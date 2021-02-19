THON 2021 has brought out the most creative side of dancers and volunteers, but viewership for this year’s dance marathon has brought questions for THON committee members as they try to tune into the livestream they've worked hard to put on.

With no dancers or spectators in the Bryce Jordan Center, the executive committee has asked supporters to adhere to all university, borough, state and CDC guidelines.

The THON weekend spectator guide has also encouraged that any individual or Penn State organization suspected of violating coronavirus guidelines should be reported to local police and the university.

Most student THON committees are planning to watch the dance marathon alone and virtually, but some have been forced to get creative to watch together — virtually or in person.

Kaly Schwartz is watching THON with her committee on Zoom from her apartment and is positive her constituents will spectate the event safely.

“I think everyone, whether they are volunteers or dancing, will be following all the guidelines because it can affect them and there can be consequences,” Schwartz (senior-kinesiology) said. “At the end of the day, we’re here for the same cause, and I think people are still willing to dance how they’re supposed to for the kids.”

Some THON committee members, like Aubrey Brunner of the Operations Committee, are less certain that spectators will observe coronavirus safety guidelines.

“I’m sure that people are going to gather, but I know personally I’m going to socially distance as much as I can,” Brunner (sophomore-athletic training) said.

A number of the committees are getting together to watch the livestream together in groups “masked up” while still being socially distanced.

Aaron Froio plans to watch the livestream with his committee but is “not overly optimistic” that people will adhere to regulations.

“I would hope that people have their best interests at heart, but I’m not too faithful about everyone,” Froio (sophomore-marketing) said.

Without people dancing, spectating and volunteering in the BJC, there is the question of how many people will actually view THON this year as a result of the changes.

Cade Crossgrove participated in THON last year and helped raise money for this year’s dance marathon.

However, Crossgrove (sophomore-professional golf management) decided he wouldn’t be watching the livestream in his second year and that there’s reason to think others will opt to not watch along with him.

“There’s definitely that option [to not watch]. There’s some people that are okay with it, they support it every year,” Crossgrove said. “They can give the kids something to look onto. I think that’s really awesome.

“And there’s going to be some who may think it's too much of a change and probably will try and go their own route.”

Most people share a sense of optimism about the viewership of THON in 2021 despite the change of format.

Schwartz said he felt support is needed more than ever this year and, regardless of how THON is being presented, people will still be willing to do what they can to give support.

“I think this year is the year of creativity — I think we’re going to be getting more viewers,” Schwartz said. “I know my mom at home is always watching it no matter if I’m on shift in the BJC like in prior years or not. I think THON doesn’t live in a building.

“More people are going to be able to watch and I think support is needed the most.”

