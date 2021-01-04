“I Heard a Rumor”: Dealing with Defamation and Filling A Personal Injury Claim

Rumors are super annoying and mean, but when it comes to the professional scenario, they can be downright devastating. If you or your business has been the target of defamation, libel, and slander this can be upsetting and at times, even confusing on the next course of action. You might be wondering if you should open a dialog or retaliate or is there any other option you can take up. The best bet would be to look into Personal Injury lawyers CT has and look assess the situation before taking any action.
Understanding Defamation
The most important step before you go forward with a lawsuit is to determine if the statement of the other party legally counts as a defamation in a court of law. There are several criteria it has to fulfill before it is accepted as one. The statement issued or published by the other party has to be in the form of a misleading fact and not personal opinion against you, it has to be viewed, read or by third parties to be of impact, and finally, you would have to be able to prove that the said statement has caused damage to your reputation and finances .Once it has been established that you do have a case of defamation at hand, it is now time to sit down and look into the damages that you have sustained, in order to calculate a potential amount of compensation that you might be eligible to get.
Calculating Damage and Compensation
There are usually three kinds of damages that are considered in a case of defamation. The first is the actual damage, which is the damages that you have endured in the form of loss of business, property, and professional losses, as well as any expenses that you had to pay owing to the defame. In case you cannot provide a number, there is assumed damages, which are assessed by the court and are usually quite low. The third kind in question is punitive damage, which is imposed on the guilty party as a punishment for their behavior. A proper assessment of the estimated compensation will tell you whether it is worth proceeding with the claim.
Filing the Lawsuit
The last course of action left now is to file the actual lawsuit and claim for a suitable compensation for the damages that you had to go through. Your attorney will help you prepare and file a complaint for defamation and the other party will be served the notice and summoned to court to make an appearance. You do have the option to settle the case out of court by negotiating the terms of the damage and settlement. It is a quicker way and saves you the hassle of the court proceedings. However, if negotiations fail, armed with the necessary proof and evidence, going to the court and fighting it out is the best way to get your compensation.
Once proven guilty, the defaming party will be directed to pay you the designated amount of compensation. Although, there is no guaranteed time frame for a case, your lawyer, after assessing the entirety of the situation will be able to give you an idea of how soon you can expect a settlement for your case.