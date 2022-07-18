Halo Collar vs Spot-On Collar | Which One Is the Best for Your Dog?

Wireless dog fencing systems have given dog owners peace of mind when it comes to taking care of their best friends. While there are several products a dog owner can choose from today, two of the most popular products out there are the Halo collar and the SpotOn collar.
Both products work with GPS signals to help dog lovers create a virtual fence and protect their dogs in a unique and modern way. Today, we'll compare the Halo collar electric fence and the SpotOn virtual fence in depth so that you know which option suits your needs the best.
Overall Winner
If you don't want to go through the entire article, don't worry. In this particular case, the Halo collar is the one that takes the prize for being the best dog collar for your friend. Overall, the Halo dog collar, in its latest design, can withstand harsh terrain and chewing.
Moreover, the Halo collar provides GPS signals with more accuracy, allows you to track your dog in detail, and it's much more affordable than the SpotOn virtual fence.
Still, if you want to know how these dog collars work in more detail, make sure to keep reading!
Halo Collar vs. SpotOn Virtual Fence Collar - Quick Overview
Before we dive deep into what makes each product special, let's take a look at product overviews so that you have a general idea of how both items can improve your dog's life.
Halo Collar Pros
- It provides better activity tracking.
- It supports different terrain types.
- You can set up 20 fence posts.
- It has nice battery life.
Halo Collar Cons
- Its GPS location tracking features aren't as wide as the ones for the SpotOn GPS fence.
- You can't overlap fence posts.
SpotOn Virtual Fence Pros
- The SpotOn collar has a dog-friendly design.
- It supports overlapping fences.
- It offers limitless locations.
- It offers a free training program with the subscription.
- It comes with a patented GPS antenna for "True Location" features.
SpotOn Virtual Fence Cons
- It's extremely expensive compared to the Halo collar.
- Some customer feedback states that the SpotOn dog collar isn't as easy to activate as advertised.
SpotOn Collar and Halo Collar Comparison
Performance Comparison
Overall, both wireless fence products work great for determining your dog's location. However, you may be wondering what makes one better than the other.
Let's take a look at each collar separately and then give you a winner based on each feature.
Halo
Virtual Fence Options
In this case, you have the option of creating up to 20 different virtual fences. The Halo collar offers you the ability to create a safe area for your dogs to be in without any problems. The only issue with this feature from the Halo collar is that you cannot overlap each virtual fence, which may be a letdown for some owners.
Still, the Halo collar offers advanced technology, including static correction, which is great if your dogs tend to run away. Check out our full review of the Halo Collar.
Tracking Feature
One of the best Halo collar pros is that its tracking feature is perfect for anyone who wants to know what their dog is doing each time. Overall, the tracking feature allows you to figure out if your dog is getting enough exercise or activity during the day.
GPS Signal
You don't need any Wi-Fi to use the Halo wireless fence. This collar works with GPS, and you can manage everything from your mobile device without any issues. If you tend to have poor WiFi connection in your area, this may be an excellent option to keep your dog safe.
Wireless Fence
As the name implies, you don't need any wires to set up since this is a virtual fence you will set up from your smartphone. While it is a significant investment for your pup, it's certainly something that will make the life of the average dog owner much easier.
Battery Life
In Halo's latest model, the Halo2+ collar, the battery life is approximately 21 hours, which will give you plenty of time to assess your dog's location.
Collar
The Halo collar works for neck sizes ranging from 11" to 30.5". Moreover, the collar is waterproof.
SpotOn Virtual Fence
Virtual Fence Options
This is where the SpotOn fence gains the upper hand. In this case, you can create up to 1,000 fences. Moreover, these fences can overlap, making the experience much more comfortable for you and your pup. As with the Halo collar, you can adjust radio frequencies, warning tones, boundary lines, and more.
GPS Signals
The SpotOn GPS fence offers "True Location" technology, which will tell you where your dog is with much more accuracy. This is because the SpotOn fence connects to 25-30 satellites at once, and the antenna is placed on the top of the dog's neck, making it much more convenient.
Finally, if you live in an area with poor signal, you can manually select the collar's "Forest Mode," which increases the sensitivity of the SpotOn collar.
Battery Life
SpotOn's battery lasts from 18 to 24 hours, depending on the usage. Although it's a bit more than the Hallo collar, the difference isn't that big considering the price.
Collar
The SpotOn collar works for neck sizes ranging from 10" to 26", which is slightly less than the Halo collar. As with the Halo Collar, the SpotOn collar is waterproof.
