Silver IRA Companies for Rollover Investments: A Full Review

Many people choose to open a silver IRA account because they know it could be mission critical when it comes to protecting their financial future. However, others don't understand why it might be the best option, so this article explains why silver investing is a wise move ahead of market turbulence and also shares insight on the best silver IRA companies for rollover investments.
Top Silver IRAS in Review
- Augusta Precious Metals - Best Prices ($50,000 & Up Only)
- Goldco - Best Overall Company ($25,000 Minimum)
- Red Rock Secured - Low Minimum Investment
- American Hartford Gold - Best Reputation
- Noble Gold Investments - Best Selection of Metals
What Is a Precious Metals IRA?
A precious metals IRA is a type of retirement account. In it, people can invest in different products and build wealth for their future.
Unlike traditional account types, IRAs allow people to invest in physical precious metals. In most cases, it means clients will buy gold, silver, platinum, and/or palladium.
When people open a precious metals IRA, they store their products outside their homes. They'll make sure they're safe in a depository, and a custodian will guard them.
Furthermore, when opening a precious metals IRA, clients must do so with a highly reputable company. The process can be costly, and if they don't trust the correct experts, they might end up losing a lot of money.
Fortunately, highly reputable companies will guide people through the process of opening their precious metals IRA, choosing the best products, and building a profitable portfolio.
Sometimes, companies offer precious metals for clients to buy. They may also work with trustworthy custodians. Overall, their goal is to make the process as smooth as possible for customers.
Investing in a precious metals IRA could be very beneficial for someone's retirement. They'll get to diversify their portfolio, but they'll also make sure it's stable because these physical products are much less volatile than paper assets.
Moreover, unique tax benefits come with opening a precious metals IRA. When people invest in gold and silver, their contributions and gains might not be taxable.
People who want to stabilize and diversify their portfolios should consider precious metal IRAs. However, they should only put their trust in reputable companies.
Why People Should Invest in Precious Metals
Clients who are planning for their retirement often spend some time learning about their options, so they might know they can open traditional IRAs.
Therefore, they may wonder why opening precious metals IRAs could be a more convenient alternative. Overall, there are several compelling benefits clients should remember if they're going through this process. Here they are:
Their Value Doesn't Change Much
Gold and silver coins have been valuable for hundreds of years. It's more than likely they'll keep being so.
Throughout history, gold and silver have been some of the most valuable substances. This has made them a convenient option clients can invest in because their value stands the test of time.
Moreover, since gold and silver don't corrode or lose their color, their physical appearance won't change over time. Therefore, it also makes them valuable since years will go by and they'll still look the same.
They Can Protect Themselves Against Inflation
The value of the dollar will gradually decrease over time, and things will become more expensive. It's the concept of inflation. However, when it comes to gold and silver, things might be different.
Even though the prices of physical gold and silver frequently fluctuate, they're not very volatile. On the contrary, they tend to be stable even in the face of inflation.
When the dollar goes down, gold and silver will probably go up. Their price is directly linked to consumer behavior, supply and demand, and the amount of them in bank reserves.
People know that purchasing gold and silver coins and bars is a fantastic option to protect their assets. Therefore, if inflation rates start increasing, customers might buy physical precious metals because they know their money will be safe.
Consequently, the value of gold and silver will increase. Clients should consider this when starting to invest, especially if it's for their retirement. If they put their money in gold and silver, they'll be able to keep their assets safe.
They'll Help with Deflation
One of the best aspects of investing in gold and silver is not only that they're a hedge against inflation; they also protect people's assets against deflation.
Sometimes, prices drastically change due to a drop in demand. It happened, for example, during the Great Depression.
If this happens, people will look for a safe place to hoard their money. Investing in gold and silver is a fantastic option, and it's why their value increased during the Great Depression and other famous deflation periods.
Physical Precious Metals Are a Stable Option
There are different investment alternatives when it comes to preparing for the future. People can trade cryptocurrencies, buy paper assets such as stocks and bonds, or even put their money in real estate.
At the same time, they can open a silver IRA account or invest in other types of precious metals.
Opening precious metals IRAs is probably the best option among all of the alternatives people get when investing for their future, at least in terms of stability.
Since the prices of gold and silver are relatively stable, they'll also provide secure investment returns.
