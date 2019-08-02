Is White Noise Good for Sleep?

I’m a first year college student living in the dorms, and my roommate happens to snore pretty loud. Sometimes it keeps me up at night or will wake me up when I’ve already fallen asleep. I have a few early classes, and as a college student, I am frequently up late working on projects or homework.
I know that getting a good night’s sleep is important for me to do, but I’ve really been struggling to fall asleep lately. My friend suggested that I invest in a white noise machine, but I am a bit unsure about it. Does a white noise machine actually work? I really want to get more sleep, but am at my wit’s end!
You’re right to recognize that you should be getting more sleep, and it can certainly be annoying to have a roommate whose snoring keeps you up. Sleep does more than just allow you to take a break from the day. Getting enough sleep has been linked with helping decrease your chances of depression, as well as keep you more productive during the day. While many people think that you can catch up on sleep, that’s actually a myth, which is why it’s so important to get the recommended amount of sleep each and every night. That being said, sleep disorders can make getting the appropriate amount of sleep challenging, so it’s important to rule those out when diagnosing your sleeping issues.
According to the American Sleep Association, sleep disorders affect between 50 and 70 million adults, with almost half reporting some snoring. While the most commonly reported sleep disorder is insomnia, or the inability to fall asleep or stay asleep long, it’s also important to realize that about 40 percent of the population ages 20-59 reports sleeping less than seven hours each night. This type of sleep deprivation can cause issues in memory, health, and even death if you’re driving a vehicle while on little sleep. Clearly, many people in the country are suffering from issues related to falling and staying asleep, but there are a variety of things to try when it comes to tackling this problem.
While some tactics to fall asleep are better than others, some suggestions fall into the realm of “old wives’ tales.” For example, science has yet to link eating cheese with bad dreams or drinking alcohol with helping restless sleepers fall asleep more quickly. The same can be said for individuals who believe that staying in bed if they’re struggling to nod off is a good idea. In fact, it’s far more useful to take a ten or twenty minute break from your bed to do a simple activity such as reading in light that isn’t too harsh. After taking your break, head back to bed to see if you can find sleep a bit more quickly. In some cases, implementing a meditation or relaxation exercises may help you get to sleep faster, although that won’t always help if you’re awoken by a sudden noise or if your sleeping environment is generally noisy.
If you’ve tried the above tactics to no avail, it can be incredibly frustrating to continue losing sleep. However, there have been some advancements in technology that could help you get to sleep and stay asleep with more consistency. Thanks to white noise machines, your bedroom can be transformed into a calming oasis that helps your brain filter out events and sounds that would otherwise interrupt your sleep. Featuring a gentle whirring sound that resembles the noise from a fan or air conditioner, white noise machines instantly create a more peaceful and restful atmosphere. Dating back to its invention in the early 1960s, white noise machines have been helping people fall asleep naturally and without any medication or supplement for decades. If you’ve never tried a white noise machine, this could be the solution to all of your bedtime problems.
Whether you are a student with a big test the next morning or have nothing but the weekend ahead of you, getting a good night’s sleep is a top priority. If falling asleep has become hard for whatever reason, your friend is right: A white noise machine may be just what you need to fall into a deep slumber.