Reason 3: Does Not Produce a High
While full spectrum CBD does contain trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3%), this amount does not cause any psychoactive effects. With full spectrum CBD you can experience potential benefits of a full cannabinoid profile, without having to fear any possibility of a high feeling. This can be a concern for some marijuana-averse people.
Reason 4: Studies Are More Thorough on a CBD Combination
Studies are still in effect for many of the benefits of CBD in general. It has only recently become the exciting research topic that it is today, and science is scrambling to catch up to the hype. However, the most thorough studies have been done on the effect of CBD with THC.
A combination of THC and CBD has been found to possibly target pain caused by neuropathy and chronic illness.
Another study shows that a full spectrum CBD can have a calming effect on the CNS (central nervous system) with 66.7% of patients reporting improved sleep after taking.
This isn’t to say that CBD hasn’t been shown to be effective alone, but that some of the bigger studies are looking at a full spectrum CBD. This is the reason that the scientific community talks about the entourage effect.
Reason 5: More Easily Accessible
Because full spectrum CBD is the least processed form, it’s much easier to find on the marketplace. Simply put, it’s less work for companies to use a product that’s so much closer to nature. They don’t have to implement complicated chemical processes to isolate the CBD. Full spectrum is easiest to extract, and less expensive than its highly-processed counterpart.
Are There Any Disadvantages to Using Full Spectrum CBD?
The only issue that some people have with using a full spectrum CBD is the presence of THC in the product. This can be because they’re extremely THC-averse, or because they are afraid of an accidental positive on a drug test.
The first of these we can’t speak to, unless mentioning that the less than 0.3% of THC present in full spectrum brands is not even close enough to an amount that can cause a high. It is also legal for sale in most states, and federally.
On the subject of drug tests, it would take a lot of full spectrum CBD to cause a false positive. The biggest risk for this comes from buying a cheap brand that may not offer transparency on the amounts of CBD/THC in the product. Your best bet is to go with a trusted brand that offers third party lab results that confirm the correct dose in the product.
By following that rule, you can enjoy the all natural, less processed effects of full spectrum CBD. Take advantage of the entourage effect, and use the CBD that has the best scientifically backed benefits.