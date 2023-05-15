Jeremy Piven - Everything You Want to Know About This Award Winning Actor

Jeremy Piven, the man you love from Entourage, is ready for action! It's so great to see actors doing what they love and perform well. If you haven't heard yet, he's getting ready to star in Sweetwater, which also shows Richard Dreyfuss, Eric Roberts, Robert Ri'chard, Kevin Pollak, and Everett Osborne.
What do you know about his early years?
Piven grew up in Manhattan and loved where he lived. In fact, his mom and dad were both drama teachers and actors, and his older sister is Shira Piven. She was actually his first acting teacher.
After a while, they moved to Evanston, Illinois, and he graduated high school there. Then, he went to the Piven Theatre Workshop to train as an actor. Likewise, he went to Drake University and also the Tisch School of the Arts in New York.
Jeremy Piven - TV Shows and Movies
Jeremy Piven is a household name after winning two Golden Globe awards and three Emmy Awards. His performance in Entourage helped seal the deal. There he played Ari Gold, an acerbic and fast-talking Hollywood agent.
However, his earliest movie was Lucas, where he played Spike. This was in 1986, and he caught the acting bug from there. Though he was excited, the movie didn't see much action. Therefore, the important role came back in 1992. He was chosen to be on The Larry Sanders Show, which aired on HBO. As a regular cast member, he played Jerry, a head writer.
Jeremy Piven enjoyed working on the show and was there for two seasons. However, he expanded his horizons and wanted to try new things. He's so talented, and most of his fans are happy he did.
It's exciting for people to learn that Jeremy Piven was also on a Seinfeldepisode titled "The Pilot." This happened in 1993, and he was George Costanza for that two-part episode. It was the "show within a show" scene, and it was a treat for him.
You may also remember Jeremy Piven from Ellen. He was one of the supporting cast members for the last three seasons of that sitcom and played her cousin, Spence. Likewise, he produced and starred in Cupid, a short-lived dramedy series on ABC. He was also the voice of Elongated Man for three episodes in Justice League Unlimited.
Overall, most people remember Piven because of his performance as Ari Gold, the fast-talking Hollywood agent in Entourage. The HBO series was a huge hit, and it all started in 2004. Piven became a success quickly and even got Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Ari Gold. This happened for four years (2005 to 2008).
Though nominations are good in and of themselves, he was surprised when he won the Emmy award in 2008, 2007, and 2006. Likewise, he got two Golden Globe nominations for that same role between 2005 and 2010. He actually won one in 2008.
You could say that Piven has appeared in many films, and most of them were successful. These include Smokin' Aces, Runaway Jury, The Kingdom, Rock N Rolla, PCU, Heat, Old School, Serendipity, Black Hawk Down, Singles, Grosse Pointe Blank, Very Bad Things, and The Family Man.
What about the most recent roles for Piven? In 2020, Piven was in My Dad's Christmas Date, playing David. Then, he was the narrator for Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind. While you don't actually see him on the big screen in the latter movie, it's still great to hear his voice.
If you didn't catch those, you may remember him as Greg in Ghost Killers, Vincent in American Night, and Seamus "Mick" McDougal in Last Call.
In 2022, you'll be happy to note that Piven played Warden Lucas in The System and Johnny Bunkly in The Walk. These were two excellent movies. Piven has been staying busy with his podcast and his standup comedy tour.
Harry Selfridge and Beyond
He also played the title role in Mr. Selfridge and achieved success there. The PBS/British television drama series focused on a semi-fictional story based on Harry Selfridge, who ended up founding the London department store Selfridge's.
After that iconic role, Jeremy Piven appeared in other successful films, such as Runaway Jury, Smokin' Aces, Rock N Rolla, Old School, PCU, The Kingdom, Black Hawk Down, Heat, The Family Man, Very Bad Things, Singles, and Grosse Pointe Blank.
What Happened to Jeremy Piven?
Recently, Jeremy Piven was seen in Last Call along with Bruce Dern and Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black). There are a few upcoming films out there, such as American Night, in which he plays alongside Johnathan Rhys Meyers and Emile Hirsch. It's set to be shown at the Venice Film Festival. There's also Legit Wiseguy, which showcases Roland Joffe, who was an Oscar nominee and a Palm d'Or winner.
