Halo Collar Wireless Dog Fence Review | Features, Benefits, Alternatives, and More

This Halo Collar wireless dog fence review covers everything you need to know about this popular GPS dog collar. If we had to some this collar up in 30 seconds we would simply tell you it works great! We are not the only ones who are super fans of this wireless dog collar.
There are so many positive reviews around the web it's hard to keep up. The Halo collar receives accolades from top publications such as SF Gate - Halo Collar Review, Mercury News - Halo Wireless Fence Review, Tampa Bay - GPS Dog Fence Reviews, SF Weekly - Ceaser Millan Dog Collar, and even the popular Animal Wellness Magazine - Wireless Fence for Dogs.
It's not always easy to keep an eye on your dog. Even if they do not have a tendency to wander, anything could cause them to run away and put themselves in danger. Many dog owners in the past have used a shock collar and clicker training to help them train their dogs and keep them safe.
What if I told you that you can enjoy the benefits of both techniques but in a safer way with an invisible dog fence? The Halo Collar is an intuitive device that uses behavioral psychology training methods created by Cesar Milan, a renowned dog trainer, and TV personality.
This dog collar promises to help you train your dog and keep them safe at the same time, thanks to a GPS system and feedback that help your dog understand the boundaries you've set for them.
Can this dog collar provide you the confidence you require to let them roam free outside unattended, or is it merely a tool for behavior modification at the dog park? In this Halo Dog Collar review, I take a closer look at the Halo Dog Collar to help you decide whether it is worth the investment.
Hint: Here is the best place to get the latest promotions and specials - Official Site
Overview: How Does the Halo Collar Work?
Cesar Millan, the well-known dog whisperer, and his business partner Ken Ehrman launched Halo in 2017. These dog lovers had spent years working in the industry and wanted to start a business that uses cutting-edge technologies to effectively care for dogs.
The Halo Collar makes it easier to set up a wireless fence. A training collar that is linked to the Halo app on your smartphone is put around your dog's neck. With the help of the app, you can control the size of your invisible fence as well as track your dog's whereabouts and exercise habits.
Moreover, the Halo 2 Collar, a predecessor of the original Halo Collar, offers a number of additional features, including an enhanced GPS tracking system, 50 percent more coverage, and 21-hour battery life on the dog's Halo Collar.
Unlike other dog fence systems, Halo fences are wireless and don't rely on Wi-Fi. It also includes an industry-leading activity tracking device to help you find your dog quickly and easily using an intuitive app that you can download for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Pros
- The Halo Collar has a GPS system to allow you to see your dog's location at all times
- It provides several feedback mechanisms to help you keep your dog safe
- With a simple movement of the dog's collar strap, dog owners can adjust the smart collar to fit around their dog's neck
- It is suitable for just about any breed, including small dogs
- The Halo app is easy to use and has a number of great features to help dog owners with obedience training
Cons
- An original Halo Collar is one of the most expensive dog collars of its kind
- It has a feedback feature that makes it unsuitable for sensitive dogs
Things to Consider Before Buying a Halo Dog Collar
Wireless fences are an excellent approach to teaching your dog about boundaries. The Halo Collar will advise them not to cross a boundary via programmable feedback, such as vibrations, noises, and static, as they approach the threshold you've set. Your dog will start to learn to respect these boundaries.
However, before you make a purchase, there are a few things you need to consider. The Halo Collar has a lot of functions that are linked to a subscription plan, which is another important consideration.
There are obviously less expensive collars available that perform similar functions to the Halo Collar at a basic level, however, it's important to note that many smart collars don't have the features that the Halo offers. Here are a few other factors to consider when making your choice:
- What size is your dog? (the Halo Collar is available in three sizes)
- Do you really need all these features?
- Is your dog sensitive to stimuli?
See the Halo collar in action here! Get 6 months of Free Halo Gold plan with purchase
Features and Benefits
The Halo Collar offers a plethora of features and benefits for both humans and their canine companions. We'll take a closer look at these in the section below.
The Halo Fence
At the heart of the Halo Collar's functions is keeping your dog safe at all times. It is also designed to train to respect boundaries. If you're a puppy owner, you probably know how challenging it can be to train your dog to do this! However, with the Halo training process, you'll have no trouble keeping your furry friend safe and teaching them to stay within a designated area.
Using the free Halo app, which enables users to create up to 20 unique wireless fences or boundaries, you can ensure that your dog has plenty of space to run about and explore without ever crossing any boundaries.
The Halo collar alerts your dog when he or she leaves an approved zone when the Halo dog fence feature is turned on, and it gently guides the animal back to safety.
