Everything You Need to Know About Financial Aid for Students

In case you have plans to pursue higher education in some of the top colleges in the world, you will need to get ready to pay some good money. Tuition fee in these colleges is not cheap, and you still need an extra stipend for upkeep.
Not every student has the financial muscle to meet the financial obligations of college and this is where financial aid comes in. Financial aid, often referred to as scholarships, is financial assistance extended to students who wish to pursue higher education in any college.
There are so many different types of scholarships as well and in this post, we will be breaking down all of them for you.
An Introduction to Financial Aid for Students
Generally, scholarships for college are awarded based on two broad criteria. Some scholarships are based on merit while others based on financial need. A merit-based scholarship is actually very basic. You earn them by meeting or exceeding certain standards set by the scholarship-giver. Merit scholarships might be awarded based on academic achievement or on a combination of academics and a special talent, trait, or interest. This kind of scholarship will simply list a set of conditions or qualifications that every student needs to meet before they are considered. Students will then send in their application and only those who are qualified will be given the chance.
Other scholarships are awarded based on Financial Need. Need-based scholarships and grants are exactly what their title indicates: money for students with a financial need. More than 85% of college students receive some support from financial aid so there is no question that there is a lot of need at colleges and universities.
A Sampling of Corporate Sponsored Scholarships Programs
Popular companies award scholarship money every year. These scholarships are usually administered by company-created private foundations. If you are interested in scoring money for school, find out if you’re eligible for these company scholarship opportunities.
Many students think that they don’t have what it takes to win a college scholarship, this is a big misconception. There are thousands of scholarships out there for every type of student. Many scholarships don’t require you to write financial need essays or dive deep into every extracurricular activity you’ve held.
Check out these general scholarships examples that any US student can win:
5 Star Car Title Loans – Small business company
Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway – Large corporations
"No Essay" College Scholarship™ - Online scholarship platform
Reduce the Cost of Your Academic Education
A scholarship might cover the entire cost of your tuition, or it might be a one-time award of a few hundred dollars. Either way, it’s worth applying for, because it’ll help reduce the cost of your education.
For most merit-based scholarships, financial need is not a factor. It won’t matter whether you come from a background of wealth or an average family. As long as you meet the preconditions set, then you will stand a chance of getting the scholarship approved.
Financial need scholarships, on the other hand, are designed to help disadvantaged students who are not capable of meeting financial obligations for college. The most important determining factor in these scholarships is the student need. However, there are still a few other merit-based factors that may come into play.
For example, most scholarships geared towards students with financial challenges will often award the most promising and academically gifted students.
Scholarships geared toward particular groups of people
Many scholarships are geared toward particular groups of people; for instance, there are scholarships for women or graduate students. And some are available because of where you or your parent work, or because you come from a certain background (for instance, there are scholarships for military families).
For instance, it’s not uncommon to find financial aid only reserved for military families alone. In some cases, scholarships may be purely for students seeking grad school studies only.
You will also notice that scholarships are not just offered by colleges. Some companies through their own private foundations may also offer scholarship opportunities to help their employees further their studies. Some scholarships may also be geared towards certain groups of people and no one else.
It is important to note that, getting a scholarship for college is actually the norm, not the exception. A lot of students tend to believe that only a select few can get access to financial aid. This is not true The only thing you need is to develop the courage to apply and you may get lucky.
There might also be scholarships that are specifically designed for minorities while others may be limited to certain regions only.
How Will You Find a Scholarship?
Finding a scholarship that you can apply for should not actually be a problem. The first thing to do is to speak to the financial aid office in the college you are looking to join. You are likely going to get information about scholarships available to students in that institution and whether you are eligible or not.
It may also be a nice idea to ask for information about external scholarship opportunities that may not be available through the institution. The folks in the financial aid office are likely to have this kind of information. In case you are still at home, you may still get scholarships info from your high school TRIO counselor.
Government Level Scholarship Opportunities
Government level scholarship opportunities may also be extended to talented students in various states. For example, the US Department of Labor runs a free scholarship search tool that allows students to search and find scholarship opportunities around the country.
Don’t forget to look at state grant agencies in your local state as well as foundations and religious organizations. Remember, you don’t have to pay anything to be considered for financial aid. If someone is asking you to pay a fee to get a scholarship, they are probably scamming you.
How to Apply for Scholarship
The most important thing to do before applying for any scholarships is to narrow down the options. As we have already indicated, scholarships are available in many forms, but you cannot qualify for all of them. In that case, take a look at all the options available and only focus on those that are targeted towards you.
Once you have a list of at least five options, it’s time to apply. Each scholarship opportunity will have specific application requirements and the steps you will need to follow to apply. Read through these requirements and make sure you’ve followed them carefully.
Finally, it’s always a good idea to confirm that your application is in. The last thing you want is to keep waiting for a response to an application that was never received in the first place.
How Do I Get the Scholarship Money?
The mode of disbursement will often depend on the institution giving the scholarship. Most of the time, the scholarship money is sent directly to the college. It will cover the tuition fees and other expenses as required. In cases where the funds are left over, they may be transferred to you.
We have also seen some scholarships sending you a check directly once you are approved. However, there is no need to stress over this. The scholarship will tell you how to get your money as soon as they have approved your application.
Yes, it Is Possible to Get a Financial Aid
The requirements for maintaining a scholarship opportunity vary from program to program. Nevertheless, getting financial aid for higher education is possible all thanks to the massive variety of scholarship opportunities available in the market.
The key takeaway point from this discussion is that there is always going to be a scholarship for everyone. The only thing you need to do is look around carefully, probably you’ll find a scholarship that meets your specific needs.
The simple guide above should help you find exactly what you are looking for. We wish you the best of luck in finding the right scholarship opportunity.