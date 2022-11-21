How To Teach a Dog To Come When Called

The “come” command is likely the most crucial skill every dog should know. Having your dog come when called can be helpful in everyday life, but it’s necessary for dangerous situations. If your dog is frequently off-leash and curious and adventurous like any dog, the “come” command can ensure they’ll always come back when you call.
In this guide, we’ve put together some of the easiest steps to teach your dog to come when called. Read on to learn how to teach a dog to come, things to avoid, and advice if you’re struggling in training.
Before You Begin
Before you start to train your dog using the “come” command, you should keep a few things in mind.
Start Small
When teaching your dog a new command, like coming when called, the key factor is starting small. You can start in a quiet and calm environment just a few steps away from your dog.
Although some dogs are quick learners, don’t expect your dog to pick this command up on its first try. You’ll likely need to repeat the training many times, so keep that in mind, so you don’t get frustrated.
Make Sure Your Dog Is Comfortable
It’s difficult for dogs to pay attention if they feel uneasy or uncomfortable. You should start training in a familiar and comfortable area (like inside your home). This is what makes online dog training so popular.
Try to pick a time of day when your dog will be least distracted. For example, don’t train your dog right before eating. Your dog will be hungry and anticipate food, so it won’t be able to pay attention. In addition, avoid times of day when your dog is distracted by outside factors, such as a person coming home or the garbage truck going by.
How To Train a Dog To Come When Called
Here are the most straightforward steps to teach your dog to come when called.
Use a Marker
A “marker” indicates that your dog has accomplished the correct task. Many pet owners use a clicker, a small device that you press to emit a clicking sound and mark the behavior. As you train, your dog will associate the clicking with both the task they’re accomplishing and the reward they get. Clickers are pretty inexpensive and can be found at most local pet stores.
If you don’t want to use a clicker, you can always use the sound of your voice as a marker. If you opt to use your voice, try to remember a consistent phrase you can say when your dog has accomplished the task, like “Good job!”
It’s very important to use the clicker or say the phrase at the exact moment your dog does the desired behavior. This is so that they understand what you want them to do.
Add a Verbal Cue
When training with your dog, you should use a verbal cue to help cement the action in your dog’s head. Many pet owners try to use only their dog’s name as a cue, but this may not be the right choice. This action will overuse your dog’s name.
As pet parents, we use our dogs’ names in all situations, so just using your dog’s name when you want them to come may confuse them. They may also become confused in separate situations, thinking you want them to come when attempting a different command.
Add the verbal cue “come” when training your dog. You can add your dog’s name to help catch your dog’s attention each time you use the cue.
Don’t Rely on Treats
It’s common to train dogs using treats as a reward, but there are other methods. Even because there are dogs that are not motivated by food.
You can use one of their favorite toys, you can let them sniff something they enjoy, or you can go for a walk after the training session.
Many people use treats alongside clickers with dog training. You can check out some of the best training collars here.
Reward Your Dog With Attention
In addition to treats, you should also reward your dog with attention each time they complete the command. When your dog successfully comes on command, you can share encouraging words in a sweet voice and give them lots of pets and rubs.
You should give your dog special attention at the end of the training. This will help reinforce the command and strengthen your bond. Whether that means sitting down on the couch to cuddle or playtime with your dog’s favorite toy, paying attention will help them feel loved and like they’ve accomplished a task.
Train Often and Consistently
Repetition is often the key to success when training your dog, so try to keep a consistent training schedule until your dog reliably comes when called. Taking a twenty or thirty-minute chunk out of your day for focus and training will help your dog remember the command.
Things to Avoid
Here are some of the key things to avoid when teaching your dog to come on command.
Avoid Overwhelming Your Dog in the Beginning
Training your dog can be a fun and helpful bonding time, but there are better ideas than throwing your dog in the deep end. Start in a comfortable and familiar environment for your dog before venturing out in public places. Training should be stress free and fun.
If you try to teach your dog a new command in the middle of a dog park, there will be many distractions, and your dog will likely become overwhelmed. If you notice your dog is visibly distressed, you should remove them from the situation quickly and help them calm down.
Work your way up to high-stress situations by slowly and incrementally stepping from a no-distraction environment to areas with a few distractions to a highly-distracting environment like a dog park. In addition, always abide by leash laws in your area.
Avoid Becoming Impatient or Frustrated
Dogs have high emotional intelligence and are very good at telling when their humans are upset. If your dog notices that you are upset, it may cause stress and distraction during training. A stressed and distracted dog is hard to train and may hold a negative association, so it’s in your best interest to remain calm.
When training dogs, there are always great days and not-so-great days. Your dog may have a day where they’re distracted and not catching on, but the next day they could get it on the first try every time.
A positive attitude will help your dog feel comfortable and willing to learn.
Avoid Using Human Food as a Reward
Although many pet owners give their dogs human food every so often, you should refrain from using human food as a reward in training. High-value treats like cheese or lunch meat are sometimes given to help dogs take medicine or as a special treat, but they aren’t great for repetitive activities like command training.
When training your dog, you may give them a dozen or so dog treats as reinforcement for the command. Dog treats are generally very low-calorie, and even special store-bought training treats are meant to be given repeatedly. If you repeatedly give a dog high-value treats like human food while you train, they may have a serious tummy ache.
Having Trouble?
Final Thoughts
For pet owners, the “come” command is one of the most basic and important skills any dog can learn. Luckily, dogs are smart and often catch on to this one quickly.
