10 Common Web Application Vulnerabilities

Web Applications are everywhere. With advanced tools, it is today not a problem to spin up your application to facilitate your customers or users online. But with this convenience, come risks as well. The moment you go online, you are exposed to malicious users, hacking attempts, insecure usages, and damages that can lead to financial loss and exposure of sensitive and confidential information. Having checks in place and code audits can save your application from plenty of online threats otherwise these threats can be Achilles’ heel for your product.
Below we list common Web Applications vulnerabilities. Knowing these can help in not just securing applications but also lower the risk of financial and data loss.
Identification and Authentication Failures
Identification and Authentication mean that the user accessing the web application is a known user of the application. Unfortunately, while user registration is the key use case in most of the applications, this authentication failure is however topping the list of web applications vulnerabilities. This problem surfaces when authentication flows are compromised or so weak that hackers or malicious users can imitate some other user.
Insufficient session expiration
This vulnerability is more common with financial applications. The risk is that suppose a user has logged in to the application but is idle or left his application opened. This can allow unauthorized users to gain access. This vulnerability can be mitigated by first enabling the timeout of the session which is brief. Once the timeout duration lapses, the application automatically logs out the existing user, and logging is needed again to further use the application.
Unauthorized Access Control
Just knowing the user who is logging into the application is not enough. While user authentication is a must-have use case, user authorization is equally important. User authorization means the user can do what he is trying to do. In other words, the user has the privileges which are needed to perform actions. Having proper access control and the role and privilege-based access can help secure data from non-authorized uses.
SQL Injection
Every application uses databases to store the data. This data also needs to be retrieved. This retrieval is done via SQL queries to query the database. Normally these queries require parameters that come from the forms on the front end of the application. If the form inputs are not validated, then hackers can write a query in the form inputs which then can be queried in the database. While this vulnerability seems quite simple and obvious, it still is one of the most common security lapses happening.
Unrestricted File Upload and Directory Listing
Here we will be seeing how file manipulations can lead to security vulnerabilities.
File uploads are a common use case. Applications can require their users to upload files such as pictures, text, or even document files. However, care should be taken that the file should not be uploaded without proper authentication or authorization. Files should be scanned before storing in the webserver and the location of files should be private if the contents of those files are private or sensitive. Another common mistake is not to validate the file type or size before uploading and allowing binary files to hit the web server.
Web servers allow the listing of directory contents. This feature helps in scenarios where multiple files exist, such as versions of software. Users can choose their desired version (the version being directory name) and then download its contents. While this feature is helpful, unrestricted, or public access of directories or exposing all the directories can lead to intrusion in the webserver. Malicious users can identify the directory structure, naming conventions and file structure, and more.
Compromised Code
Make sure you are not leaving security loopholes in your application’s code. It is easy to test your code for audit and security purposes but make sure the third-party libraries and code you are using are not compromised as well. As a rule of thumb, make sure the libraries you are using are actively maintained, have detailed documentation, an active, vibrant community, get frequent updates, and have quick support. Make sure you know the risks any third-party code is bringing with it. Even the most tested and reputed libraries can have compromising code such as Log4Shell vulnerability in the Apache’s Log4j logging library.
Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) Policy
The cross-origin policy allows servers to access only the resources located in the mentioned locations. These locations can be within the same server or other server but predefined. Having this policy in place can prevent web servers from accessing malicious or untrusted web resources.
Cross-site scripting (XSS)
Cross-site scripting allows hackers to introduce their malicious code into the web application. Code can either be inserted via input forms, images, or elements on the web page. Once inserted this code can redirect users to illegitimate sites or transfer session or user information to hackers.
Exposure of Sensitive or Private Data
Exposure of sensitive data is a security leakage that web application developers allow rather than having hackers attempt. Common such scenarios are storing and transmitting passwords unencrypted, displaying sensitive information on URLs, using insecure HTTP protocols, weak cryptography keys being used, storing the public and private keys on the front-end application, or storing financial information or passwords as clear text.
Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
Finally, no matter how many safeguards are placed in the application, there is always some lack that can allow a breach of security. It might occur even due to third-party vulnerabilities or insecure code. Applications should be monitored for abnormal behaviors, intruders, or ignoring the warnings and loggings. While securing the application should always be the priority, steps should be taken to monitor the application in real-time for compromises as well.