Seed Probiotics Review: Pros and Cons, Benefits and Promos

This Seed Probiotics review uncovers how these monthly supplements can keep you healthy in many ways. We just love our monthly subscription of Seed’s Daily Synbiotic, but don’t just take our word for it.
The human body consists of numerous systems that must be in good working order to consistently function. This means that you can never underestimate the value of systemic health in your life.
Among the critical concerns are healthy gut immune function, as well as cardiovascular health, and heart health.
There has been much clinical research and other tests that indicate the extent to which the right probiotic capsule can be the difference maker.
Seed Health happens to offer a probiotic that is very beneficial to your digestive health and more. What does its efficacy look like, and can you trust it? Find that out and more in this thorough Seed probiotics review.
A Little About Seed Probiotics
Before getting into the cardiovascular health probiotic blend, a good place to start is understanding the manufacturer.
Most importantly, it's an e-commerce company with a business model focused on health supplements.
The company's roots date back to 2018. At the time, there were quite a few probiotic options available on the market. Unfortunately, as far as areas such as gut barrier integrity went, the accessible probiotics were simply not up to the standard that Ara Katz and Raja Dhir were looking for.
The two decided that they needed to "raise the bar" where gut bacteria was concerned. The big idea was to ensure that the body had access to all it needed for the digestive system, immune and intestinal cells, as well as other areas to work efficiently.
How a Probiotic Supplement Contributes to Your Gut Health
Bacteria is a big part of the digestive process and healthy intestinal recycling. Unfortunately, the distinction between good and bad bacteria is not always made. This leads to a situation where supplements kill the harmful bacteria, but they also take the good bacteria down.
If you don't understand how important the gut is, consider the fact that an imbalanced gut is a recipe for skin issues, gastrointestinal system problems, an inability to maintain blood cholesterol levels, immune system challenges, etc.
A well-designed probiotic helps your enzymes, adds and preserves healthy bacteria, and ensures that the gut microbiome gets to flourish.
Note, however, that before you commit to any probiotic brand, you're advised to consult with your doctor for feedback from a medical perspective.
This is especially true if you have unusual stomach pain and bowel movements or any chronic condition. Don't make the mistake of self-diagnosing.
Probiotics 101: What is a Probiotic
Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic
Though Seed Health is a probiotic company, it only manufactures a single product, which is the DS-01 Daily Synbiotic, which is the item that this review is based on.
The combined genius of Katz and Dhir led to the creation of broad-spectrum probiotics in the form of capsules. It includes 24 probiotic strains. Most of these are clinically studied and do not appear in any other supplements, fermented foods, or even yogurt.
For better delivery than its contemporaries, a concentration of non-fermenting prebiotics was implemented, which consists of Indian pomegranate.
Only a single one of the strains present is naturally occurring. To have the Seed probiotics work in the way they were intended to, this one was isolated from fruit and added to ensure that healthy cholesterol levels would be maintained.
The other 23 fall under the human-derived category and work together to support the trillions of bacteria that comprise the microbiome.
You can separate the digestive system supplement into four different probiotic blends, which are:
- Micronutrient synthesis: 8.05 billion AFU
- Dermatological health: 3.3 billion AFU
- Digestive health/gut barrier integrity/gut immune function: 37.0 billion AFU
- Cardiovascular health: 5.25 billion AFU
Probiotic Strains
As you can see, there are multiple strains present, but you may be wondering what value lies in having so many of them and how exactly they do what they do.
First, each of the four categories presented above replenishes the bacteria that are necessary for the task it sets out to achieve.
Remember that bacteria happen to be incredibly small. Therefore, you find that the serving sizes use measurements that are in the billions as you would've noted above.
The idea is to approximate the number of billions of bacteria present in it. There is a total of 53.6 billion AFU in each capsule. For reference, AFU stands for Active Fluorescent Units and may also be called Colony Forming Units (CFU).
Benefits of Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic
If the information provided by Seed is to be believed about the beneficial microbes, curbing of digestive issues, etc., there are several defined areas where things get very beneficial to your bodily systems. In a nutshell, the blend offers advantages such as:
- Heart health
- Blood cholesterol maintenance
- Folate production
- Vitamin B12 intestinal synthesis
- Gut barrier integrity maintenance
- Greater production of short-chain fatty acids
- Alleviation of constipation
- Stool hydration
Effectiveness of the Synbiotic
The next question now is, how effective are Seed's DS-01 Daily Synbiotic capsules in achieving each of these advantages on a system-by-system level? Here's a breakdown for you.
Digestive Health and Gut Health
Clinical research shows that your gastrointestinal health is a key player in your body's overall health and wellness. Diabetes, arthritis, obesity, and IBS are all problems that can stem from a gastrointestinal system that has found itself out of whack.
Any half-decent probiotic brand is going to focus on gut barrier integrity to ensure this is not a problem. What you may not know is that the gut is the most vulnerable and exposed organ in the entire human body.
While the probiotics are multifunctional, much of the active strains present focus specifically on the gut.
The pill is divided into a prebiotic outer capsule and an inner section. The outer capsule remains in the stomach and intestines while the inner component (which is the majority) finds itself in the colon. That way, it becomes easier to heal the body via the absorption process that occurs at the end of a digestion cycle.
Skin Health
Dermatological health may not immediately jump out at you where taking Seed probiotics is concerned. Nevertheless, gut flora balance, ensures that other bodily issues address themselves in a sense.