The downside of this is clients most likely won't get as much money as they would if they invested in options that allowed them to get faster growth.
However, people should remember they're working for their long-term future. Getting stable returns is probably a very convenient option, especially because they'll also protect all their assets against deflation and inflation.
They Allow Clients to Diversify Their Portfolio
The last benefit people get when investing in gold and silver IRAs is that they can diversify their portfolios.
There's no rule that forbids clients from putting some of their money in stocks, bonds, real estate, and even cryptocurrencies. In fact, customers should consider doing so if they want to have more than one option when it comes to their retirement funds.
Portfolio diversification is essential because it allows investors to make sure that if one option fails, the other one will stabilize their assets. Gold and silver IRAs are a fantastic alternative for this because they're naturally stable and valuable.
What People Must Keep in Mind When Choosing a Silver IRA Company
To open a silver IRA, the person must go through a process. They'll have to fill out forms with their information, create an account, select the best products, and invest in them.
Just like they would with a gold IRA, silver IRAs require the person to understand all the decisions they're making. If they don't, they might have to pay additional fees for accidentally committing mistakes.
Numerous factors tell clients whether or not a company is reputable and trustworthy. Customers will have to determine if its experts are knowledgeable and have the necessary expertise to guide them through the process of creating and investing in silver IRAs. Therefore, the following aspects are the most crucial ones people should keep in mind during this process.
Reviews and Reputation
Silver IRA companies will typically develop a reputation. Even though it's not all when it comes to choosing the best business, it does say a lot about it.
People must make sure they trust the correct business when they open a traditional IRA, but it's even more important if they're buying precious metal coins. Since they're physical objects, they can't trust that any company will make sure their assets are safe.
What others say about a gold IRA company is critical. When clients pick the best business, they should choose one that has top-notch comments. It will ensure their experience is pleasant.
People can evaluate the reputation of companies by looking them up through the Better Business Bureau. Clients can find most companies there since it's a website that allows others to post comments and complaints online.
At the same time, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) also allows clients to post ratings. Therefore, clients can focus on finding a company that has positive comments and four to five-star reviews.
The Setup Process
Professionals know how to deal with clients, and they're supposed to do everything they can to help them. Therefore, they'll do everything they can to win them over.
The job of the experts at silver IRA companies is to do what they can to make the process as stress-free as possible for clients. In many cases, customers don't even know how to get started, so experts will try to make sure things aren't overwhelming.
On the contrary, their job is to guarantee that people understand the process. Plus, they want their clients to make the best decisions for their future, so they'll sometimes suggest some of the best alternatives. They might, for example, recommend gold and silver custodians or deals.
In many cases, silver IRA companies will allow clients to set up their accounts in a few days or less. Sometimes, people will even get one-on-one assistance from knowledgeable experts.
The best option is to find a silver IRA company that offers a stress-free, quick, and straightforward process. Plus, clients should try to find one that also gives them the opportunity to talk to financial experts in case they need any help.
Fees and Costs
Precious metal IRA companies charge for the services they give clients. Therefore, customers will have to pay if they want to open an account.
Furthermore, they'll also have to pay for maintaining the account each year. Moreover, they'll have to keep their gold and silver in secure depositories, which costs money too.
If a customer finds a silver IRA company offering its services for free, they shouldn't trust it. They won't be able to determine whether or not the experts will do their best to help them through the process.
Moreover, it's likely that customers won't get additional help, which might be necessary later on. Lastly, companies offering services for free may be shady because their process is not fully transparent. Clients will probably wonder where professionals are getting their money from, and rightly so.
High-quality businesses offer clients specialized assistance. However, they're not immensely expensive either. Therefore, customers should also stray away from silver IRA companies that are too costly.
If the gold IRA company is too expensive, its experts might be more focused on getting profits than actually helping investors thrive. Therefore, customers should only trust businesses that charge the correct amount for the services they're offering.
Clients will soon realize there are companies charging reasonable fees for their services. They should trust those.
Catalog
One of the best aspects of investing in precious metal IRAs is that people get to choose from a myriad of different products when they're selecting the ones they'll invest in.
Clearly, this can affect the gold IRA company the person chooses. If they don't get the best options, they should try to find a different business to work with.
It makes sense that people are looking for companies that offer a diverse product catalog. In the end, they're not opening a traditional IRA. They're buying precious metals.
