As an exchange student in Europe, you can expect to see a lot of new things, experience different cultures, and make lifelong memories with friends from across the globe. One thing that you’ll have to consider as you plan your time abroad, however, is where you will be living. You can start by searching online for things like “comprehensive travel guide to Spain” or information about a few other countries to get a vague idea of what it is that you may like. Nonetheless, before you get your heart set on any one location in Europe, be sure to read this list of five of the best places to live in Europe as an exchange student.
5 of the Best Places to Live in Europe as an Exchange Student
1) Prague, Czech Republic
As a student, Prague is an amazing place to live—and it’s not just because of its world-famous beer. The city’s picturesque setting, history, and stunning architecture make it a popular destination for students. Plus, plenty of universities offer English classes if you don’t already speak Czech. Although Prague doesn’t have any specific programs for international students (many universities will accept foreign-exchange students), there are plenty of opportunities for those looking to get involved with their community through various clubs and organisations. Many international students choose Prague as their home base while they travel around Eastern Europe on weekends. And with affordable housing, low cost of living, and some incredible nightlife options, why wouldn’t you? You can learn more about it quite easily through travel specialists in Europe, which can help you decide whether this is the country for you.
2) Copenhagen, Denmark
Copenhagen is one of the best places to travel to in all of Europe. It’s a vibrant and beautiful city, with a very low cost of living—which is perfect for students. It has a bit more relaxed feel than other major European cities (e.g., London), but still has plenty going on at night and over weekends. So if you are looking for somewhere quiet to study during weekdays but party on Friday and Saturday nights, Copenhagen could be just what you need. If you like biking (as most Danes do), Denmark would also be a great place for you as they are some of Europe’s biggest cyclists.
3) Barcelona, Spain
While Barcelona might be far off from home, it’s also only a quick trip to France or Italy—so bring some euro coins along with you. It’s also a cultural hub: live here and make friends with locals, who will show you around. And, yes, there is definitely nightlife. The best way to find out about bar and club life? Read about it on platforms like Guide to Europe and you will always be prepared.
4) Paris, France
Paris is well-known for its typical french style, from its architecture, to its many cafes and boulangeries. Paris is a great place for any exchange student who loves art and history. Paris has many unique experiences for anyone visiting. There are museums like Musée de l'Orangerie, Musée du Quai Branly, and others that will leave you with new perspectives on modern day art. Additionally there are beautiful gardens like Jardin des Tuileries, Avenue des Champs-Élysées, and Parc Monceau which gives students a chance to study nature up close.
5) Rome, Italy
Rome is one of Italy’s most visited cities and has a thriving economy, making it a great place for exchange students. The food, language, and culture are all amazing. There are also plenty of things to do; not only is there great shopping and nightlife, but you can also take tours around nearby countries like France or Switzerland. The schools in Rome have really nice campuses and they provide international students with English speakers if they need help with classes or housing paperwork. You might have to stay on campus with roommates since housing is limited around Rome, but it’s worth it if you’re looking for a top-notch cultural experience.