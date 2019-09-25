Advice for students - Find the right balance between study and fun while in college

College students generally have a difficult time finding the right balance between their personal lives and study because of a simple reason: they lack proper time management skills. But as you learn to find that sweet balance, you will find the time for social life, entertainment, studies and personal life. You will have the time to tackle them all. Below we will teach you more about how to plan your time and master college life.
Learn some time management skills
As mentioned in the beginning, poor life-study balance in college students stems from their inability to manage time effectively. College students can get better at managing their time by following some simple advice.
- Schedule everything
- Avoid distractions
- Big, important tasks come first
- Do not procrastinate
The sooner you learn how to handle your time, the sooner you can enjoy all the activities you want to squeeze into your daily life. From all the tasks above, avoiding procrastination might be the most difficult to achieve.
Prioritize
Students that prioritize seem to have time for everything. That being said, you need to establish what activities are the most important. For starters, you should begin with your college assignments. Although you will find it difficult to start studying as soon as possible, after your courses, by doing so, you ensure you don’t fall behind your classes and have the time to enjoy some time with your friends and relax. Every other small part of your day is definitely important, but leaving all assignments for the end of your semester is a recipe for disaster.
Talk to others in your position or with supervising roles
Freshmen college students can seek advice and guidance from their older peers or even their counselors. Freshmen college students usually feel under constant pressure to keep up with their studies, but also with the campus life, including fun and socializing. Stressful situations can be managed better if you ask more experienced students how do they manage similar situations and emotions. You will receive some insightful advice. Alternatively, you can discuss with your college counselor. They will offer you some guidance, and they can help you overcome your deepest fears and anxieties, especially when it comes to social settings. If your issues have their roots in studying and completing assignments, a teacher might be the most appropriate source for help and advice.
Evaluate your routines
We all have routines, but these can be either deal makers or deal-breakers when it comes to finding the right life-study balance. Make sure that you routinely combine studying and socializing. This will offer you enough energy and focus to be more efficient when tackling college assignments and will keep you entertained at the same time.
If you tend to overdo the studying part, try to incorporate some relaxation from time to time. Have a break, listen to some of the best interview podcasts, learn how lab diamonds are created, and then try to continue with your studying. This strategy will help you ensure you have a well-deserved break from time to time, and that you remain efficient.
Try to be as realistic as possible
Although setting the bar high when it comes to your academic success is a good thing to do, generally, try to be as realistic as possible. Setting the bar too high will force you into becoming a bookworm and this is the opposite of what you are trying to achieve. Find the right academic level for your own case. After all, humans are social beings and the time you spend in social settings will also be determinant in your career. It will offer you the opportunity to learn how to interpret social cues, how to communicate more effectively and how to bond meaningful interpersonal relationships.
Burying yourself in books is a good way to achieve more, academically, but it is also a way to experience burnout.
Always find the time to sleep
Many students are tricked by the idea that sleeping is just wasting time. Try to sleep seven to eight hours a night, to relax your brain. This will help your brain recover after all the studying and social interactions, and it will prepare you for a new day. As much as you might be tempted to sleep less, just to have time for entertainment, this is a common pitfall of college life.
If your courses eat up the first part of your daily schedule, try to get as much information as you can during your class, and then try to handle those activities you love, whether we’re discussing exercising, going out with friends or your hobbies.
The advice above should offer college students more insight into how can they reach a more balanced schedule and how to find the time for everything during their college years, without burning out their internal resources.