Before even thinking about opening a silver or gold IRA account, they should take a look at the product selection the company offers. In some cases, it might give them a few options in terms of coins.
On other occasions, companies may have numerous alternatives, such as platinum, palladium, gold, and silver products.
Lastly, even though it's less frequent, some companies also allow people to invest in cryptocurrencies, so they offer some too.
When the person chooses a silver IRA company, they must make sure it offers all the products they want to boost their portfolio.
Buybacks
In some cases, people are very keen on buying gold and silver. However, their financial goals might change over time.
Clients shouldn't feel bad for changing their minds. The best silver IRA companies offer buyback programs. Through these, customers can sell their precious metals back to professionals and get a reasonable price for them.
Furthermore, the best silver IRA companies make sure the process is as hassle-free as possible for clients. In some cases, they might even offer them to ship their products for free.
Why People Must Find a Reputable Custodian
People are the ones in charge of storing their gold and silver when they open precious metal IRAs. However, they can't keep them at home.
Therefore, they'll have to find a reputable custodian to hold their precious metals and make sure they're always safe.
Custodians are financial institutions that have federal permits to store precious metals. Therefore, they can be banks, credit unions, etc.
Gold IRA companies might recommend specific custodians. However, in the end, clients choose where to store their products. What's important is that they don't keep them at home because it's against IRS rules, and it may end up in them having to pay extra fees.
Choosing the best gold IRA custodian can be a very daunting process. It's why it's essential for clients to be able to trust the company they're working with.
The best way to pick the most convenient custodian is to pay attention to their qualifications. They should have registrations, permits, licenses, and different types of documents that prove they're able to provide clients with asset protection.
Furthermore, customers can also look at a custodian's reputation on the BBB to determine whether or not it's trustworthy.
Even though there's no way to know if a custodian is the best until the client works with them, taking the necessary precautions and doing the best to prevent issues is essential. If customers carefully pick the people they're trusting, they're likely to get better results.
There Are Also Other Precious Metals People Can Hold
Whether the person opens a gold or a silver IRA, they'll most likely be able to hold different types of precious metals in their accounts.
However, the products they buy have to abide by the IRS rules. Just because people can purchase gold and silver doesn't mean all items will be convenient investment options for their portfolio.
Purchasing physical gold and silver takes time, especially because the person must carefully evaluate their options.
If people are storing silver in an IRA, they have to make sure it abides by the IRS rules and regulations.
To comply with the IRS rules, gold, platinum, and palladium must be 99.5% pure. IRA-approved silver, on the other hand, has to be 99.9% pure.
A convenient aspect of relying on a trustworthy silver IRA company is that professionals will recommend the best IRS-approved products. Therefore, oftentimes, clients don't even have to give it much thought. Experts will guide them through the process.
What Is a Silver IRA Rollover?
People are not able to open a precious metal IRA account from scratch sometimes. Instead, they have to withdraw existing funds and deposit them into their new account. This process is called a silver IRA rollover.
Even though it sounds straightforward, people must understand the process' details when they're doing a silver IRA rollover. Otherwise, they might have to pay fees.
Customers, for example, are not able to keep their funds in their accounts for longer than 60 days before completing their transfer. If they do, they'll have to pay a lot of money in fees (usually a 10% cut).
Unfortunately, doing a silver IRA rollover is much more than just transferring funds from one account to the other. To make sure they don't break the rules, clients should trust professionals who can help them through the process.
Experts will guide clients and explain what they must do to ensure their silver IRA account is safe. At the same time, customers should keep in mind that rollovers are usually much faster than transfers.
If clients trust the correct professionals, they'll make sure there are no unfortunate mistakes when doing a silver IRA rollover. Therefore, they'll be able to avoid facing penalties.
Best Companies for Gold and Silver IRA Accounts
Choosing the best silver IRA business is crucial. The following list includes some of the best companies out there.
Each company has earned a spot on the list for this reason. Some clients will love Augusta Precious Metals, while others might prefer Goldco.
Regardless of the alternative people choose, they'll need to understand the options the company offers. Here is a deep dive:
#1 Augusta Precious Metals
Joe Montana, a Hall of Fame quarterback, used Augusta Precious Metals after consulting with his financial team. Nowadays, it's one of the best silver IRA companies out there and has received thousands of positive reviews over the years due to its convenient offers for clients and top-notch customer service.
