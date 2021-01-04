Three Reasons Why Should You Become A Personal Injury Attorney

Choosing your legal specialization is one of the most important decisions of your life. It is this one choice, which will guide the rest of your career in a particular direction and thus, you need to make an informed and well thought decision. If you are a pre-law or first year law student, this is the best time to start looking into the various niche fields of law so that you can take up the right elective subjects that can help you move in the right direction. One such area of law, which has seen a steady rise in demand is personal injury.
Personal injury is a specialization in tort law that covers private or civil injuries, defamation, breach of contract and other wrongs and helps the wronged party get a fair and deserving compensation for their distress.
Helping people get justice
Going through an accident resulting in injury, disability or fending off the consequences of a defamation not only affects the victim physically and professionally, but it is also extremely traumatic. A personal injury attorney helps the survivors of such incidents file a claim, negotiate and if necessary, fight a lawsuit in court to get the justice and compensation the client deserves. Jason Stone Personal Injury Lawyers Boston, MA says that this is one of the most fulfilling occupations as you get to protect accident and injury survivors from being deprived of their rights by unethical individuals, companies, and corporations and often the settlement sum helps them rebuild their life and career.
Stable and safe field
A major perk of working in personal injury is that it is usually a much safer job profile in the legal field. As opposed to the majority of criminal law sections, you are less likely to deal with criminals, gangs, underworld, gruesome murders, deaths and other horrifying crimes, which can be quite unsettling. Moreover, there are several risks involved in these fields, which does take a toll over time. On the other hand, personal injury is a stable area of civil law, and hence, you are protected from the terrifying evils out there. However, the ordeals of the survivors can be quite an emotional experience, but the satisfaction of seeing them win is bigger!
Lucrative job options
Not only is personal injury an extremely noble field, it is also a well-paying one. As more people are becoming aware of their legal rights, there is a steady demand of competent lawyers who are well versed in the laws, expert in negotiation as well as in representing their client in court. The average income of a personal injury lawyer is around 70-80,000 per year. Those who deal in high end cases and class action lawsuits pull in annual incomes as high as 300K. Even those who are new and just starting out are also paid modestly well. The more work and experience you gain in the field, the higher do you earn.
If you decide on pursuing personal injury as your preferred career choice, it is a good idea to take up relevant subjects like civil litigation, trial advocacy, advanced tort law, etc. as your specialization in your second and third years of law school. Look for internships in the personal injury law firms for work experience.