Members of The Daily Collegian’s multimedia staff recently won a Student Production Award in the arts and entertainment/cultural affairs category of the Mid-Atlantic Emmys for their video coverage of THON 2022.

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families, and Sophia Montanye, Ben McClary, Alex Osman, Jordan Dawson, Jillian Wesner and Nick Eickhoff worked as Collegian videographers under former Editor-in-Chief Jade Campos and News Adviser Bianca Barr Tunno to cover THON Weekend 2022.

Montanye (junior-broadcast journalism) and McClary (senior-film production) were co-multimedia editors who coordinated staff members’ content, scheduled interviews and edited videos before uploading them to the Collegian’s YouTube channel.

The multimedia team agreed that it was an honor “just to be nominated” for an award, and Montanye said attending the awards ceremony was a “cool” experience.

“It was very exciting and surreal,” Montanye said. “Seeing all the other projects at the Emmys gave inspiration for content in the future.”

The award was presented during a gala on Oct. 1 in Philadelphia hosted by the Mid-Atlantic chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

McClary said he believes the win was a team effort, and it recognizes the “work and progress” of the Collegian’s multimedia staff over the past few years.

“I felt like because I witnessed firsthand the hard work that everybody put into that weekend, that the package was more than deserving of an award,” McClary said, “but regardless, at the end of the day, I was just proud of what everyone was able to accomplish — with or without the award attached to it.”

In the last three years, Montanye said the Collegian’s multimedia staff has at least tripled its members, and that number continues to rise.

“It’s very encouraging to know that we have the strong foundation and the capabilities to create these more elaborate projects that we can then use to not only promote the work we’re doing here at the Collegian but also be able to improve the stories that we’re telling for our community,” Montanye said.

Osman (sophomore-digital and print journalism) and Eickhoff (sophomore-film production) both attended the awards ceremony.

“If you told me in 11th or 12th grade that I would have any of the opportunities that I’ve been given with the Collegian,” Osman said, “I would’ve not believed you.”

Eickhoff said he hopes the win serves as motivation to create “more meaningful content” moving forward.

The multimedia team was all “in shock” when the award was announced, according to Eickhoff.

“My heart skipped a beat.”