People can buy gold and silver if they work with Augusta Precious Metals. Plus, its maintenance charges are not too high, which is convenient for many clients.
At the same time, one of the best aspects of Augusta Precious Metals is that clients get to talk to a live agent. They'll explain what the process is like, including the necessary documents customers must provide the company if they want to begin.
People need at least $50,000 ready to invest if they want to qualify for an account with Augusta Precious Metals.
Furthermore, Augusta Precious Metals uses the Delaware Depository as a custodian for people's products. The company also allows clients to buy gold and silver coins and bars even if they don't have an IRA, which is a convenient alternative if customers want to purchase precious metals due to other reasons.
When people buy gold and silver for reasons other than opening a precious metal IRA, they can receive guidance from the professionals at the company. Moreover, they'll get secure and free delivery and they'll get to control every aspect of transporting their assets.
Augusta can also be an intermediary between the client and the custodian. Therefore, customers will get access to them at any time.
On the company's website, clients will find videos from economists talking about different topics, which is essential to learn about finances.
Pros
- There have been zero customer complaints.
- People can set up their self-directed silver IRA in a few steps.
- Clients get round-the-clock help through the website chat.
- Favorable evaluations in multiple sites make it obvious that Augusta's reputation is good.
- Customers get competent help when setting up their silver and gold IRA and after the process.
Cons
- There is a limited number of products in Augusta's catalog.
- The minimum investment is expensive.
- Some people think the gold and silver prices are too high.
- There are no options for platinum or palladium products.
#2 Goldco
It's probably the most popular gold IRA company out there, and it's due to good reason. Goldco is a private firm that allows people to roll over funds from their existing accounts to their new ones.
With Goldco, clients can also buy gold and silver. It's one of the company's best advantages because people can open IRAs and purchase coins to fund them.
Goldco only works with the best mints to offer high-quality products to clients. Therefore, customers can get help when opening their gold IRAs. Furthermore, they can purchase top-notch precious metals to secure their future. Some of the available coins are the following:
- Gold American Eagle coins
- Silver Maple Leaf coins
- Gold Freedom and Hope coins
- Silver American Eagle coins
- Gold Maple Leaf coins
- Silver Lucky Dragon coins
Opening a gold IRA account with Goldco is a quick, straightforward, and hassle-free process. Clients will have to go to the company website and sign an agreement. Then, a representative will get in touch with them and explain what they need to know about the process.
Customers can fund their gold IRAs by rolling over the assets from their existing accounts. In most cases, the process takes place without any penalties because the experts at Goldco understand the ins and outs of dealing with IRS rules and regulations.
If people don't have any existing accounts, they can also open a brand new traditional IRA. Precious metal alternatives are also available, of course, for those who want to invest in these products.
Clients can ship their gold and silver to the depository they choose after opening their gold and silver IRA. If they want to, they can also keep them at home, although that's not the most convenient option.
Some investors qualify for free storage from Goldco. Nonetheless, not everyone can get it. Therefore, clients who want to know if they can apply should contact the company's customer service and learn as much about the process as possible.
Goldco is famous for providing clients with top-notch customer service, but it has also earned positive reviews due to the number and variety of physical products it offers.
The company makes things so easy that people can acquire the products through the website and send a mail-in check to pay for them.
Generally, the process will be quick and straightforward, which is why Goldco is one of the top silver IRA companies in the industry.
Lastly, Goldco has an alternative for people who are unsure of working with them. They can get a free kit that includes information about the company and some handy things they should know when it comes to investing in precious metals.
Pros
- Goldco has an A+ rating in the BBB.
- Clients have a wide selection of available gold and silver coins.
- Pricing is competitive and transparent.
- It offers top-notch customer service.
Cons
- Minimum investment of $25,000.
- People don't have options for palladium or platinum IRAs.
- Some clients think the prices are too high.
#3 Red Rock Secured
People can keep their assets safe if they open a gold and silver IRA account with Red Rock Secured. The company offers numerous services for these investments, and it has gained fame for being one of the best businesses out there.
According to Red Rock Secured's professionals, integrity and honesty are the company's essential values. Therefore, they pledge to give clients the best advice regarding their investment portfolio.
However, some customers have complained, saying that salesmen work on a commission basis. Even though this is not entirely negative, it might mean they're motivated by selling and earning profits instead of genuinely caring about helping clients.