Activity Tracking
Have you ever wondered what your dog does when you're not around? Well, now you won't have to. You can use the Halo collar to see who's hanging out with your dog while you're away and give you important health-related information that can help you keep your canine friend healthy and happy.
The Halo Collar stands out from its competitors for its activity tracker, which is similar to trackers used in some of the top dog activity monitoring systems of today.
Using the Halo app, you can track various important activity statistics, such as how long your dog spent outdoors. This is a useful tool for anyone who wants to monitor their dog's everyday activities.
Halo Collar GPS System
Because this dog collar has been specifically designed to keep your dog safe, its GPS location services are one of its most essential features. This gives you the assurance that you can find your dog if it has wandered off beyond the Halo wireless fence.
I really appreciate this feature because when my dog got lost a few years ago, it took up a long time and lots of help to find him. With this smart collar, it would have taken just a few minutes to get to him.
How does this innovative collar work? It's simple, really, but so effective. When your dog is sporting the Halo collar, you can use the GPS tracking system on the Halo app to find his or her location within a few feet, even if your furry friend is outside the wireless fence. If you're concerned about your dog getting out of a Halo fence, you have the assurance that you can find them and bring them back to safety.
Wireless Approach
Today, almost every type of digital technology is wireless, so your dog fence should be too!
In order to ensure that fence can be actuated, one of the most difficult parts of designing a classic invisible fence is always how to get rid of the wires. Fortunately, you won't need to dig up your yard to bury wires because the Halo Wireless Dog Fence relies on GPS to function.
This makes the Halo Wireless Fence an excellent solution for people who may need to install various fencing locations or those who (like me) simply do not have the time to spend digging up the backyard.
Limitless Terrain
The GPS component of the Halo Collar allows it to be employed on a variety of surfaces, including water, grass, mud, and concrete, so you can track your dog wherever they go.
I love this feature because last summer, while taking my dog for a run on the beach, he ran off, and it took a few hours to find him. Had he been wearing a Halo Collar; I would have been able to find him easily. The Halo Wireless Fence is also an excellent option for dogs that love to swim!
Safety Tracking
The Halo Dog Collar tracks your dog's safety and gives you data on their whereabouts and activities in real-time. It integrates Wi-Fi and cellular technologies in addition to GNSS and GPS.
Remote Training
Halo collars also serve as dog training collars, and the Halo app incorporates a warning and reward sound for your dog. This is a wonderful alternative to clicker training.
While the clicker method will help your dog associate certain warning noises with undesirable behaviors, the Halo Collar will help your dog associate bad behavior with a stimulus.
Additionally, you can understand your dog's behavior with the help of dog whisper Caesar Millan's behavioral psychology training techniques.
The Halo Subscription Plans
One of the drawbacks of the Halo Collar is that you'll need a Halo subscription plan to 3enjoy its features. However, the good news is that there are several plans to choose from at different price points, so you can find a subscription plan that works best for your pocket.
Portability
As I've already mentioned, setting up hardwire fencing can be taxing and, in many cases, a waste of effort for dog owners who move around a lot. The Halo Collar, on the other hand, offers incredible mobility and independence, enabling owners to quickly create invisible boundaries whenever they are.
Training Program
Cesar Millan, a renowned behaviorist, helped to create the 21-day training regimen. The course is beneficial for both owners and their canine friends. Six different sources of feedback, including vibrations, static, and sound, are available throughout the training so you can determine which ones are most effective for them.
Wi-Fi-free Design
The device is unique in that it functions without a Wi-Fi connection. You won't need to worry about a power outage affecting your dog collar because the device depends on a cellular connection and GPS satellites.
Moreover, the Halo Collar has indoor Halo beacons for assistance within the home. This proves that the device is significantly more precise than conventional smart collars and far more dependable.
Easy Install
One of the features of Halo Fences that I love is its easy installation. While most wireless fences must be installed underground, the Halo Fence comes ready to use, so you won't need to put in any manual labor to enjoy the benefits of this smart device.
All you need is to be able to use a map, so there's no need to put off your dog's training any longer!
Great Battery Life
As innovative as a smart dog collar may sound, you won't be able to enjoy any of its features if the battery dies. Fortunately, you won't have this problem with the Halo Collar because it has an all-day battery life!
Natural Guidance
This feature keeps your dog safe by guiding them back safely once they approach a predetermined boundary. The customizable Encouragement and Prevention feedback are part of Halo's Natural Guidance function.
