The Most Comprehensive Madison Hair Color Reviews You'll Ever Read

Overview of Madison Reed Hair Color
Should you buy Madison Reed hair dye? It's an excellent question, especially considering all the information out there trying to convince you one way or the other. Before I dive into what is very likely one of the most complete Madison hair color reviews you'll ever read, let's take a quick high-level look at what this product is all about.
In a nutshell, it's about finding the right color for your hair. In my case, I've had more than enough "grey hair incidents" as I call them, to last me a lifetime. For people like us, the Madison Reed website promises a non-damaging hair color formula guaranteed to be as gorgeous as it is long-lasting every time.
When you open your color kit, you'll receive the following:
- Hair cap
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Color barrier cream
- Wipes
- Two pairs of gloves
- Color activator
- Hair Color
You're meant to use the accompanying Madison Reed app to lead you through the process. I think it's nice that you can use voice commands to avoid messing up your phone with your Radiant Hair Color Kit.
It stacks up pretty well against Vidal Sassoon London Luxe Permanent Hair Color. While Madison Reed may not necessarily have some more adventurous colors, you feel like you're getting a more personalized experience.
Madison Reed was founded by Amy Errett, who named the company after her daughter (how cute!). She believes that a beautiful woman is a confident one, and she wanted to convey that in her Italian-manufactured products.
Impressively, there is no PPD, ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, gluten, phthalates, titanium dioxide, or SLS.
Pros
- 100% coverage of gray hair
- No ammonia, resorcinol, PPD, or other harmful ingredients
- 35-minute process
- Free shipping on first-time orders
- 100% money-back guarantee
Cons
- No international shipping is available
- Limited customer support hours
Things to Think about Before Buying Madison Reed Hair Color Products
So, earlier I referred to my grey hair plight. Of course, it's super annoying, and a product that promises to mask that without causing damage will speak to people like me on several levels.
However, even if you don't have a gray hair challenge, Madison Reed's hair color can still work for you. Maybe you want light brown hair after however many years of being blonde, or perhaps you want to reinforce your natural tone.
Let's also not forget that Madison Reed products extend well beyond hair dye and highlights. There are styling products, color care products, hair treatment products, and accessories to boot!
It's no news that the company's main thing is its hair color kit that helps you get salon-quality in your home. However, products such as the Radiant Cream Color, Color Protecting Shampoo, and straightening cream are also available for people who want to treat their hair.
There's even the Madison Reed Color Bar service, the typical salon experience we would use for our permanent or semi-permanent hair color needs.
So with all that said, what are some of the things you want to think about before you decide to (or not to) look at the Madison Reed color chart and get yourself something?
- There may not be any ammonia in the product, but there is monoethanolamine. On the bright side, you don't have to deal with possible respiratory challenges or the odor that ammonia is known for. However, some people may get an allergic reaction to the skin. So pay attention to your body as you use the hair color kit
- I think it's good to have an idea of what you want out of your Madison Reed experience before you get started. Do you want to change your natural hair color? Perhaps you have flowing long hair, and you want to put in some highlights. You may even simply want a Madison Reed color kit to conceal your roots temporarily. Why am I saying all this? The thing is, while there's a base product, there are also quite a few others that do very specific things. Even beyond that, different goals will have different processes. Once you know what you want before you buy Madison Reed products, you can accurately fill out the questionnaire or do the video consult for the best results.
- As easy as Madison Reed hair color products are to use, you don't need to force yourself to go the DIY route if you would rather not. That's why the Hair Color Bar exists. Some people just prefer not to do these things on their own, and if I were them and I wanted these products in particular, then I'd just have the professionals do it. You can too!
- Madison Reed offers both a one-time order and a membership option. As great as it is to use a hair dye that features ginseng root extract, argan oil, and so many other natural ingredients, I always tell people to do a test run with new hair products. Try it out, see if it gives you the coverage you want, make a note of how long the hair coloring lasts, and then you can become a member, set up auto delivery, and get all the discounts.
Features and Benefits
So I'll be doing this feature section differently since there's a lot to cover under the Madison Reed Hair Color umbrella. While I will touch on a couple of typical features, it'll mostly be me talking about different elements of the whole Madison Reed offering.
Hair Color Chart
You will not be disappointed if you want something to match your hair in the Radiant Hair Color Kit. Here's the thing, there are over 50 shades to choose from. I'm not hyping it up because it's a lot.
