NCLEX Exam Practice Questions & Test – Everything Nursing Graduates Need to Know About It

Becoming a registered nurse was one of my biggest dreams, but I knew there were many challenges along the way. Taking and passing the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) was one of them.
I was so stressed and anxious about taking the exam that I really thought I wouldn't be able to pass it. After several hours of reading books on the competencies nurses need throughout their careers, I realized I wasn't going anywhere.
At that time, I thought passing the exam would be impossible, and I was a long way from becoming a registered nurse.
When I googled: "How hard is the NCLEX-RN exam?" and saw the search results, I just panicked. All the websites I checked said: "It's very difficult."
How Practice Tests Changed My Life
I knew the NCLEX exam was the most stressful and important exam I could take after leaving nursing school, but I never thought it would be this difficult.
Fortunately, after doing some more research, I found the solution: Mometrics. This website became a powerhouse of resources for my practice before taking the NCLEX exam.
Mometrics provided me with all the information and tools I didn't know I needed to pass the NCLEX exam successfully and be approved for getting a nursing license or becoming a registered nurse.
I didn't know that an NCLEX practice exam could help me feel so prepared to succeed on the most important test of my nursing career, but it did.
Mometrics's NCLEX practice questions and tests were a game changer in my study strategy!
I know you want to pass the NCLEX exam as I did, so here's all the information you need about Mometrics and what it offers. Get the practice you need to pass this essential test today!
What Is the NCLEX Exam?
Before learning more about Mometrics, let's review what the NCLEX exam is and why registered nurse candidates and aspiring practical nurses have to take it.
NCLEX stands for the National Council Licensure Examination, which is an exam used to determine if graduate nurses have extensive knowledge of the best nursing practices, can make quality judgments, and are able to provide safe patient care.
The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), which is in charge of protecting the public from unsafe nursing care, prepares the NCLEX examination.
This nationwide examination is used to ensure public protection in the United States and Canada, as it tests a would-be nurse's competence and skills. Additionally, passing this standardized test is essential to get a license.
Types of NCLEX Examinations
I didn't know this when I first looked for information about this test online, but there are two types of NCLEX examinations. These are:
- The NCLEX-RN for registered nurses
- The NCLEX-PN for licensed vocational or practical nurses
While they are similar and have been designed to gauge our ability to work as nurses safely, these tests come with key differences. The NCLEX-RN exam is used to assess registered nurses' advanced scope of practice, so it focuses on care management.
However, the NCLEX-PN exam has been designed to assess aspiring practical or vocational nurses' knowledge and skills. As a result, it includes more questions about care coordination.
Areas of Practice Assessed Through the NCLEX Exam
The National Council Licensure Examination focuses on four main areas of practice. These are:
- Health promotion and maintenance
- Safe and effective care environment
- Physiological integrity
- Psychosocial integrity
Under the Safe and Effective Care Environment assessment, the NCLEX exam has two subcategories:
- Management of care and safety and infection control for would-be registered nurses (NCLEX-RN)
- Coordinated care and safety and infection control for aspiring vocational or practical nurses (NCLEX-PN)
In addition, both the NCLEX-RN exam and the NCLEX-PN test have four subcategories within the Physiological Integrity category. These are:
- Risk potential reduction
- Basic care and comfort
- Physiological adaptation
- Pharmacological and parenteral therapies (NCLEX-RN) or pharmacological therapy (NCLEX-PN)
Let's learn more about each main category, so we can create a better study plan before taking the exam:
Safe and Effective Care Environment
As mentioned, there are two subcategories within the Safe and Effective Care Environment assessment.
- Care management: It accounts for between 17% and 23% of the exam's content: This category is intended to test our knowledge and ability to enhance the care delivery setting through high-quality nursing practices and care to protect patients and healthcare personnel.
- Safe and Infection Control: It accounts for between 9% and 15% of the exam's content and tests our ability to protect patients, families, and healthcare personnel from environmental and health hazards.
Health Promotion and Maintenance
The health promotion and maintenance category, which accounts for around 6-12% of the NCLEX exam's content, tests our ability to provide and direct nursing care.
Therefore, it considers a nurse's knowledge about the expected growth and development of health problems, as well as prevention mechanisms and early detection strategies.
Psychosocial Integrity
Accounting for around 6-12% of the exam's content, the Psychosocial Integrity category includes questions about the support and promotion of patients' mental, emotional, and social well-being.
