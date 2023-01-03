TrainPetDog Review – Everything You Should Know Before Buying

TrainPetDog is a popular online dog training course, and it’s been around for a while. However, there are some mixed reviews. Is this a good option, or not? I was searching for a great online dog training course for my Pomeranian, and it was the first time I was trying one. After researching for a while, I found TrainPetDog and chose to consider it.
Everything looked excellent, including the variety of free courses and the homepage. However, as mentioned, I checked the reviews and noticed they were all over the place. In fact, I saw the word “scam” a few times.
The primary problem is that there’s no information about the course, so it’s hard for people who want to give this a shot. I mean, there’s zero data on the methods used for training. Plus, there’s nothing about the trainers.
Though there were some pretty negative comments, I also found positive ones. The mixture made me believe I should try the program to find out what was happening. That’s just what I did without knowing much before I bought it.
In my TrainPetDog review, I’ll tell you everything you should know if you’re thinking of using this program. Let’s get started!
What’s TrainPetDog?
TrainPetDog is the online training course, which is founded by Nancy Richards. It covers most aspects of dog training and promises to work in only 17 days, which seemed like a very bold claim.
Here’s an overview of TrainPetDog:
- Housebreaking
- Obedience training
- Methods for training a stubborn dog
- Ways to stop dogs from nipping and biting
- Way to groom dogs and handle their dietary needs
Likewise, TrainPetDog claims to offer unique information and training methods for different dog breeds. Therefore, if you have a GSD, you get data related to it. Would I get content specific to my dog?
Nancy Richards and Professional Credentials
From what I learned, Nancy Richards isn’t a certified dog trainer. There’s no proof of her finishing formal training related to dogs or other certificates that focus on dog training. In fact, the only thing I learned was that she loved dogs like you and me and was passionate about them.
How could someone who has no basic certificates in dog training create a dog training course?
However, what I learned was this – the program can still be good even though the creator of the program has no formal training. Just because you don’t have a degree in business, for instance, that doesn’t mean you cannot own a business. I see this as a similar situation.
Is It Safe?
It’s time to determine what training methods she uses to see if they’re safe. For me, when focused on dog training, the most important aspect is the style the trainers use for the dog.
However, I learned that the training style for this course wouldn’t suit my dog due to the type of training it was. The training philosophy is based on “dominance training” or “alpha training.” Some people call it the Dog Trainer’s Dirty Word.
I prefer to train with positive reinforcement, which works by using praise and treats.
Overall, it would have been better for me if the course mentioned this. Some people, however, do prefer this type of training, and I would say that it would be good for them, especially if you are someone who has a dog that you want to be more dominant.
Though I could talk about dominance training forever, I’ll keep it short for the sake of this review. Here are the things you should know about the style.
Alpha training can affect the relationship between you and your dog. Sometimes, this training type could make them anxious or afraid, which results in traumatized dogs and aggressive outbursts. When done correctly, though, people have good results with this type of training style.
This is how the dominance training option works: when you interact with the dog, you will mimic the actions of wolves. If you’ve got a puppy, you must act like the mama wolf. The idea is to show the dog that you rank higher as a member of the pack, and he’s the lower-ranking one.
The one thing I didn’t like is that it wasn’t totally clear about the type of training style the program used before I bought it. It would have been better if TrainPetDog had told customers about the methods and techniques used. Most people who purchase the course have no idea what type of training this offers.
What Do You Get with TrainPetDog?
TrainPetDog is considered an online dog training course. Once you buy it, you get everything necessary in ebook form. This includes:
Unlimited access to the exclusive member-only forum
- A dog-lovers training course, which is a book that offers solutions to your problems. You will learn how to housebreak puppies and deal with obedience training. Likewise, you get step-by-step instructions for separation anxiety, chewing, and digging.
- A book to help you deal with dog health, which offers everything you must know about diet and exercise.
- Help your dog stop barking
- Help your dog stop pulling on the leash
- Help your dog stop biting / nipping
- Help your dog come when called
There is also free access to the Elite Dog Owners Club, which is a 30-day subscription. Then, you’re charged $77/month. You get:
- New articles each week that are written by a dog trainer
- Weekly consultations with a veterinarian
- 30-minute audio recordings from world-famous trainers each month
- Interactive videos each month that cover basic commands and obedience training
- One-on-one communication with a TrainPetDog trainer to answer questions you might have about your dog
Personally, I didn’t subscribe to the Elite Dog Owners Club and actually canceled it at checkout.