The Walk is also coming out, which is a period drama that showcases Terrence Howard, an Oscar nominee, and Justin Chatwin. Then, you also have The System, with Tyrese Gibson and Terrence Howard.
Sweetwater
The press tour has already started for Sweetwater, which began with Jeremy Piven giving interviews on Sherri, which is the daytime talk show showcasing Sherri Shepherd. Jeremy Piven was also on Good Morning America.
Overall, Jeremy Piven said that he was incredibly proud to be part of Sweetwater, and Lara Spencer from Good Morning America also asked if he would be part of an Entourage reboot if it ever happened. Jeremy Piven said that he knew the HBO series went well and that fans missed him. However, he was on the road most of the time doing his standup comedy tour.
When asked, Jeremy Piven mentioned that they may have to give the fans what they want and bring Entourage back.
Though Jeremy Piven has been in various small-budget films from 2017 onward, he's focused more on performing his standup comedy series tour throughout the country.
Sweetwater focuses on Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, who was the first African-American player in the NBA. Jeremy Piven plays Joe Lapchick, the New York Knicks coach, in this film.
Clearly, fans remember him from the HBO series, Entourage. They may also remember him being part of Mr Selfridge. Jeremy Piven played the title character who created the London department store Selfridge's. Harry Selfridge was made up, but it was also considered a semi-fictional story.
Throughout his years of playing in a comedy series, he's appeared in numerous successful films alongside John Cusack and many others. You may remember him as Adam Fiedler from Keeping Up with the Steins in 2006 or as Ron from I Melt With You in 2011.
The Man Born July 26 of 1965
At the age of 57, you may wonder how someone like Jeremy Piven is getting along. He's doing pretty well. The man, born July 26, 1965, has a few upcoming films that are exciting, to say the least. Sweetwater is sure to be a hit, and he has been parading around in the spotlight to drum up excitement about it.
Standup Comedy Tour
Though Jeremy Piven has had numerous successful films throughout his years, he has decided to choose a different path.
It seems Jeremy Piven really does have a funny bone. He's flexing his comedic muscle after all these years, and it's quite difficult for an actor to transition in that way. Most actors focus on one thing and do it well, but Jeremy Piven decided to take the stage through his standup comedy show.
Jeremy Piven is touring right now, and it will take him across the continental US and into the UK and other international waters.
When asked, Jeremy Piven said that he didn't want to stick to one particular comedy club. Though he enjoys places like New York and Hollywood, he wished to push out of those areas and tour the world. His next and potentially last stop will be to Las Vegas, NV, and you can see him at the Red Rock Casino.
If you can't make it to see his show, all hope isn't lost. You can still see Jeremy Piven on the big screen through Sweetwater. Likewise, you can listen to his podcast, which you'll learn about below.
The Podcast for Jeremy Piven with Tons of Guests, Such as Jamie Foxx
Jeremy Piven has his own podcast, which is called "How U Living J Piven." He used the platform and media outlets to interview celebrities, such as Tiffany Haddish, Common, and Jamie Foxx. Likewise, he focused on his co-stars from Entourage, which included people like Constance Zimmer, Rex Lee, and Kevin Connolly.
One of the most popular podcasts was from Tiffany Haddish. Piven talked about witnessing her getting heckled while on stage and spoke about what comedians have to go through while doing what they do. It's something he loves, but he realizes that it's a bit harder than being a traditional actor. Still, he wouldn't have it any other way.
When he spoke with Jamie Foxx, he focused more on the film they did together called All-star Weekend. It never got released, but it was a comedy-drama (dramedy) directed, produced, and co-written by Jamie. He was also in the film, along with many other famous actors, such as Robert Downey Jr. and Gerard Butler.
Foxx and Piven focused on a few reasons why the near-completed film will never see the light of day. One theory is that there were poor test screenings, but another brings up that Warner Bros. wanted to cut costs once it merged with Discovery.
Common was also a popular celebrity on Piven's podcast. He created the theme song for it, and the pair often discuss their time together living in Chicago. It's always fun when these two get together, and you can hear about it all if you listen to the podcast yourself!
Though these are all excellent options, Jeremy Piven went a step further and interviewed Doug Elline, the Entourage creator. There, the pair discussed a potential reboot of the popular HBO series. When asked, Elline said that he wouldn't mind being part of a reboot, but things have a way of not happening in Hollywood.