Sure, that's a big number but what's important is what that number means to you. You can get granular with the color selections. For example, there's medium neutral brown, darkest brown for resistant grays, darkest smoky brown, dark golden brown, and darkest chocolate brown.
I didn't even color all the brown hair color variations you can get. One of the problems I tend to find with many of these products is that they have a bunch of different colors. However, the variations within these color brackets are limited.
I may know I want to color my hair red, but maybe I don't want just a default red. Even when you do have in-color options, how deep do they really go? As a Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit customer, I know I can get medium amarette red, medium auburn red, and light spicy cooper red, among others!
I'm sure you've seen people with hair colors before that don't necessarily fit into the typical color regions. I can tell you now that a medium sandy blonde color is not something you're gonna get out of any typical blonde hair dye.
You can choose from the Madison Reed hair color chart on your own, or you can use the quiz or video consultation built into the page for additional support.
Note that doing the quiz doesn't necessarily lock you into one segment of the color wheel. As the site says, regardless of the answers you give, you will be allowed to explore the entire color catalog at your leisure.
Madi
I think Madi is a perfect segue from the last feature highlighted. Technically speaking, I've spoken about two extremes until now. Some of us are really good at this whole color thing, so we can pretty easily look at an assortment of over 50 different opinions for our DIY hair color project and pick one.
On the other hand, some of us totally need that quiz to even stand a chance of picking the right thing. Of course, the Madison Reed Color Bar is there to apply the Radiant Hair Color Kit for those who don't want to do it at home.
What about those who can't necessarily choose the hair dye alone and think the quiz is a little too automated? We may not even be interested in using Madison Reed's salon services, but we still want some level of assistance with the color choice.
That's where Madi comes into the equation. The aptly named chatbot will take a selfie from you and match it with whatever specific color is most flattering to you.
Permanent Hair Color
This is it, people. The Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit is for those looking for something long-lasting. The best part is it's made to support all hair types, meaning you don't need to worry about yours being a problem. Do you have 4c hair? No problem at all!
As expected, various natural ingredients are involved, including argan oil, ginseng root extract, and keratin. Again, it's free of ammonia, parabens, PPD, and other known harmful stuff, which means peace of mind when application time comes around.
Your typical worries would be about breakage and other hair damage. Welcome to hair coloring that you can count on for shinier and healthier hair.
I think it's also nice to be able to see what's in the color kit since allergic reactions are a very real problem. You'll likely know what is for you. If the Radiant Cream Color, for example, contains something that will set you off, you can tell beforehand that it's not something to be messing around with.
The Radiant Hair Color Kit will run you $22, and you can get Pro Boost Treatment add-ons that span shine, hydration, strength, etc. for $5. While the tube you get with your order contains a respectable amount, you want to get a second one if your hair is either thick or long.
Color Reviving Gloss
Have you ever thought about what is it that makes your hair look so amazing after you leave the salon? I have! If you're like me, you've probably done your hair yourself too only to wonder why it doesn't have the same "buzz." The reason why is simple. It's all in having a glossy hair color.
When you either redo the hue of your hair or modify the one you have, it's gonna fade over time. If it didn't, you probably wouldn't even have products such as Madison Reed's Radiant Hair Color Kit.
The idea of the Color Reviving Gloss is to give you a little pick-me-up. What if you want to recapture the vibrant color you had before without having to redo the whole thing?
With this, you simply touch up the roots and apply the gloss to the ends and the mid-lengths of your hair. This is great because not only do you give the hair color a new lease on life, but you also do so without having to worry about the amount of color buildup in your hair.
As we all know, having too much of certain products in our hair at any one time can create some serious damage, and no one wants to deal with the treatment process that follows.
Note that you can get the Madison Reed gloss in several options. First, there's the universal gloss. Apart from that, you also get to choose from seven semi-permanent shades. In most cases, this is good for people who do hair colorings at set intervals and want to just freshen things up before the time comes for the next application.
You're gonna be spending $25 for each 4 oz bottle here, and it spans shine, warmth, brassiness reduction, and allowing your color to pop.
Root Reboot
One of my biggest pet peeves is my grey hair. Yeah, we all know it's natural and just a part of the aging process, but can it go be natural anywhere else but atop my head? They just pop up in different places, and there goes the youthfulness I was trying to hold onto.
This is what makes the Madison Reed Root Reboot one of my favorites, hands down. The thing is that greys around your head are one thing. The ones at the roots are the ones I find particularly annoying.
