5 Less Common Professions That Pay More Than You Can Imagine

Remember all those fun career days in school when you enjoyed a montage of cool professionals sharing fun stuff about their job? While they mostly consist of common choices such as doctors, software engineers, architects, electricians, real estate agents etc., there is actually a much wider world of careers beyond that are open to you, if you do not mind venturing beyond the popular options. The best part of niche careers is that you are less replaceable and more in demand as there are not many around who can do what you do.
Personal Injury Lawyer
If you are looking to work in a field of law that is relatively less stressful, and yet you get a chance of helping people get justice, this is an amazing option. You can help someone who has been injured, or even disabled in a road, workplace or any kind of accident owing to the fault or negligence of the other party can get the compensation they deserve for their distress. Top attorneys such as Ron Bell Personal injury lawyers in Albuquerque, New Mexico make around 80K per annum.
Veterinarian Technician
Vet techs are the underappreciated pillars of the veterinary world. Their job is to assist vets in surgeries and procedures, to collect samples for tests, perform tests, administer medicines, injections and saline’s as prescribed as well as performing emergency first aid as and when needed. You would need a two-year associate degree and pass the licensing requirements of your state for this job, which pays an average of 30-50K annually.
House or Pet/Plant Sitter
With predominantly working nuclear families on the rise, many of whom have to live away from family for work, the need for pet, plant or house sitters is on a high. This is a comfortable job, which does not often require you to do a lot of work but with a high responsibility of keeping your client’s home or beloved pets or plants safe and healthy. It is a fun job, which usually comes with free food and can pay up to 70K per year.
Hearing Aid Specialist
It is estimated that there will be a 15-20% increase in the need of hearing aid in the recent future as more people are using earphones and louder speakers. This gives rise to the need for hearing aid specialists who would take customers’ ear impressions to prepare, design and modify ear models to fit them with hearing aids, and then test the effectiveness of the instrument as well as the improvement in hearing. It is quite a well-paying job offering around 50K annually.
Computer Hardware Engineer
The field of software engineers is practically saturated these days, but there is a high demand for hardware engineers, who can design, build, and modify customized models of computers and its accessories, repair and upgrade on them as and when needed. Various educational institutions, scientists, multinational corporate companies, and other offices are always on the lookout for talented hardware specialists who can create something special and pay up to 100K or even more.
If you are on the verge of choosing your future career path, the road less taken can land you somewhere you can enjoy your work and make good money too.