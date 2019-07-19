How to find a place to live when studying abroad

It is no secret that Penn State University is one of the top institutions of higher education producing Fullbright grant recipients. Numerous students go to study, research or teach abroad following college graduation. There are hundreds of options around the world enabling Penn Staters to take part in abroad programs. Being an international student definitely comes with many benefits. You make lifelong friends from various backgrounds and have the opportunity to see new places. If you have been admitted for a study or research program, look for a place to stay ahead of time. The program providers will help you find a place to live. However, you need to take matters into your own hands.
Contact the Education Abroad Office
You are ready for an international adventure. The problem is that you do not have a place you can call home. People at the Education Abroad Office can help you find accommodation, whether on or off campus. Consider asking for their assistance if you want to avoid housing dramas. International student advisers can and will help you find a dormitory or recommend nearby neighborhoods. The dedicated education representatives are ready to give you all the information you need to make the right choice, having expertise related to various regions. Go to university and have a chat with the people from the Education Abroad Office.
Join Facebook groups
Student housing is the best. However, you might want to live off campus in an apartment. This allows you freedom, flexibility, and, most importantly, independence. You do not have to share a room with another person and your privacy is not limited. Join Facebook groups where other students might be looking for accommodation. International students must surely have an ac-tive group online, where they share links to local apartment listings and help others compare prices. It is important that the offering covers the main bases. What you will want is a double-bed, high-speed Internet, and comfortable furniture. You have no idea who has been in the bed before, so get a mattress for the new place. Pick the best mattress. According to Each Night mattresses play a huge role in how daily life, so do not settle for something uncomfortable. It is worth spending a lot of money on a new mattress.
Think about living with a host family
if you want to learn the new language and blend in with the community, consider staying at a host family. You will be able to make a friendly bond. By spending lots and lots of time with the hosts, you will learn all about their customs and way of being, which would be impossible in other circumstances. Make sure to set clear expectations from the get-go.