Winner
Considering all the Halo and SpotOn virtual fence pros, we can say that the winner, in this department, is the SpotOn virtual fence since it provides much more freedom of customization for your dog collar. However, keep in mind that user reviews claim that the latest Halo dog collar is much more accurate and provides better cellular, Bluetooth, and WiFi connections than the SpotOn.
Price Comparison
Halo
The base price for the Halo collar is $999, and it includes a 30-day trial of the Gold Plan, which is the most commonly used one among users. Still, some users claim that Halo's website offers discounts every once in a while, so that should be nice to keep in mind.
Moreover, the Halo company offers a one-year warranty for its product, as well as a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.
Subscription Plans
If you want to use the Halo collar to its full potential, you must subscribe to one of the three subscription plans offered by the company. These subscription plans offer data storage, the GPS tracking feature, an activity tracking feature, and a training program.
- Basic Plan: $4.49 per month.
- Silver Plan: $9.99 per month.
- Gold Plan: $29.99 per month.
The Basic plan includes everything you need to get started, whereas the Silver plan includes other features like advanced tracking, but if you want to go for the premium features, you may give the Gold subscription a try.
SpotOn Virtual Fence
SpotOn's price is a whopping $1,495, which is almost $500 more than the Halo collar. You get a one-year warranty and a 45-day money-back guarantee with your purchase. Unlike Halo, you will not get a trial of any subscription plan unless you sign up for the annual or biannual plan.
If you decide to sign up for one of these two plans, you can opt for a 90-day trial.
Subscription Plans
The SpotOn virtual fence also offers three different subscription plans, although they're a bit different from Halo's:
- Monthly Plan: $9.95 per month.
- Annual Plan: $7.95 per month.
- BiAnnual Plan: $5.95 per month.
All of those plans give you access to SpotOn's AT&T and Verizon coverage services, as well as all the other features we've talked about on this page, such as the Forest Mode and multiple satellites. You can purchase the SpotOn Collar here: Visit Official Site
Winner
Here, the clear winner is Halo due to the outstanding price difference and reasonable subscription plans. Not only is the SpotOn collar much more expensive, but its subscription plans require much more commitment than Halo's.
If what you want is to create a virtual fence for your dogs, even Halo's Basic plan will give you everything you need to get started. Overall, we think you will save a lot of money if you're not looking for fancy tracking features or a wide range of fencing options.
Reputation
Halo
Here, you have a wide range of customer support options to choose from, which gives the company a rather good reputation. You can choose between Zoom meetings, live chat, email support, and phone calls. All of these options are available from Mondays through Fridays.
In the case of the product itself, Halo has received mixed reviews for its original product. Some of the complaints included poor GPS signals, inaccurate fencing feedback, or lag with the alerts. However, Halo launched the Halo2+ collar this year, which made several improvements to the GPS, cellular, Bluetooth, and WiFi connectivity.
Halo's app mostly has positive reviews too, which is a good sign.
SpotOn Virtual Fence
SpotOn offers the same customer support options as Halo with the exception of Zoom calls; this leaves you with email support, phone calls, and live chats.
As for the product, it has received similar complaints as Halo's collar, with the addition of some occasional app crashes, although SpotOn is known for having better GPS connectivity and features. Unfortunately, SpotOn's app doesn't have as many positive customer reviews as Halo's.
Winner
While the competition, in this department, isn't as big, we'll give the win to Halo since it has addressed most of the common complaints with the product and also offers support via Zoom calls, whereas SpotOn doesn't.
Frequently Asked Questions
How Does a Virtual Fence Work?
Your dog will wear an intelligent collar that is programmed to detect a radio signal. Once your dog walks over the "virtual" fence, the collar will start a noise that will alert your dog to walk away from there.
Are GPS Dog Fences Worth It?
Absolutely! Although they are expensive, they are an excellent way to protect your dogs and keep them contained and safe, regardless of where you live.
How Can You Choose the Best Virtual Fence?
First, consider your current budget. Then, make a list of the features you will absolutely need from the product. Once you know what you need, choosing the right product will be much easier.
Bottom Line | What Is the Best Dog Collar for Your Dogs?
The two collars have proven to be an excellent option for your dogs. However, there can only be one winner.
In this case, the Halo collar is the clear winner due to a variety of reasons:
- It does an excellent job at tracking your dog's activities.
- The collar accommodates more dog sizes.
- It's easy to set up.
- The latest model (Halo2+) addresses common problems with the original model.
- It's much more affordable than the SpotOn collar.
Still, remember that it all comes down to personal preference. If you prefer something more affordable that offers everything you need to track your dog, the Halo collar is more than enough. On the other hand, if you want to opt for a more accurate device with more features and slightly better battery life, you can consider making an investment in SpotOn's collar.
