Hydroviv Water Filter Review | Shark Tank Featured

Gone are the days when US residents could confidently drink tap water without worrying about the quality or finding it has poor taste.
These days, many households consider having a water filter a priority rather than a luxury as used to be the case. The chances of falling ill or damaging the skin are just too high.
This Hydroviv water filter review will look at how one company seeks to solve the problem of a poor quality drinking water supply using an under-sink filter and how its product compares to other domestic water filters.
Shop Today For The Latest Specials on Hydroviv – Learn More
Eric Roy - Founder of Hydroviv Water Filters
Knowing the risks of using unsafe drinking water, Eric Roy, a chemistry professional, decided to do something about it. His idea was to design a high-quality water filter for domestic use.
However, the problem he faced was that water from different cities not only tastes different but has a significantly different composition altogether.
Before even considering approaching Shark Tank (ABC's popular business reality show) with a product, Eric had to find a way around this issue.
It is for this reason that he designed the Hydroviv water filtration systems to be adjusted according to the chemical composition of the local water supply.
After launching his product online and managing some great sales figures, he decided to approach Shark Tank for the next step of his journey, which was improving his marketing efforts.
The Shark Tank panel, or Sharks, as they are popularly known, were very impressed with the Hydroviv water filter.
However, as usually happens on Shark Tank, some of the Sharks expressed some concerns, for example, Lori Greiner, who thought it would be difficult to market the product.
In the end, though, Eric Roy persevered and joined the list of many other entrepreneurs to walk away from Shark Tank with an offer. He received $400,000 for a 20% stake in Hydroviv; the rest is history.
Learn more about Hydroviv’s Shark Tank success here.
Who Is Hydroviv For?
The target market for Hydroviv water filters is every US household aware of the need to invest in a sink water filter to remove contaminants and impurities for improved health and better-tasting water.
With the Hydroviv filter media adjusted to suit a specific location, it can target all cities across the country and guarantee equally good performance.
What Is a Hydroviv Water Filter?
A Hydroviv water filter is a filtration system aiming to remove contaminants and impurities from the natural water supply while keeping the essential minerals intact.
The filter system employed by Hydroviv uses reverse osmosis to remove harmful chemicals and heavy metals from contaminated water.
What makes the Hydroviv system different from similar sink filters, such as Woder, Frizzlife, and iSpring is that it is specific to each city where it is used.
How It Works
After testing water samples from a specific location, the Hydroviv team goes further by obtaining all the relevant local and federal data on water quality in that area.
After analyzing this data, they can create a specific profile of the water chemistry, allowing them to optimize the filter media accordingly.
Pros
- Hydroviv goes over and above the filtration system standards set by the National Science Foundation Standard (NSFS)
- Customized to remove impurities and harmful chemicals
- The Hydroviv filtration system is easy to install
- The entire water filter is compact, which saves space
- Hydroviv has a 30-day guarantee or your money back
- Can filter water from a natural water supply, such as a well
Cons
- Hydroviv is an expensive water filtration system
- The filter system cannot remove fluoride
Before Buying a Water Filter, Ask Yourself This
This Hydroviv water filter review has already detailed the importance of using filtered water in your home, but it is still a significant financial investment.
As such, it is essential to think carefully before purchasing one. Consider the following:
- Is a water filtration system necessary in your home?
- Have you tried getting the water tested for things like heavy metals?
- Does it have the features that are important in water filtration systems?
- How does it compare with other water filters?
- Will you be able to afford to get the filter system serviced?
Hydroviv’s Best Available Price – Shop Now
Some of the Features and Benefits of Hydroviv Water Filters
Considering the compact size of the Hydroviv filtration system, it comes packed with a surprisingly large number of great features, such as:
State-of-the-art Performance
Hydroviv filters have two major certifications, 42 and 53.
Certification 42 means Hydroviv can remove aesthetic impurities such as poor taste and the bad odor produced by water treatment chemicals, such as chlorine.
On the other hand, Certification 53 refers to removing contaminates that have negative health effects, such as lead, bacteria, viruses, and cysts, while leaving healthy minerals intact in the purified water.
The filtration system has also been shown to be effective in removing artificially made impurities responsible for a host of adverse health impacts.
A Dedicated Multi-Stage Filtration System
The filter cartridge is the essential feature of any filtration system, designed to remove a particular type and size of impurity from incoming water. Hydroviv uses not one but many filter cartridges in its purification process, thus guaranteeing a better standard of pure water.
Fully Customized for Any Type of Home
As we mentioned, Hydroviv is designed for your home and location to purify contaminated water based on the local water quality standards.
Easy-to-install Under Sink Water Filters
With this water filter, you do not need to hire anyone to do the installation for you because it is very easy. Following the instructions, you can install your filter in just a few minutes.
Industry Standard Discharge
The downside of many water filters is their negative effect on the water pressure after installation. However, Hydroviv does not produce a noticeable decline in water pressure as long as the incoming pressure is above average.
One thing to remember, though, is that Hydroviv will not work well if the water pressure is below 20 PSI, in which case a pressure boost is recommended.
Compatible With Any Shower Head
The standard for shower head connections across the US is a half-inch NPT. Hydroviv shower filters are compatible with this size of connection, meaning you can fit in easily anywhere in the country.
Excellent Water Quality
After installing this filter, one of the first things you will notice is the immediate improvement in water quality in terms of both taste and odor. The long-lasting health benefits of drinking filtered water will also be evident.