Pros
- Red Rock Secured offers numerous products for clients.
- Customers can quickly open an account.
- Integrity and honesty are the company's values.
- Customer service is friendly, helpful, and kind.
Cons
- Sellers work on commissions, so it might not be convenient for clients.
#4 American Hartford Gold
It has earned a five-star rating when it comes to customer satisfaction, and it makes complete sense - it's one of the most reputable silver IRA companies out there.
American Hartford Gold is a gold and silver dealer. The company has existed since 2005, it maintains an A+ rating with the BBB and has earned different prizes for its top-notch product alternatives and fantastic customer service.
If clients are looking for a company with a fantastic reputation, American Hartford Gold might probably be the best one. It focuses on helping customers and families build their wealth by offering high-quality products and allowing them to open gold and silver IRAs, which allows them to diversify their portfolios.
People who are directly purchasing from American Hartford Gold need at least $10,000 to start investing. At the same time, the company offers various services, including rollovers, gold IRAs, and products to buy.
Customers of American Hartford Gold often talk about the swiftness with which the staff responds to them. Therefore, the company has earned positive reviews and comments.
Nonetheless, there is one central flaw when it comes to this company. It's not completely transparent with its prices. If someone wants to know how much a coin costs, they'll have to ask a person from the team and wait for their reply.
Pros
- The catalog includes numerous options.
- Minimum investment of $10,000.
- Customer service is available 24 hours a day.
- Fantastic customer service ratings.
- Guaranteed buyback with zero liquidation fees.
Cons
- The products' prices are not in the online catalog.
- Shipping outside of the United States is not possible.
#5 Noble Gold Investments
People can buy numerous different coins at Noble Gold. The company offers palladium, platinum, gold, and silver products.
At the same time, people can also buy other products. All they need to do is go to the company's website and purchase them.
The process is quick and straightforward when it comes to working with Noble Gold. People only have to sign up through the website and fill out a form.
If they don't have all the answers, they can always contact customer service and they'll be happy to help. Once they send the form, a custodian will call them and help them with their account setup.
Pros
- Customer service is fantastic when helping clients open a gold and silver IRA account.
- It's one of the companies that offer the most products. Noble Gold even allows clients to buy rare coins.
- The product prices are very competitive.
Cons
- Unfortunately, it doesn't have as many good reviews as other options on the list, such as Augusta or Goldco.
Frequently Asked Questions
Are There Drawbacks to Silver IRA Accounts?
As with everything, there are downsides. Even though gold and silver IRAs are convenient for many clients, it doesn't mean they're the ideal option for everyone.
The biggest drawback when it comes to silver IRAs is that opening the accounts and maintaining them can be much more expensive than going for traditional options.
Can People Store Their Silver at Home?
Technically, they can, but they shouldn't. It's against IRS rules, and if there's an inspection, they'll likely have to spend a lot of money on fees.
What Is the Minimum Investment for a Silver IRA?
It depends on the company the person is working with. Some businesses ask for $10,000, while others might require clients to have at least $50,000.
Are There Specific Coins People Can Hold?
The IRS has very specific regulations when it comes to the gold and silver coins clients can hold in their IRAs.
Gold products must be 99.5% pure (the same goes for platinum and palladium), whereas IRA silver coins and bars have to be 99.9% pure.
What Are the Fees When People Open an IRA?
Clients will have to pay different fees when they open a silver IRA. Typically, these cover the costs of opening and maintaining the account and the expenses for storing their products in a safe depository.
Where Can People Store Their Precious Metals?
People can store their precious metals with a trustworthy custodian. Even though some clients choose to keep their products at home, this is the least convenient alternative because they might get in trouble with the IRS for it.
What Are the Benefits of Opening a Silver IRA?
Silver IRAs provide a hedge against inflation, and they can also help battle deflation. They're convenient too because precious metals have been historically valuable and will continue to be so in the future.
Are There Other Convenient Silver IRA Companies?
Some people say Birch Gold Group is also a fantastic alternative. However, clients should keep in mind that the aforementioned silver IRA companies are the best ones in the industry according to numerous reviews.
Final Thoughts
A silver-backed IRA could be someone's ideal option to prepare for their retirement. However, choosing the correct company to work with is crucial, so they should take some time before deciding.