It focuses on nurses' care of patients experiencing stressful events or who developed acute or chronic mental illness.
Physiological Integrity
In the Physiological Integrity category, the questions test our ability to promote wellness and physical health through optimal care and comfort, reduced risk potential, and health alterations management.
It includes the following four subcategories:
Basic Care and Comfort
About 6-12% of the content is intended to test nurses' ability to provide assistance and comfort to patients when performing daily living activities.
Pharmacological and Parenteral Therapies
Around 12-18% of the exam's content tests whether we can administer medications and parenteral therapies to clients, such as blood administration, blood products, and IV therapy.
Reduction of Risk Potential
About 9-15% of the test's content focuses on nurses' knowledge and ability to prevent complications or health problems related to patients' conditions, required procedures, or prescribed treatments.
Physiological Adaptation
Around 11-17% of the content tests our ability to provide care to people who developed acute, chronic, or life-threatening conditions.
What Are the Main Differences Between Both Types of Exams?
In terms of overall format, there are many similarities between both types of exams. However, there's a slight difference in the number of questions each has and the time limit to complete each test.
Also, both NCLEX exams are very different when it comes to content. Both licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and registered nurses (RNs) provide care for patients. However, RNs have a greater scope of practice, and the test has been designed to consider that fact.
Registered nurses may also oversee licensed practical or vocational nurses. Therefore, the NCLEX-RN has more questions on how to manage other people. Instead, the NCLEX-PN assesses coordinating care among health professionals.
In addition, registered nurses can manage parenteral nutrition and blood or blood product administration to patients. As a result, the NCLEX-RN includes questions on both topics.
However, both types of NCLEX exams provide a rigorous assessment of nurses' essential competencies for practicing under the "registered" or "licensed" status.
What Are the NCLEX Exam Questions Like?
The NCLEX is a computer-adaptive test, which means a computer program adapts the questions based on the exam taker's performance.
Overall, an NCLEX-RN exam has between 74 and 145 questions, which include 15 pre-test questions that don't alter the final score.
The NCLEX-PN test often has between 85 and 205 questions, including 25 that don't count toward the final score. Test takers typically have up to five hours to complete each exam.
Common Types of Questions
Both exams have questions in different formats, including the following:
- Fill-in-the-blank questions
- Multiple choice questions
- Ordered response questions
- Hot spot questions
- Matrix or grid questions for those who take the NCLEX exam in 2023 or later
- Embedded answers (Cloze) questions (dropdown) for those who take the NCLEX exam in 2023 or later
How Are NCLEX Exams Scored?
Since the NCLEX exams use a unique system to define the score, it doesn't reflect the number of correct answers or the average difficulty level of the questions we answered. Instead, each test's score is measured in "logits."
Through this logit scoring system, the score shows if a test taker passed the exam or failed. When we get a score of 0.00 or higher, that means we answered enough questions correctly.
However, a score lower than 0.00 means that we didn't answer enough questions correctly and failed to pass the NCLEX exam.
Does the Logit Change?
There's a reason these exams have hundreds of questions: the logit is continually adjusted based on each of our answers.
If we reach the minimum 75 questions, most of our answers are correct, and the computer program can determine 95% of accuracy, the test will end. After that, the score will reveal if we have passed or failed.
However, when the system cannot determine 95% of accuracy, we'll see more questions until the computer program is certain of our results, or we reach the maximum of 145 items.
Additionally, when we reach the maximum number of questions, the system often performs a final assessment to determine if we have met the passing standard.
In simple terms, the better we do, the fewer questions we probably have to answer. However, seeing 145 questions on the exam doesn't mean we're less likely to pass it.
How to Pass the NCLEX Test – Pass-or-Fail Decisions Rules
According to the NCSBN, three rules determine whether a person passes the test. These are:
95% Confidence Interval Rule
As mentioned, the system stops asking questions once it's 95% close to the results, whether our nursing ability is above or below the passing standard.
Maximum-Length Exam
If our ability is close to the passing standard, the computer program administers questions up to the maximum without using the 95% confidence interval rule, considering our final ability estimate to determine if we pass or fail.
Run-Out-Of-Time (R.O.O.T) Rule
There's an alternate rule when we run out of time before reaching the maximum number of questions if the computer system hasn't determined whether we passed or failed.
If we answer the minimum number of questions, the computer reviews our last 60 questions. We pass if our ability estimate is consistently above the passing standard on all those questions.
