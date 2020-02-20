CBD Cream Research: Does Topical CBD Cream Actually Work?

There’s no doubt that CBD has become the newest buzzword in the field of health and wellness. It has quickly gone from a niche subject to being part of mainstream culture. Everyone is reading or talking about it. That anxious colleague who hopes it will help his insomnia, your boss who just can’t take the stress of being your boss anymore, friends of your parents who are having all sorts of aches and pains – they all want to know what CBD can do for them.
CBD is short of cannabidiol, one of over one hundred cannabinoids found it the cannabis plant. THC (short for tetrahydrocannabinol) is the cannabinoid that makes you “high”, so rest assured that CBD products will not have the same effect as they contain no more than 0.3% THC.
Because of the health benefits associated with CBD, you’ll find it in food, drinks, lotions, creams salves and serums – but does it actually work?
Pain Management
One common use for CBD Topical Cream and other CBD topical products is the treatment of pain and inflammation in specific areas of the body such as joint pain. Topical means they don’t enter the bloodstream so for systemic problems, other types of products would have to be used. When applied they make the pain subside temporarily because of the way they interact with cannabinoid receptors on the skin.
These receptors are present throughout the body and are linked to immune function, appetite, pain and inflammation, mood, sleep and more.
Research in the effectiveness of CBD in pain management is promising but so far it has been limited to studies on animals and on small cohorts of people.
CBD for Skin Conditions
Since CBD has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, it’s also used for skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis – eczema – or acne.
Some of the characteristics of atopic dermatitis (AD) is itching, dry skin and the release of histamine in the nerve fibers. The endocannabinoid system plays an important role in skin pathogenesis and homeostasis and therefore not only helps reduce the itchiness, but helps your skin restore its natural balance.
CBD also seems to be effective in the management of Staphylococcus aureus colonization and has shown encouraging results in its use as an antibiotic.
When it comes to the treatment of acne, studies show that CBD inhibits oil production and reduces inflammation in the oil-producing glands. When pores get clogged, the bacteria Propionibacterium acnes spreads causing those red blemishes, and since CBD has antimicrobials properties and seems to be effective as an antibiotic, this could be what reduces the symptoms typical of acne breakouts.
Tests have likewise been done on possible future treatments of psoriasis. One study published in the PeerJ Life & Environment journal found that the cannabinoid receptors in the skin can reduce the excess skin cell growth which causes the symptoms of this condition. The researchers theorize that further studies could lead to developing products that could effectively “shut off” the receptors which cause this excess skin cell production.