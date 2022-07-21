(K9TI) K9 Training Institute Review | Everything You Should Know

Dog training isn't as easy as it seems. While many dog owners go at their own pace and train dogs in the best way possible, not all dog breeds can be trained efficiently without the help of a professional dog trainer.
What if you could train dogs as if you were training service dogs? That's what the K9 Training Institute offers pet parents as an alternative to dog training.
Does your dog pull on its leash? Bark too much? Free Obedience Training Workshop!!
Training Service Dogs with K9 Training Institute
The K9 Training Institute was founded by Dr. Alexa Diaz, who currently has a Ph.D. in Animal Behavior. She has been working for over 20 years for two nationally recognized institutions in the service dog training industry, making her one of the most respected service dog trainers today.
Her work doesn't stop at regular dog training; she has also worked with emotional support dogs and the process of training rescue dogs. Overall, her work with this dog training institute is to make other dogs as obedient as possible throughout the right dog training program.
Today, we'll look at the K9 Training Institute to train service dogs. Whether you want your dog to specialize in emotional support or general animal behavior, this live dog trainer promises dog owners to have carefully-trained dogs in the future.
Pros
- It's suitable for any dog with behavioral issues.
- It includes a free workshop.
- It offers unlimited personal coaching for specialized training through the Total Transformation Masterclass.
- The program works well for either a puppy or an adult dog.
Cons
- The paid program is a bit expensive. (We love the Free Online Workshop)
Things to Consider Before Using the K9 Training Institute Dog Training Program
Overall, this program is for dog owners who struggle to keep up with their dogs' poor behavior, including barking accidents, leash pulling, chasing animals, chewing, nipping, chasing cars, and more.
Teaching Methods
The teaching method that Dr. Diaz uses for this dog training program is based on dog psychology and animal behavior research. Moreover, she focuses her efforts on teaching through body language rather than verbal language, which is excellent. Whether you have a german shepherd puppy or any other dog from rescue shelters, this program aims to improve your dog's behavior.
If you're someone who wants your dogs to behave like service dogs, this may be the right program for you. On the other hand, if you're looking for more basic dog training programs, you may have to look elsewhere.
What to Keep in Mind Before Buying the Program
- This is an online dog training program with a professional service dog trainer.
- The training program focuses on body language training.
- If you're unsure of whether this program for training dogs is right for you or not, you can request the free workshop that the service dog trainers offer.
- Rather than teaching your dog how to behave, the program will teach dog owners how to communicate more efficiently with their dogs.
- Once you pay for the Total Transformation Masterclass, you're allowed to see the online courses as many times as you want.
Features and Benefits of Training Your Dog Like a Service Dog with K9 Training Institute
Special Training Techniques
As mentioned before, Dr. Diaz can efficiently help you communicate with your or someone else's dog through body language. She has over 20 years of experience and has trained service dogs with one out of the two organizations in the US that work for this purpose.
According to Dr. Diaz, the “body language” training method is the K9 Training Institute’s primary selling point. She explains that to train a dog effectively, you must focus on including more hand signals rather than vocal commands since that's how dogs naturally communicate.
However, Dr. Diaz isn't the only expert in this institution. As she explains in the free video, the institute has several experts to help any dog owner have a well-trained dog without relying so much on verbal commands.
Free Workshop Video
What sets this institute apart from other options is that the K9 Training Institute offers a free video where you can learn the foundation of Dr. Diaz's training method and how she trains dogs in general.
Moreover, you will be greeted by the Total Transformation Masterclass, the institute’s paid service. Still, the free workshop already offers several tips that regular dog owners can use to start improving their previous training sessions and reducing signs of poor behavior, including:
- Running out of the door
- Chasing cars
- Ignoring you when called
- Jumping on other animals or people
- Constantly pulling on the leash
- Biting
- Begging
- Getting overly-excited
- Ignoring commands
The second person responsible for the service dog training in the K9 Training Institute is Eric Presnall, the Lead Presenter and Trainer. Overall, the workshop will help you gain the basics of obedience and impulse control for your dogs. If you're still interested in getting a well-behaved dog, you can opt for the Total Transformation Masterclass.
Training Your Dog to be as Obedient as a Service Dogs - Free Training Work Shop (Limited Availability)
Charity Support
While this may not be a direct benefit to you, it's still a nice thing to consider. The K9 Training Institute currently supports animal welfare organizations, including American Humane, the ASPCA, and others.
If you're an animal lover like I am, you will absolutely love how supporting this dog training program will also help other dogs out there.
Total Transformation Masterclass
This masterclass is for those who want to make the most out of their dog training sessions. The primary goal of this program is to help you build a positive and communicative relationship with your trained dogs.
Overall, this masterclass is divided into 10 basic lessons, which gives you one lesson per week plus three bonus lessons. In total, you're getting 13 lessons to start working on your dog's impulse control.
It makes complete sense to cater this program to any dog owner since the program is video-based. This means you can complete your academic journals in a very short period, but if you ever want to revisit the program, you're free to do it as many times as you want.
Aside from giving you several lessons to achieve properly-trained dogs, you will also get personal coaching with expert trainers, which will help you tackle some bad behaviors that most dogs have, allowing you to have a better relationship with your little friend.
Overall, some of the things that you can expect from this masterclass include:
- Teaching your dog to maintain eye contact with you
- Reminding your dog to remain calmly in certain situations
- Get rid of bad habits
- Make sure the dog sits patiently all the time
What Do the Bonus Classes Offer?
The masterclass, by itself, is enough for most people to get a well-behaved dog. However, the K9 Training Institute also offers three bonus classes that will give you expert guidance on particular subjects. The classes are divided into the following:
HouseBreaking
This will cover the basics of puppy potty training, which is something you may be grateful for if you're struggling to get your dog to pee/poo at certain spots in your own home.