The idea of this element of the hair color arsenal by Madison Reed is to support those who may need a quick solution to the problem of progressively annoying great roots.
Let me disclose here that this will last two weeks, so if you need something that lasts a little longer, this is not the one. Then again, even if you are that kind of person, its easy application time will probably change your mind.
Honestly, you only need to carve out about 10 minutes. I'm also not a fan of spending an insane amount of time on a temporary fix ahead of my next coloring appointment.
With seven universal shades, regardless of color, Madison Reed has you covered well. Some of you may be worried about how it interacts with the existing color. After all, the last thing we want to do is mess up what remnants of our last coloring appointment we have left.
I'm here to tell you that there's no need to worry. There is no interference there! Again, if you want something that's a quick and effective short-term grey hair solution, you can't go wrong here.
It's a single application process, and the kit will run you $20.
Root Touch Up
So given what the Madison Reed Root Reboot is about, why would you ever need to concern yourself with the Root Touch Up? Well, there are definitely situations in which the use of each would cross over with the other, but they're also pretty different in a couple of ways. Let me explain.
First, this is actually a powder, and it's meant to give you grey hair coverage in a pinch. When you use this, you most certainly don't have time for a coloring process. There's no mess and no fuss.
So, if I'm at my office getting ready for a meeting in the boardroom and while freshening up in the lady's room I notice a few greys, I can address them right there with my Madison Reed Root Touch Up brush.
It's super convenient since I can just walk around with the thing.
Why does it work, though? Well, the simple version is that there are a bunch of micro-milled pigments that are doing all the work. The powder is filled to the brim with them and they give you both coverage and the illusion of depth.
Moisture from rain or sweat won't be enough to mess it up, and you really look like you just got your hair colored.
What if I told you it can also lend a small contribution to helping you declutter your bag? In my case, I carry around a small dressing room with me, and I know I'm not the only one doing that.
Well, as if the Madison Reed Root Touch Up wasn't already doing a lot, it can also double as a brow powder. So, you know who isn't walking around with actual brow powder anymore.
It's also different from the Root Reboot in being on the more long-lasting side of the fence. Additionally, it's not a single-use product. Instead, you get about 60 uses here.
Again, regardless of your hair type, you should have no challenges with the product. There may only be six shades, but one of them will most certainly blend in well enough to give you a uniform look.
Of course, since it's so much more efficient than the Root Reboot, it's also more expensive. Nevertheless, it's not an unfair price. For only $30, you can get your hands on such a versatile product that will likely save you in more than a single situation.
Light Works
Even if you get a Madison Reed Hair Color Kit and get the perfect color going, you may decide that you want to enhance things by having highlights in your hair. The problem is that doing highlights seem super intimidating.
Imagine doing that by yourself. Even I would always think that job is a bit much for me. What if I mess up and end up with horizontal highlights instead of vertical ones? Okay, I'm obviously exaggerating, but it's no cakewalk.
What if you could have the power of your hairdresser at home? Well, that's oversimplifying it but you get the point. Sometimes it would be nice to be able to do highlights without having to leave your home, especially if it could happen without the process being overly complicated.
Let me introduce you to Madison Reed Light Works. Bear in mind that this kit boasts an Allure Best of Beauty award. For reference, some of the other big brands in the beauty world, such as Dove and Pantene, also flaunt this award proudly.
You'd be hard-pressed to find a better alternative for professional-looking highlights at home. What often messes up highlights is an artificial aesthetic. We all know you had highlights done, but it shouldn't be too obvious.
With the Madison Reed Light Works kit, you get the convenience of not having to travel to the salon while getting a quality job done!
So, how does this all work? So, first of all, there are two sets of five shades to ensure that your hair color is covered, regardless of what it may be.
You get the Madison Reed Precision Wishbone Applicator, specially designed to ensure that the distribution is as natural as possible. The actual formula consists of a clay-based cream.
The idea is to begin by using the applicator along with the cream. Following that, you then use the salon-secret glaze to tone the highlights. Not only will this ensure that the streaking visual is right, but it also adds a level of shine.
Beyond the convenience, using the Madison Reed Light Works kit will save you a pretty penny. Decent highlights will cost you a couple of hundred bucks. Imagine only paying $36 for comparable (not the same) quality. It's a dream come true!
Toning Glaze
Alright, so here's the last element I'll talk about independently. Earlier I mentioned how the shine is why your hair looks so stunning when leaving the hairdresser. Where does it come from?