Is It Necessary to Take an NCLEX Practice Test?
There's a lot going on here, don't you think? As you can see, what I found when I first searched for information about the NCLEX exam was true: this test is complex and has many questions.
However, we shouldn't panic. As I mentioned, I found the best alternative for those who want to get enough practice before taking this exam: Mometrics.
If you want to find the best practice tests to discover if you have enough knowledge about nursing before taking an NCLEX exam, Mometrics can be your best ally.
I found Mometrics when I was looking for test prep help. After going over almost everything I learned when I was still in nursing school, I didn't feel ready to take the NCLEX exam.
Thankfully, I found that Mometrics had plenty of NCLEX practice questions to help me get ready for the most important test of my career.
Here are a few of the things I loved when I first browsed Mometrics's website:
Two Types of NCLEX Practice Tests
As I mentioned, there are two types of NCLEX exams. One allows us to become registered nurses, while the other has been designed for aspiring practical or vocational nurses.
Mometrics offers an NCLEX practice exam for each type! There's an NCLEX-RN and an NCLEX-PN practice test available.
Whether you want to get a registered nursing license or work as a practical nurse, Mometrics has the practice tests you need to study for the NCLEX exam in just one place.
An Abundance of NCLEX Practice Questions
Also, there are many questions! Mometrics has a huge collection of NCLEX practice questions that can help us achieve success in our exams.
I'll be 100% honest. The first time I checked Mometrics's website, I was overwhelmed. There was too much content about the NCLEX exam. However, I soon realized this was exactly what I needed to get a passing score.
Mometrics offers many questions covering different nursing topics that we'll likely find on our NCLEX exam. In addition, it has carefully picked the most challenging questions to help us reinforce our learning through insightful rationales.
These questions helped me identify the nursing topics I should review before taking the NCLEX exam, saving me time and reducing my test anxiety, which was reaching worrying levels.
After going through all the practice questions, I not only realized that I had a better understanding of the NCLEX exam. I could also identify my strengths and weaknesses.
As a result, I was able to optimize my learning strategy and get ready to score successfully on my NCLEX exam.
Intuitive Tests and Easy-to-Follow Guidelines
Reviewing all the nursing topics for the NCLEX test and understanding the main aspects of the exam is hard enough. I think getting ready for the examination shouldn't be too complicated.
Fortunately, Mometrics also thought about that. Although we need a few hours to answer all the questions and complete the practice test, getting started is so easy.
Ideally, this is what we should do:
- Read and understand each question before choosing the best answer
- Review our answers before pressing the "Finish Test" button
- Click on the "Finish Test" button to record the answers and reveal the score
- Read through rationales for each question
What Are the Benefits of Using the Mometrics NCLEX Practice Exam?
I used to believe that my success on the NCLEX exam depended on the amount of time I had to put into preparing to answer all the questions correctly.
However, thanks to Mometrics, I discovered that getting a score above the passing standard also depends on preparing the right way.
How can we make sure that our studying plan is paying off after reviewing the common nursing topics and practice questions? An NCLEX practice exam is one of the most effective ways to do this.
Here are some of the main benefits of an NCLEX practice test that all nursing graduates should consider:
- Practice tests can help us know exactly where we need to improve.
- When we take an NCLEX practice exam, we can evaluate our progress.
- A practice test can help us identify our weaknesses and strengths.
- With an NCLEX practice exam, we can review the questions we got wrong and the ones we had to guess, so we can better prepare to answer them correctly.
- After taking an NCLEX practice exam, we can see the questions we found difficult to answer or took too long to figure out. As a result, we identify our weak areas to determine where we should devote more study time.
However, we must understand that these tests are just practice. Therefore, we cannot memorize all the questions and answers to get a good score on our NCLEX exam. It won't help us!
Instead, we must use these practice tests to study the concepts fully and make sure we have a thorough understanding of all the nursing topics to answer each question that shows up on the actual test.
Final Thoughts on Mometrics' NCLEX Practice Tests
As you can see, with NCLEX review books, practice tests, and rational questions, we can prepare for our exam and make the most out of our nursing practice!
However, we must choose a good practice exam if we want to test our knowledge and assess if we can really get a passing score on the actual test.
That's why I recommend Mometrics. The NCLEX covers many nursing topics, from health promotion and maintenance to pharmacological and parenteral therapies. There's a lot to study.
Fortunately, Mometrics provides all the information we need to get the correct answers on our exam and pass it successfully.