Anxiety
Does your dog experience anxiety and doesn't sit calmly or engages in leash pulling? This bonus class will help you how to deal with particular triggers of pet anxiety, including separation issues, which are common in most dogs.
Socialization
While many dogs are excellent with kids, not all of them are. This class will cover some techniques that will help your dog be more comfortable around children or other people in general.
You can take advantage of the bonus class offer here.
The Masterclass's Training Method
If you're tired of using the same techniques to try to get your dog to behave, then K9 Training Institute's method may be the one you're looking for.
Overall, the approach of this training program is separated into three areas:
- Use of Body Language
- Operant Conditioning
- Acknowledging that Dogs Have Tasks to Do
Dr. Diaz explains that, if you don't understand how dogs communicate or behave, you will have several issues trying to get them to behave correctly.
Remember that once you pay for this excellent program, you will get unlimited access to these easily understandable dog training sessions. While it may be best for you to contact the company directly to know what to expect, here's an overview of what you can expect from this dog training program:
- Train your dog so that it maintains constant eye contact
- Help your dog be calm and not jump anymore when startled
- Make your dog come to you as soon as you call it (responding rapidly)
- Greeting other dogs or people in public
- Dealing with aggression
- Teaching stances and manners
- Interpreting communication between dogs
- Achieving less leash pulling
- Stopping bad habits
An interesting thing about this dog training program is that all of the video demonstrations feature untrained dogs, and they also show results post-training, which is perfect if you want to have a visual representation of what to expect. Moreover, you will get a PDF summary of your training homework for your dog, which adds more value to the package.
Even if the videos aren't enough for you, you can enjoy the coaching sessions you will get from the expert trainers.
Price
As mentioned before, one of the downsides to this training program is that it's considerably expensive. Currently, the masterclass has a total cost of $497, which some people think is overwhelming for getting help to get a well-behaved dog.
Although there are different cost-effective alternatives out there, not all of them are as efficient as the method that the K9 Training Institute offers. Several of the users who have completed the entire program have stated that the price is justifiable considering everything you get with it.
Even if you're not convinced yet, you can start with the free workshop. Once you sign up for it, you will get an overview of what to expect from the program. If you're serious about training your dog in the best way possible, you may consider doing the investment.
Still, the K9TI's team offers an outstanding 90-day unconditional money-back guarantee, which is one of the largest refund periods I've seen for a training program. In other words, if you're not satisfied within the first 90 days of your purchase, you can get a full refund with no questions asked.
Moreover, the K9TI often runs promotions on its masterclass, so that's excellent news if you're looking to save up some money. Once you register for the workshop, you will be able to see if there are any ongoing offers at the end of it.
In conclusion, while the price for this masterclass may be high, it certainly provides the value it promises users. Keep in mind that training your dog isn't easy; following free tutorials isn't going to cut it, and hiring a personal trainer for your dog will likely end up costing more than the masterclass, so what better way to train your dog than doing it yourself within the comfort of your home?
Social Proof
The K9 Training Institute is still fairly new, so I quickly checked online to see if there were any reviews about the service yet. To my surprise, I found several favorable reviews for this training program. Many users have praised this masterclass for its ability to help dog owners make the most out of their dog training sessions, and others have claimed that once they finished the program, their dog behaved much better than before.
When it comes to such expensive programs, it's always important that you seek reviews online to determine if it's a reputable option for you to consider. Here are some reviews that I found that you may find helpful:
Alternatives to Consider
If K9TI's offering is too much for you, a nice alternative to consider would be Dunbar Academy, which was founded by Dr. Ian Dunbar, a dog trainer, veterinarian, and animal behaviorist.
As opposed to K9TI, this training program is a monthly training subscription that offers over 30 courses that will help you train your dog. Once you subscribe, you're free to choose among the different video types available. One of the downsides of this training program is that most of the videos don't offer hands-on training.
Still, the 30-course offering by Dunbar Academy is excellent for those who are looking for more variety in their dog training. The training method, in this case, is the reward-based method, so you may expect different training sessions than with the K9TI.
Overall, one of the most remarkable things about this program is its price. Unlike K9TI, you can choose to pay a monthly subscription which starts at $20 per month or $150 per year. You can cancel your subscription at any time, so if you went through the entire course selection within the first couple of months, you can cancel, which makes your investment much smaller than the one you need for the K9TI's masterclass. If you want to take training in your own hands check out the best invisible fence for dogs says Tim, owner of Food Abouts.
Additionally, Dunbar Academy offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. It's not as long as the one that K9TI offers, but it's still nice to consider. Overall, consider Dunbar Academy if you're looking for more variety in your training sessions and a slightly lower investment.
Comparison
- 10 video lessons and three bonus classes
- One-time payment for the entire course
- Specialized in understanding how dogs communicate with their bodies and using your body to communicate more efficiently
- Over 30 courses to choose from
- Monthly or yearly subscription plans
- Specialized in reward-based training
Conclusion
Anyone looking to train their dog in an efficient and professional way will not need anything more than what the K9TI masterclass offers. Moreover, you can sign up for the free workshop and discover what the program has in store for you!
Whether you have a dog that doesn't behave, has trouble socializing, fails to keep calm, or has other problems, the lessons in the K9TI masterclass will likely help you get a much better behaved dog from the comfort of your home.
People who complete the program can expect the following:
- Correction of behavioral problems
- Obedience at all times
- Better impulse control
If you're interested in what this program has to offer, click here to discover more!
Check out our other trending Student Reviews such as Pretty Litter or Halo Dog Collar Reviews.