Regardless, Piven uses his podcast to talk about things that interest him and that's unlikely to change. Though he will probably continue being in films, he believes this is his passion right now.
Overall, you can listen to many of the podcasts on YouTube or your favorite app.
Personal Details about Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven stands 5'9" tall and was born in Manhattan, New York, on July 26, 1965. His parents are Joyce Hiller Piven and Bryne Piven.
While he is a successful actor and can be seen in American Night, Smokin' Aces, and Runaway Jury, he has done other works. These include:
- Appearing in various TV ads to promote the Chicago Blackhawks
- Glade Car Scented Oils commercials on the radio in 2005
- Radio and TV ads for Cincinnati Bell Telephone in 2005
- Appeared in the Singles soundtrack in Paul Westerberg's "Dyslexic Heart"
- Appeared in an off-Broadway play called "Fat Pig" from 2004 to 2005, along with Keri Russell
- Appeared in various DirectTV commercials
- Appeared in "Drivin' Me Wild," a music video for Common
On top of everything else, Jeremy Piven has had six interviews with various magazines, including Parade, TV Guide, Playboy, and Maxim. He's also been part of 14 articles from USA Today, the New York Post, Buzzfeed News, and others.
Jeremy Piven has been on the magazine cover of seven publications, including GQ, Esquire, Arena, Men's Fitness, and Daily Mail Weekend.
Fun Facts about Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven has done many things in his life, and here are some of the fun, exciting, not-well-known ones:
- Jeremy Piven once shared an apartment with the magnificent John Cusack.
- Piven's character in Entourage, Ari Gold, is actually based off a real-life Hollywood agent named Ari Emanuel.
- His parents ran a theater school based out of Chicago, and Ann, Joan, and John Cusack all attended it at one point.
- Jeremy Piven has played in many movies alongside John Cusack. These include Runaway Jury (2003), Serendipity (2001), Say Anything (1989), The Player (1992), One Crazy Summer (1986), Grosse Pointe Blank (1997), The Grifters (1990), Floundering (1994), Elvis Stories (1989), and Bob Roberts (1992).
- He's played the drums for most of his life and is quite good.
- Jeremy Piven studied at the National Theatre in London to become an actor.
- He has accommodations in Chicago and Malibu, California.
- His brother-in-law is named Adam McKay.
- His Malibu, California, home was bought from Chris Chelios, a hockey star.
- He and Billy Zane attended the Harand Theater Camp, which is in Elkhart Lake, WI. He ended up playing in "West Side Story" as Bernardo.
- Jeremy Piven was supposed to be in High Fidelity (2000) with John Cusack, but he had to pull out of the job because of other commitments.
- He graduated from Evanston Township High School.
- He studied acting in Waterford, CT, at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center.
- He's an avid fan of the Chicago Bears.
- He was a member of the fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha.
- He attended Drake University, which is in Des Moines, IA. While there, Pivens performed in various plays, including "Julius Caesar."
- Jeremy Piven was considered for the part of Dolarhyde for Red Dragon (2002).
- Shira Piven is his older sister.
- Lili Rose McKay and Pearl McKay are his nieces.
- He played in the Broadway play "Speed the Plow" in November of 2008.
- He's an alumnus for the Piven Theatre Workshop, which his parents founded.
- One time, he was a Chicago stage actor.
- He was making about $350,000 per episode in Entourage from 2010 to 2011.
What's Next for Jeremy Piven?
Everyone wants to know what Piven is planning to do next, and he says he's in it to win it. He's happy to be in the limelight through his podcasts, movies, and television shows. Likewise, he's been on and off Broadway, toured as a comedian, and gets to discuss the things he loves and is passionate about.
Though he's back into movies with Sweetwater at the forefront, he's not sure where life will take him next. Though his standup comedy tour is coming to a close in mid-May, he might renew for another one. He truly likes to make people laugh. Though he can do that through film, it's not as easy. Plus, Piven can't see their facial expressions, and that's what he likes best.
Sweetwater is bound to be a success, so Piven will probably be begged to do more movies. Likewise, he plans to stick with his podcast and might even go on another comedy tour. Overall, he seems content with where he's at in life, so you're sure to see him on the big screen again soon. If not, you can surely book a seat for his next standup comedy tour or even listen to him on his podcasts. There are so many ways to feel connected to the man!
Follow Along on Social Media
