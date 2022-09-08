Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker Neal Hutcheson and Penn State anthropologist and filmmaker Kirk French are bringing “The Last One” to The State Theatre at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29.

“The Last One” is a 2002 movie that follows Appalachian moonshiner and entrepreneur Popcorn Sutton.

Before he died in 2009, Sutton became known for his defiance of law and respect for tradition. Over time, he became local folklore.

In his book “The Moonshiner Popcorn Sutton,” Hutcheson attempts to sort fact and fiction, ultimately concluding that “the accumulation of stories, songs, eulogies and tributes about Popcorn offers a fascinating illustration of the process through which folk become folklore.”

A Q&A session with the filmmakers and a book signing with Hutcheson will follow the screening.