Easy To Install on Refrigerators
If you wish to install these water filters on your refrigerator, the process is not complicated, thanks to the easy-to-install manual that comes with the filter.
Hydroviv is also designed to sit easily on top of your refrigerator and comes in black or white.
A High-Quality Product
The entire filtration system is made of top-notch material, such as metal fittings, which are accurately fabricated and long-lasting. It also has tubes that are made from good-quality polymers.
Rigid and long-lasting plastic is used on the outer shell, meaning that when you buy a Hydroviv, you will know that you have a product that will last a lifetime. The only thing that you will need to replace regularly is the filter media.
Has Great Warranty and Technical Support
Hydroviv has an industry-leading 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with the product for any reason. You simply take it back to the shop where you bought it, and they will give you a full refund, no questions asked.
This shows how confident Eric Roy and his team are in their product's ability to produce the highest water quality.
What Do Hydroviv Filter Users Say?
Hydroviv has been supplying water filters for a while now, and thanks to the publicity it received by being featured on Shark Tank, the demand skyrocketed. As a result, finding product reviews from customers across the country is not difficult. It’s even popular with plumbing companies such as AA Plumbing West Chester plumbers.
Most users have loved this water filter and are not hesitant to recommend others to try out.
If the long list of features was not enough, this should be the final indication of what a great product Hydroviv is.
Is Your Drinking Water Safe to Consume? Don’t Miss Out On Hydroviv’s Latest Pricing
Are There Any Good Hydroviv Alternatives?
Despite all the excellent reviews, stellar features, and great warranty, Hydroviv is not the only water filter of its kind.
It is not even the first to be launched because before Eric Roy created Hydroviv, there were already other names in the industry, which we will discuss below.
The absolute best water ionizer on the market is the Tyent Water Machine. They have many models to choose from but we went with the Tyent UCE-13.
Frizzlife Water Filters - Best Available Price
Another product that is produced by a young and upcoming company similar to Hydroviv is Frizzlife Water Filters. This company boasts more than a decade of providing homes with water purification solutions.
This filter system is similar to Hydroviv in many ways, making it difficult to choose between the two. Either of these products can produce the desired results for any consumer.
Features, such as producing 99.9% purified water quality, come as standard to both, while the build quality is equally robust. Again, the essential health minerals are all left intact in both filters. You can check out the full Frizzlife review here.
how does it compare to Hydroviv?
- Multi-stage filtration system comes as standard in both of these top-tier filters to guarantee water that has as few adverse health effects as possible
- Frizzlife also comes in an easy-to-install package that is very similar to Hydroviv. It does not require water nerds or highly qualified technicians to have this system up and running, whether you use it as an under-sink filter or plan to install it on your refrigerator.
- Where Frizzlife outclasses its rival is when it comes to maintaining water pressure. The flow rate is much better than what you will get when using Hydroviv, and even in situations of low water pressure supply, Frizzlife will continue to work admirably
iSpring Water Filtration System - Today’s Best Price
The manufacturers of iSpring claim that by using reverse osmosis, their multi-layer filtration system can remove more than 1000 pollutants from contaminated water.
This is a very big claim, but we are inclined to believe that iSpring is NSF certified.
Like Hydroviv, iSpring also uses a very sophisticated multi-stage filtration system that is guaranteed to remove many contaminants.
The significant difference is that iSpring still uses reverse osmosis, which is a bit more outdated when compared to other types of filters available on the market. However, when it comes to getting the job done, iSpring is equally impressive.
Is this a better option?
- Both these systems are certified by NSF and ANSI, meaning that consumers can rest assured that they are trustworthy brands
- Multi-stage filtration is also used in both technologies, which is more or less the industry standard
- iSpring uses osmosis technology, which is the significant difference. The water quality is not affected by this at all, and consumers will most likely not be able to tell the difference between the two regarding water quality.
Berkley Water Filters - (Most Affordable)
Berkley was the industry standard for water filters long before Hydroviv arrived on the scene. It has a well-established reputation for being an under-sink filter that produces purified water that is 99.9 free of contaminants.
Just like its competitor, Berkley also can leave healthy minerals in its clean water while maintaining a reasonable flow rate after installation. Its build quality is also top-notch.
Hydroviv versus Berkley
- Both water filtration systems do not remove essential minerals from the water
- Third-party testing has ensured they both adequately target harmful chemicals to levels above industry standards.
- Berkley cost just 2 pennies every gallon for delicious hygienic water
Hydroviv Review: Final Thoughts
In a perfect world, you would not even need to worry about whether or not the quality of water you are drinking is good, and buying a water filtration system would undoubtedly be very far from your mind.
However, with the dramatic rise in human population and water pollution levels, the day is fast approaching when everyone must consider having a product similar to Hydroviv in their homes.
Luckily, there has been a massive improvement in the water filtration system industry, as seen in this Hydroviv water filter review.
Thanks to independently certified filters such as Hydroviv, you can now drink the cleanest water free from contaminants and other heavy metals. The additional cost of buying and installing such a system will be worth considering the massive health benefits.
If you are worried about the quality of your drinking water, or if you sometimes notice that it has a poor taste and foul odor, then this review is for you. Take a look at the fantastic features of the Hydroviv system, and consider it for your household.
Is Your Drinking Water Safe to Consume? Don’t Miss Out On Hydroviv’s Latest Pricing
Check out more product reviews such as the Cyber Insurance Review or the Spoton vs Halo Review.