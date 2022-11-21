How to Get Your Dog To Stop Barking

Barking can be noisy and somewhat annoying, but dog barking is normal dog behavior. It’s dogs’ form of vocal communication. But if your dog is barking excessively or for extended periods, it might indicate deeper problems that need to be addressed.
In order to avoid regular barking or the underlying causes of barking from becoming more problematic, you need to take preemptive measures, but before we talk about those preventative measures, let’s talk about why dogs bark.
Why Do Dogs Bark?
Your dog barks for several reasons. These are a few of the usual reasons for a dog’s barking.
Demand Barking
Many dogs bark at you when they want to catch your attention. This barking often consists of a lengthy series of single barks separated by short pauses. Barking for attention can happen when your dog wants food or when they want to play or go on a walk.
Their body language is often less animated and more laid-back. The dog’s ears might be relaxed or perked up, and its tails can be straight or wagging. But tread carefully with this kind of barking. If dogs learn that barking is successful in getting them what they want, like goodies, then they will continue to bark to persuade you to do what they want.
If so, your dog may develop a treat-driven barking problem, leading to excessive barking.
Be careful not to encourage your dog’s attention-seeking barking by giving your dog attention.
Frustration Induced Barking
If a dog is left alone for lengthy periods of time or if it is confined to a small space with nothing to do, it may bark out of irritation or boredom.
They may also bark if they are frustrated because they are unable to reach anything they desire, such as their favorite toy or some other dog that’s nearby. Separation anxiety may also be the reason why some dogs are compulsive barkers. In most cases, a dog’s barking is merely the beginning of its frustrating behavior.
A disgruntled dog could hurt itself or their surroundings if the problem isn’t addressed.
As a Greeting
If your dog barks with relaxed body language and a happily wagging tail, this is greeting barking. They may bark happily as soon as you take the first step through your front door to show that they’re happy to see you.
Because They’re Scared and Defensive
You’re very likely to hear your dogs barking defensively when confronted by an unfamiliar human, other dogs, other animals, or any other perceived threat. and when cornered with nowhere to go.
These barks are often lower and may even have a snarl to them. It’s safe to assume that they’ll be nonstop and relentless.
Your dog is trying to let you know they are terrified and about to attack.
Typical signs of anxiety and dread in dogs include a tucked-in tail, pricked ears, and a lowered head. If it’s merely territorial barking, the dog could stand with ears perked, head up, and tail erect.
When a dog does this, it’s warning you that it’s bigger and more dangerous. A dog’s body will be stiff in any of these situations.
Because They’re in Pain
Sometimes when your dog starts barking, it's to indicate that you’re in pain. That yelping often occurs when an animal is assaulted or is knocked accidentally during rough play. Sometimes the bark has a staccato tone or fades off as it continues.
As a dog owner, it’s your job to check if your dogs are ok when you hear your dog barking like this. If your dog reacts negatively to being petted or stroked, it might be in discomfort or fear of being handled, or If your dog is acting strangely, it’s time to take him to the vet.
Because They’re Surprised
In most cases, this will be a single bark, although they may bark multiple times. The pitch of one’s voice rises to express astonishment. Like in humans, this is an automatic reaction to a startling or frightening situation.
If you approach a dog that isn’t paying attention, has trouble hearing, or is startled by a sudden movement in the grass, you could hear this.
Since they probably weren’t expecting to have to bark, their body position and tone of voice may change while they do so.
Because Of Age
If your barking dog is one of your older pets, then it may be unable to stop barking because of a medical condition.
How To Stop a Dog From Barking Excessively
Whether you’ve recently acquired an older dog or brought home a brand-new puppy, the first week is the most important for getting your dog used to his new home and routine. Take note of your dog’s motivation for its barking behavior, then use that to figure out how to get your dog quiet.
Even if you can’t get your dog to stop barking excessively, there are some methods you can use to reduce the barking while also teaching your dog appropriate methods to express himself.
Pet parents can observe what causes most dogs to bark and use it to figure out what scares them. Keep in mind that one of your responsibilities as a pet owner is to make sure your dog doesn’t experience any unnecessary stress. If your dog barks nonstop, it’s probably attempting to tell you that it needs something from you or that it’s in a stressful environment, and you need to get them out of there.
Here are a few tips on what you can do to reduce excessive and unwanted barking from your dog.
Remove the Things That Trigger Your Dog’s Barking
If you’re trying to reduce your dog’s alarm barking, block its view of anything that can set off his or her barking instincts by closing the blinds or drapes. Limiting what your dog sees is an effective way to stop your dog from barking. Try your best to block any outside sounds that may make your dogs bark excessively.
The name of this technique is noise masking. If your dog is the barking kind and likes to observe things outside from a perch outside the window, you may want to relocate some furniture to discourage them from making that spot their permanent abode. If you don’t want to move your furniture, you may always put up a gate to prevent them from entering that space. You can also block areas off with the removable plastic film.
Seek Professional Help
Talking to your doctor about your dog’s behavior may be a good idea if you require training tips or a referral to a certified professional dog trainer, veterinary behaviorist, or some else who specializes in dog behavior.
In the event that your dog practices compulsive barking or suffers from separation anxiety which is when they bark excessively for extended periods of time while also engaging in other repeated behaviors like circling or leaping, a visit to a certified applied animal behaviorist is a good idea.
In addition to the training sessions, your dog may require medication prescribed by your veterinarian.
Your dog’s vet will be able to diagnose and treat any underlying medical problems, such as persistent discomfort or cognitive impairment, which may be the cause of the excessive barking.
If you decide to seek professional assistance, steer clear of trainers that rely on negative punishment, such as shock collars, to coax dogs into submission.
Using this approach often backfires and makes dogs more fearful and makes it harder to teach your dog as it affects your dog’s ability to learn. These methods may even make your dog’s barking issue worse.
Citronella spraying collars are a better alternative, but they can still have negative side effects for your dogs.
Prevent Your Dog From Getting Bored
If your dog barks excessively, it could be doing it due to boredom. Many dog owners don’t give their dogs enough mental stimulation, which causes the dog to bark because they’re unstimulated.
In addition to making sure your dog gets enough physical exercise through walks and active playtime if your dog is barking excessively, it’s helpful to increase the amount of mental enrichment your dog gets during the day. You can get puzzle toys or other stimulating toys to make sure your dog stops barking.
Boredom-induced barking may be reduced by playing mental games with your dog. If you must be gone for a lengthy amount of time, you should ask persons your dog knows, like family members, to stop by to give your dog some exercise and socialization.
Exercise is also a good way to get your dog to stop barking because a tired dog will likely remain quiet.
Teach Them Alternative Behaviors
If your dog barks for a particular purpose, such as intimidating other dogs, it might be helpful to show them that there is a safer, calmer alternative.
You can teach them another incompatible behavior, such as sniffing or lying down when feeling the urge to bark, and eventually, you'll have less dog barking to deal with.