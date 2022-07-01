As humans, we all seek a sense of community. We long for camaraderie amongst our peers, and a smile from a stranger feels as good as cashing a paycheck.

Jeep drivers, however, exchange pleasantries and build a community in another form — the Jeep Wave.

The Jeep Wave is usually two fingers in peace sign from the steering wheel but can also be a hand out of the window or a “hang loose” hand gesture.

The Jeep Wave dates back to World War II when the Allies driving Jeeps would use the wave as a way to identify each other and differentiate themselves from enemies.

When soldiers came back from the war, it was used by veterans to acknowledge each other.

Nowadays, it’s for VSCO girls in white Jeeps and Chads with the roof off to show they aren't so different after all.

I am new to the Jeep Wave, and I nearly crashed my car in excitement the first time I got one.​​

That isn’t an exaggeration. I took both of my hands off of the wheel and made two peace signs because I was flustered and excited, and there should be a deli with a Jeep-shaped hole in it.

Unsarcastically, it brings me so much joy to get a smile and a peace sign from another stranger. It never fails to make me feel good. It feels selfish, though, to hold on to this for myself and my fellow Jeepers.

Let’s make the Hyundai Hello, the Subaru Salutations, the Cadillac Call or the Toyota Top of the Mornin’.

Seeing a fellow Lexus Lover should be a call for some type of acknowledgement.

Sitting in traffic and seeing someone else in the same car could mean something like, “Hey this sucks, but at least I’m not doing it alone.”

The Jeep Wave can become a way to be friendly to all of our neighbors. The world needs more things like the Jeep Wave. Friendliness is a lost art, but it doesn’t have to be anymore.

The moral of the story is to be friendlier, not to drop a fortune on a car because the waves are nice, but the payment every month isn’t, and paying $5 a gallon for gas has made biking look very attractive. But if President Joe Biden can’t do it, I don't think I can.

You don’t need a Jeep, just something with wheels and the courage to say, “Hey, nice car man, best of luck to you.”