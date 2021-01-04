What Kind of Personal Injury Claims Can You Handle by Yourself?

Personal injury cases are usually straightforward and easy to get justice in a short span of time. If you have been involved in a personal injury and thinking on whether to file a claim, do not hesitate to go forward with it. You can proceed with your case either with a personal injury lawyer or go without legal representation and fight your own case. Litster Frost Personal Injury lawyers Boise, ID say that it is essential to assess the circumstances of your case, standing of the other party and the overall scenario to make the right choice on representing yourself or hiring an attorney. Although there is no set rule, it is usually accepted that when it comes to minor Personal Injury claims you can handle them by yourself.
Minor Injuries with Complete Recovery
Everyday thousands of people sustain injuries at work, road and in several different circumstances. However, luckily most of these injuries are mostly minor, often soft tissue injuries, which recover quickly without any long-term damage, impact on everyday life or a risk of disability. If you have sustained such a minor injury, for which you did require some medical care, but now you have recovered completely without any further risk or complication, it is safe to proceed with the personal injury claim without a legal representation.
Acceptance of Full Liability
It is not uncommon for the offending party, organization or even insurance company to accept 100% liability for the incident and agree to pay you an agreeable amount of compensation for your distress and trauma. In that case you do not need to get into litigation or court battles, and hence, you can simply proceed with your claim by yourself without hiring a lawyer. However, make sure that you are given the acceptance of liability in writing and do not go simply by words as they might end up backtracking on their offer or even denying the entire claim when faced with the prospect of paying up.
Living in A No-Fault State
If you are currently residing in a no-fault state or the accident happened in one, according to the rules you cannot sue for your damages unless you have a certain level of injuries, be it in terms of the severity of the injuries, the risks of long term or permanent impact, the medical cost for the treatment and several other factors. This limits your chances and value of recovering compensation from your personal injury protection coverage and thus, you might find that the amount of money you will be spending on hiring a lawyer is not worth the settlement.
If you believe that your case is something that can be solved easily without hiring a personal injury lawyer, you can go forth with the claim yourself. However, it is important to understand fighting a lawsuit without legal help requires immense study of laws and research on similar cases and you must be able and willing to put in that effort. Another important thing you must consider is the opponent you are up against. If the opposite party is a big business or corporation, it might be a difficult battle fighting without legal help against their expensive lawyers.