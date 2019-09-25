3 Areas to Start Freelancing on the Right Foot: Finance, Communication, Learning

Being a beginner freelancer may be overwhelming for you because you have no idea what aspects can influence your success and what details require your focus. Freelancing can be a tricky job for a beginner because you’ll have times when you’ll earn more than you imagined and you’ll also have times when you’ll ask if someone will ever be interested to work with you again. So how can you name this unsteady career your source of income? How will you manage to cover all your taxes and expenses when you’re not sure if someone is willing to work with you.
Luckily for you, here are the 3 areas you should focus on when you start freelancing. They influence your success and help you get rid of anxiety.
Finance
Freelancing is similar to any other business, you need a budget when you first launch into this venture. You should calculate your expenses and try to estimate how much you can earn from the projects you can get through freelancing.
When your employers pay you for your services, you should save 40% of every fee you collect for paying medical insurance, social security, and other public funds. Annually, 40% of your income should be directed to taxes if you want to face no problems when retiring.
You should automate your financial processes to ease your work. You should get invoice templates for small businesses from third-parties to send to your clients detailed documents with the services you offered them and the fees you asked. Use an automated system to track all your expenses and income, it will help you save time and money.
Communication
Communication is one of the factors that influence how successful you are in attracting clients. Even if you have extensive knowledge in the domain you are working, you still need communication aptitudes to promote your services and to convince clients to choose you.
In this industry you need to regularly connect with your clients, and communication skills can strengthen your relationship. During the proposal stage you use these aptitudes to convince them that you are the best choice for their needs. During the completion of the project you rely on your communication to ensure them you are meeting their requests. And after you finish the project you motivate them to contact you in the future if they need your services again.
Learning
You are not the only freelancer who offers these services, so you are working in a competitive market. The job market is continually transforming, and if you don’t learn new things and acquire new knowledge, your competitors will soon leave you behind. You need to refresh your skills continually because you need to think proactively about the trends of the industry you are working in.
As a freelancer you should be aware that you need to dedicate your life to lifelong learning and you need to invest time and money into improving your aptitudes.
Freelancers need to adapt their skills to the market’s request. You should regularly do market research to find out what new skills you need to stay sharp.