How students can make a living on social media?

The average student spends over 2 hours daily on social media because most of them are social media addicts. We understand that you are dedicated to scrolling to find out the latest posts, so we are. But have you ever thought of making money from social media? If you haven’t found yet, social media is a lucrative business for many people. You can become a star overnight like Chiara Ferragni. Takumi, an Instagram influencer states that you need only 1000 followers to make $5000 a year. $5000 is a lot of money when in college because it can fund all your hobbies and interests.
It’s expected social media influencer marketing to reach $10 billion. Influencer marketing is on companies’ list of strategies they use to promote their brands.
So, here is how to make a living on social media.
Choose a platform
The first step is to select the platform you want to use to earn money. You probably have profiles set on multiple social media platforms, but you need to focus your efforts on one. Most of influencers choose Instagram. In 2018, 80% of social influencers stated that Instagram is the main platform they use to make money. Why? Instagram has the best marketing tools influencers can use to reach audiences.
Earn followers
Do you need lots of followers to make money from social media? Yes and No. You don’t need hundreds of thousands of followers to earn money, but you need an engaged audience. Famoid can help you get more followers. If in the past people followed celebrities to find out about the latest products available, not they are looking for ordinary people and influencers who review products and offer their objective opinion.
As a student, you address to followers age 18-24, so the products you use also interest them. All you have to do is to share your opinions with your audience.
Drive engagement
You need to make your profile appealing to investors, so you need to boost engagement rates. Businesses collaborate with influencers who can convince their followers to view, comment, like, share, and tag content.
To drive engagement, you need to respond to your followers. It’s difficult to respond to hundreds of comments, but at least try to like their comments. This is your job now, so you need to treat it accordingly.
Offer giveaways
People love to get free stuff, and students make no exception. Regularly host giveaways to increase engagement and show your followers you appreciate their effort to check your posts. Suggest giveaway contests to the brands you collaborate with. Tell them that the best way to drive attention to a product is to offer samples to people who are interested in buying it.
Ensure that your posts add value to your account because if you post content, you’re uncomfortable with, you’ll lose credibility.
And don’t spam your followers. They follow you because they value your expertise. It’s clear for them when you promote a brand, so you don’t have to share the same giveaway hundreds of times to catch their attention. The ones who want to win something free will sign up for the giveaway the first time they hear about it.