Cost and Refund Policy
TrainPetDog costs $67, which is a one-time payment and gives you the forum, health, and training course. I’d say that’s fair because of the information you get. Plus, there’s a 120-day money-back guarantee.
My Experience Using Train Pet Dog
Now you know everything about this course, and it’s time to share my experience with it to let you decide if it’s worth spending money on.
I went through the entire program, and I felt that it was easy to understand. The reading material is fairly basic, and the information provided was informative and taught me things that I didn’t know. I did, however, feel like there was a lot of “fluff” that may not have needed to be included.
The one big issue I have is that it claims to offer unique training information for different breeds. I was skeptical of this, and the data I got wasn’t specific to Pomeranians, though it seemed like the breed was just printed into a space. It didn’t look as if it was specific to a Pom, and it could be used for any breed. If you are okay with this, I would recommend it.
Now, let’s talk about the Elite Dog Owners Club. I didn’t subscribe because I read customer reviews stating that once you’ve subscribed, it’s difficult to cancel. Plus, they continued to get charged after successfully canceling.
I also had other concerns, such as about the vagueness of the world-famous trainer. Why couldn’t the creator put the name of the trainer so that everyone could research who he or she was? I might have considered subscribing if I had more details, and if I could tell the company this, I would.
Overall, I was happy with the course at a basic level and decided to keep it, and I did use some of the methods I learned to train my dog, though not all of them.
From what I’ve seen and read, TrainPetDog isn’t a scam. However, I wouldn’t recommend it to everyone because of the dominance training style used. Some people, however, would appreciate this type of training, and for those people, I do recommend it.
Though the course is affordable, at $67, it does seem like it’s bait for the more expensive club. Otherwise, obedience training and similar materials would be included in the regular course.
Pros and Cons for TrainPetDog
Here are the pros and cons for TrainPetDog:
Pros
- Download everything to then view offline
- Exclusive members-only forum where you can meet like-minded people
- Decent price
- 120-day money-back guarantee
- Good customer service
Cons
- Utilizes the Alpha training approach
- Tons of reading involved
- Non-certified trainer/founder
SpiritDog Training – Alternative to TrainPetDog
Let’s first talk about SpiritDog Training. This website features various online training courses to help you train your furry friend. There’s also a free blog to gain information and many choices.
The Creator/Trainer
The creator of SpiritDog Training is Steffi Trott, and she’s also the main trainer. She was taught by Silvia Trkman, Anna Binze, Martina Klimesova, and Polana Bonac. Likewise, she studied with US trainers, including Daisy Peel and Kim Terrill.
She’s been training dogs remotely and locally since 2013 and has been featured in many media outlets.
The Courses
There are many SpiritDog Training courses available, and they come in bundles or individually. Individual ones are great if you’re unsure if it’s right for you and your pet. Every course focuses on one problem, and you can choose between 18 options.
For example, the Confidence Booster course has 18 lessons, which will help your anxious dog feel more confident and secure. There’s the Mastering Potty Training option, which features 26 lessons and reduces puppy accidents.
If your pet has a behavioral problem you wish to address, those could be the right choice. Plus, training only has to take 10 minutes each day to see results. When you sign up, you have lifetime access to the courses purchased, which include troubleshooting and guidance.
You also have bundle packages, which are curated so that you buy them together and save money. There’s a full money-back guarantee for them, so it’s risk-free for you. The bundles include:
- Tackling Reactivity – Identify your pet’s triggers and learn how to counteract their reactive responses ($49)
- Ultimate Masterclass – A walk-through option for adolescents, puppies, and senior dog training ($499)
- Ultimate Puppy Program – Everything needed to train a puppy ($99)
- Perfect Obedience – You can transform a disobedient dog into a better one ($49)
- Perfect Focus – Make sure your dog only has eyes for you and improve their focus ($99)
SpiritDog Academy
If you wish, you can join SpiritDog Academy and access 400 video tutorials and 700 lessons. It also provides access to the community and weekly Zoom meetings with Steffi. Plus, it features a one-week trial for only $2.