You would be surprised to find out how deep the connection runs that allows the process that supports proper stomach health to also support skin health.
Even some people who struggle with acne only have it because of gut imbalances. Therefore, it can be genuinely surprising to see that the same solution that offers more regular bowel movements also seems to clear the skin.
Heart Health
The heart is constantly working, which is more than enough reason to keep it as healthy as possible. As indicated before, the use of Indian pomegranate is crucial for proper cholesterol management in the body.
The relationship between heart and stomach health is why people don't always immediately understand why they seem to be gaining more energy and losing weight when they begin to take probiotics.
Micronutrient Synthesis
Everything else that your organ systems would need that isn't mentioned above falls under this umbrella. 8.05 AFU of Seed probiotics is more than enough to spread throughout your body and address general health needs.
If you're interested in finding out what the exact micronutrients are, you're encouraged to visit Seed's website for the complete listing.
Understanding the Slow-release System
Remember that the daily synbiotic seed blend is meant to offer strain-specific benefits that cause it to differ from its contemporaries that would have been deemed less effective by its creators.
The slow release system is one of the biggest differences in this sense. Probiotics are alive, and unless they are kept that way by the time they get to the colon, it defeats the purpose of taking them to address any autoimmune disorder, metabolic function issues, etc.
This is the real reason you have an outer capsule and an inner capsule. Ordinarily, bile salts, digestion enzymes, and stomach acid would create a serious problem for a traveling capsule.
However, the double layer offers protection for the inner capsule, while allowing the outer one to provide localized benefits as it's dissolved throughout the digestive system during its passage.
The process can be thoroughly carried out too since the protective measure also means there's a lack of a rush. Therefore, the probiotic capsules can travel much slower.
Dosage
For adults, two Seed probiotic capsules are meant to be taken daily. Try to do so at the same time for the sake of consistency. Even with the protection present, you want to do your best to limit exposure to digestive enzymes.
Therefore, you're advised to take it on an empty stomach. Exceptions are made for those who may have sensitive stomachs. This category of persons is advised to eat something before they take the supplement.
Where to Get the Daily Synbiotic
You can get the DS-01 Daily Symbiotic under a subscription plan from Seed. It's shelf stable for 18 months, so even if you don't start taking them immediately, there shouldn't be too much for you to worry about.
The subscription, which includes monthly refills, comes at a charge of $49.99 monthly. Shipping is free throughout the United States. You get a monthly supply (60 capsules) with your order.
Being shelf stable for so long reduces waste as is, but the reusable glass jar and travel vial also contribute.
You should also note that your welcome kit is comprised of water, natural fibers, and starch in the form of biodegradable paper packaging. Click here to get the best available pricing from the official site.
Potential Effects
What kind of effects do you need to potentially bear in mind if you're going to be using the supplements? These are as follows:
- More bowel movements
- Gas or bloating
- Skin rashes
- Stomach rumbling
- Intestinal distress
Typically, once your body has adjusted, these symptoms go away. However, if this is not the case, please see your doctor as soon as possible. Remember, you should have gotten the go-ahead from your doctor before taking the supplement in the first place.
On the more positive side of the spectrum, you can expect these effects:
- Weight loss
- Lower cholesterol
- Less stomach pain
- Healthy skin
- Less bloating
- More comfortable bowel movements
- Less gassiness.
Potential Alternatives to Seed Probiotics
Who knows? Maybe you're not convinced about the formula and the way it balances critical growth factors with other benefits. You could potentially also simply be interested in knowing what kind of alternatives are out there to Seed's offering.
Probiology and Bauer Biotics 8 are two great places to start. Check out the brief overviews of either option below.
Probiology
Like Seed, Probiology's supplement is meant to optimize the process of traversal, ensuring that the capsules make it to the absorption phase so the body can capitalize on it. Based on the benefits put forward by the makers, you can expect the following when you start to use it:
- Lower stress levels
- Better digestive health and waste elimination
- A lighter and slimmer overall feeling
- Greater focus and energy
- Better immunity
- Better skin health
Bauer Biotics 8
Bauer Biotics 8 is also aimed at improving your overall wellness by targeting the area of gut health. The main benefits presented here are:
- Calm digestion
- Elimination of gas and bloating
- Immune system strengthening
- Greater energy and focus.
The supplement combines probiotics, prebiotics (dietary fibers), digestive enzymes, vitamin D, and fiber to achieve its objective.
Conclusion
Seed's daily synbiotic blend takes what clinical data shows about gut health and brings it together in a supplement that keeps cholesterol in the normal range, improves organ system health, and promotes overall wellness.
Within a few weeks, you should begin to see improvements, thanks to the slow-release system that makes for thorough absorption.
Note that those with dietary restrictions because of common allergens do not need to worry. because. The European Food and Safety Authority (EFSA) panel indicates that the product is gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, corn-free, and more!
Frequently Asked Questions
Is It OK to Take Seed's DS-01 Daily Synbiotic on an Empty Stomach?
Yes. You are encouraged to do so unless you have a sensitive stomach. Additionally, the gluten-free, dairy-free, corn-free, and soy-free composition reinforces the lack of challenges you should have.
Won't My Stomach Acid Mess with the Probiotic Supplement?
No. The multi-capsule design preserves the supplement's integrity
Are Seed Probiotics FDA Approved?
Currently, there is no evidence of FDA approval.
Do Daily Probiotics show up on a Drug Screening?
Be sure to check out the latest Student Reviews on the best Passport replacement service and our Frizzlife water filter review.