Encouragement feedback is made up of the following elements:
- A return signal
- Good Dog feedback
- Come Back Home feedback
Prevention feedback is made up of:
- Emergency feedback
- Warning feedback
Social Proof
This all sounds great, but does the Halo Collar work as well as it claims to? I scoured the internet to find Halo Collar reviews, and here's what I found:
Overall, reviews were positive. Sadly, many customers reported receiving poor customer support. There were also a number of logistical issues, so this is something that the brand will need to improve on to get its ratings up.
Are Wireless Fences Reliable?
Pet owners are becoming increasingly interested in wireless fences for their dogs and other animals. They provide unrestricted freedom to wander, a fantastic alternative for pet parents whose animals enjoy exploring their surroundings.
The possibility of a dog's collar getting tangled up in the wire is a real concern when choosing a collar. Because of this, wireless fences are thought to be safer for animals. They are provided without wires to minimize issues that typically occur with traditional fences, such as becoming snagged or stuck.
You can keep your pets in a designated area and even allocate different spaces for your dog, depending on the fence you use. Because they are easy to remove, these wireless fences are incredibly dependable.
Anyone can complete the setup process because it is so straightforward. The only thing to remember is that individual fencing posts can often be disturbed, so it's essential to check on them from time to time. Also, bear in mind that the Halo collar isn't meant for very small dogs.
Click here to find out more about the Halo collar!
Halo Collar Alternatives
You could go for an alternative if you don't need the high-tech functions that the Halo Collar offers. We'll give you a brief overview of each one in the section below.
Wagz Freedom Smart Dog Collar
The Wagz Freedom Smart Dog Collar is a more affordable alternative to the Halo Dog Collar. It is the only virtual fencing system with a special wellness system that is completely shock-free. In only a few minutes, you can establish personalized geofencing.
Moreover, the system has a setting for creating keep-out areas. You can monitor your dog's activity levels and sleeping habits by using wellness tracking. Additionally, you can monitor your dog's health according to breed, track how much he sleeps, and determine whether or not you should alter his activity regimen. You can get the best pricing on the Wagz Smart Collar here.
SpotOn Collar
If you need to cover an area larger than half an acre, the SpotOn Virtual Fence dog collar is a good choice. To create a custom virtual fence, you simply walk the perimeter of the area with your smartphone in hand. Use the smartphone app to control and store your virtual system after you've established the boundary for your dog. Check out the latest special on the SpotOn Collar here.
Fi Collar
The wireless fence feature that Halo fences have is absent from the Fi Collar. It is merely a tracking collar with GPS functionality. It is Bluetooth enabled and uses Wi-Fi. You can also find it in a range of colors.
Moreover, the Fi Series dog collar boasts an outstanding three-month battery life despite having fewer functionalities. The dog collar and all the necessary charging supplies are packaged together in the same box. This is a great collar for finding your dog if he gets lost. Here is the best place to pick up a Fi Collar.
Comparison
1. Halo Dog Collar
- Features - Halo fences with GPS location services, activity tracking, natural guidance, encouragement, and prevention feedback, 21-day training program
- Drawbacks - Pricier option and requires a subscription
- Who should use it - Dog lovers who want a wireless dog fence with GPS tracking and training features
- Price - $999
2. SpotOn Collar
- Features - Numerous wireless dog fence options, GPS capabilities
- Drawbacks - Isn't suitable for dogs of all sizes, expensive option
- Who should use it - Dogs who spend a lot of time outdoors
- Price - $1500
3. Fi Collar
- Features - Impressive battery life, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities
- Drawbacks - No fence option
- Who should use it - Owners who want to track their dog's location and have more than one dog
- Price - $149
How to Purchase the Halo Collar
Through safe and efficient training, this smart collar is intended to turn your dog into an exceptional athlete while keeping him safe and protected within predetermined boundaries. The Halo website offers the best available pricing. You can check out the latest specials here.
It usually costs $999. However, depending on the discounts and promotions that are available, the price can range from $499 to $1,599.
Conclusion: Is the Halo Collar Worth the Spend?
A Halo fence system can be a suitable choice for you if your dog likes to wander. As a devoted dog owner, you may want to do all you can to keep your four-legged companion safe. There are more dog parks opening up across the nation, which increases the likelihood that your dog will run off and get lost.
The good news is that you can easily find him or her again using the Halo Collar GPS System. With additional features such as a 21-day training program, wireless fences, state-of-the-art activity tracking, and more, the Halo Collar is an industry leader. I highly recommend using the Halo system for your dog if you're looking for a reliable training, containment, and tracking solution.
Ready to give your dog the best with the Halo collar? Click here to check out this fantastic product!
Be sure to check out Student Review’s other top products such as the Pretty Litter Review or the Frizzlife Water Filter review.