There are three packages total, and Super Dog seems to be the best value. Options include:
- Puppy Starter – Five courses, 12 roadmaps, and community access for $20/ month
- Super Dog – 17 current courses, future courses that might arise, 12 roadmaps, complete quizzes, community access, certificates and badges, video blog, and weekly Zoom meetings for $497/year
- Legend Dog – Everything in Super Dog plus a 30-minute one-on-one session with a dog trainer for $586/year
Training Types Used
SpiritDog Training utilizes positive reinforcement techniques in all training sessions. It doesn’t use the punishment-based ones at all. Therefore, you will be praising your pet while teaching them and using treats to handle stressful situations before being exposed to them.
Pros of Using SpiritDog Training
- Expert training at a decide price with a one-on-one trainer
- Uses positive-reinforcement training, so dogs and owners have fun
- Time-efficient because you’re not spending hours on training (just 10 minutes)
- Convenient and mobile-friendly classes to train on the go
- Community aspect to engage with other owners and learn about problems and progress
Cons of SpiritDog Training
- Overwhelming initially because of all the information
- Still more costly than other online training methods, especially when purchasing courses separately
Who Will Benefit from SpiritDog Training?
SpiritDog Training courses should benefit almost all dog owners who want an easy and effective way to train their pets. Just don’t expect a miraculous change overnight. It requires commitment and is a slow process.
You can learn more about Spirit Dog Training by visiting the official site.
K9 Training Institute – Best Alternative to TrainPetDog
The K9 Training Institute is a great program that uses similar research-based techniques for service dogs. By learning here, you will train your puppy like a service dog, so they are calm and behave correctly in any situation.
This program focuses on how to communicate with pets with few verbal commands and more body language. With these methods, you’ll help your dog overcome destructive behaviors so that they are happy, quiet, and well-behaved.
Overall the K9 Training Institute program is efficient and affordable while providing proven methods for training. Likewise, you receive 24-hour customer support that responds quickly and helps you when you need assistance.
The Creators of K9 Training Institute
When looking for a training program, you want to know the qualifications and credentials of those who run the system. The K9 Training Institute was put together by those with a unique view and passion for training. It has many trainers, but the two most important are Eric Presnall and Dr. Alexa Diaz.
Eric Presnall
Eric is a Lead Presenter and Trainer for the K9 Institute. He’s been on various shows in the past and trains canines.
Dr. Alexa Diaz
Dr. Diaz is the expert behind the institute. She’s got more than 20 years of experience as a service dog trainer and worked at one of the only two organizations at the time. In fact, she’s got a Ph.D. in animal behavior and wants pet parents to build good relationships with their pets. Plus, she’s published research in scientific journals.
The Goal of K9 Institute
The K9 Training Institute is considered to be a social impact organization, so its goal is to improve relationships between dogs and dog owners by training for good habits. Dr. Diaz explains that they want to provide knowledge to owners for an obedient and well-disciplined dog by focusing on body language.
Training Methods Used
There are three parts of the operant conditioning method used by the K9 Institute. Animals learn to behave well to receive rewards and avoid punishment. The program is based on research and psychology into animal behavior.
In fact, it focuses on teaching through body language instead of verbal commands.
Two Options
Most dog training programs don’t have a free workshop, but K9 Institute does. It offers valuable insight into what you might expect from the Master class so that you’re aware of everything. There are also helpful tips and key lesson commands you can teach your pet.
The Total Transformation Masterclass is a great choice if you’re fully training your dog now. You get help from a professional trainer and learn to teach your dog how to behave obediently. It only takes about 15 minutes per day, and you should see results in a few weeks.
Once you register, you’ll get:
- Videos that you can re-watch
- Personal coaching by experts
- Three bonus classes
- 10 lessons designed by the animal behaviorists of K9 Institute
You also receive lifetime access to the content, even after you’ve completed the course.
Pros of the K9 Training Institute
- Free online training workshop
- Ideal for all types of dogs and behavioral issues
- Training works for adults and puppies
- Unlimited personalized coaching
Cons of the K9 Training Institute
- Can be expensive
Conclusion
Overall, TrainPetDog isn’t the option for me, but it may be for you. If you are looking for an alternative, consider SpiritDog Training or K9 Training Institute. They were both created by certified trainers, feature positive reinforcement training, and have a decent price. For my Pom and I, it was better to choose an alternative, simply because of the type of dog and personality I was dealing with.
My goal was to help you understand TrainPetDog and offer a few alternatives that are better. Now, it’s up to you to decide what’s right for your furry friend.