The big "secret" is toner! Your Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit is great, but the hair dye aspect is not where it all ends. If the hair color equation is done right, it's done with a layered approach.
Madison Reed Toning Glaze is some kind of secret sauce in my opinion. We love our highlights, but sometimes they could do with that healthy pop. Sometimes, our highlights don't look bad but we just want them to stick out more. Apart from that, sometimes we want our hair to look shinier and healthier.
Regardless of which of these camps you may be in, the Madison Reed Toning Glaze is here for you. It's semi-permanent and also comes in five different shades.
Yet again, you don't want this kind of thing messing with your base color, and the formula most certainly doesn't! Somehow, its only target is the highlights.
Expect the result to stick with you for about 15 shampoos. On the matter of expectations to set, you'll be paying about $18 for this one.
Social Proof
Well, you've been listening to me going on about Madison Reed all this time. I've talked about the Radiant Hair Color Kit, the Color Protecting Shampoo, the Radiant Cream Color, the barrier cream, the Root Touch Up, and more.
The question is, what do others have to say about the product? Are the experiences good? What about the specifics? I was as interested to see about that as you probably are, which led me to scour the internet to find some user reviews.
Unsurprisingly, they seem rather positive. Don't take my word for it! Here are a few of them!
Alternatives
Alright, so I think I've covered just about everything about the Madison Reed Hair Color products I can up to now, so let's look at something a little interesting. Obviously, the Madison Reed brand is not the only one on the market, right?
Just in case you were wondering what some of the alternative choices available were, I decided to talk about them briefly to help you understand exactly what it is that the competition is bringing to the table.
eSalon
Like Madison Reed, eSalon is known for offering a series of color options to match different hues, which increases its appeal to a broad base of customers. Another similarity is the cost being quite a bit cheaper than you'd typically pay your colorist for your do.
Where the two differ is the customization element of the whole thing. While it is true that the Madison Reed Hair Color Kit spans a lot of niche colors and will support just about any shade, it's technically not made for the people it supports.
Think of it this way, if I make a product with possibilities for all the variations I know, I will likely be able to satisfy every customer. That's the route that Madison Reed went with its Radiant Color Kit.
Another way I could achieve near universal satisfaction is to make the product to order based on the needs of the customer making the request. That's essentially what eSalon does.
It's blended just for you and then sent out for delivery. Your grey percentage, skin tone, color history, and eye color are all used to create a blend that is specifically for you. At $19.95, it's pretty respectable.
Buy eSalon Hair Color - Best Available Price
Clairol Expert Collection
Your Madison Reed Radiant Cream Color, for example, is designed as a part of a hair coloring solution that you may use for one or more reasons. Look at me, for example. My interest lies more in grey coverages than in getting a fresh color.
Madison Reed will offer me the chance to do both, though. Clairol on the other hand is more of an age-defying blend. You will most certainly see a stronger and more consistent color, but its target is exclusively the greys.
It was designed to give them a multi-dimensional color to blend into the rest of your hair. At $9.49, it's definitely worth a second look for those just trying to get appropriate grey coverage.
Garnier Olia Permanent Hair Color
I'm sure the Garnier brand needs no introduction. This product is pretty gentle just as the Radiant Hair Color Kit is. It minimizes its damage potential by using an oil-based formula that also happens to be ammonia free.
As the name suggests, this is a long-lasting blend. It works by pushing dye particles cuticle deep, which translates to a visual that combines softness, shine, and vibrance.
Conclusion
Whether you are looking to change or refresh the color of your hair or you want adequate grey coverage, the product used mustn't destroy your hair in achieving what it does. While your colorist seems to have the strategy down, sometimes you may want to do your coloring at home.
The Madison Reed Hair Color Kit, combining the Radiant Cream Color, the activator, and other products, meets this need. The ingredients are not harsh on the hair, there are different product classes to address specific coloring needs, and the instructions are convenient too!
Thankfully, Radiant Hair Color Kit you get is typically a great match for you simply because you will usually have gone through the questionnaire, a video consult, or a conversation with Madi, the chatbot. Of course, the products are also great for all hair types is a huge win. If you struggle with hair issues check out a Hair Loss DNA test.
So, now I guess there's only one more thing for us to discuss. Where do you look to get your hands on your very own Radiant Hair Color Kit or the other products such as the Madison Reed shampoo or Root Reboot?
It's simple! You can kick things off by taking the Madison Reed quiz here!
