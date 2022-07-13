Frizzlife Water Filter Review - Find out Everything You Should Know about This Product

In a Rush? We Found The Best Available Pricing Online - Click Here
Frizzlife Overview
The Frizzlife Under-Sink Water Filter System removes roughly 99 percent of unwanted contaminants while leaving the essential minerals intact. Many other products on the market strip essential minerals from the tap water because of the ion-exchange resin inside.
Frizzlife has many years of experience in the water filtration industry, and it all started with delivering long-lasting, efficient, environmentally-friendly, and affordable water solutions to everyone.
Overall, Frizzlife promises to provide you with healthier water than you can get from the tap alone. It's comparable to the Aquasana AQ-5200, though this version only eliminates 77 contaminants, while the Frizzlife brand offers more. It also provides a no-mess filter replacement option, and the filters are less expensive than the top brand.
When you purchase this water filtration system, you get the housing, a hanging bracket, a stainless-steel faucet, the two-in-one filter cartridge, water tubing, and a copper valve. It only weighs about 1 pound and features a 1-year manufacturer's warranty for the installation components and housing.
Pros
- Reasonable price
- Easy to install
- Stainless steel faucet filter housing
- More convenient than under-counter drinking water filtration systems
- Must only replace core filter cartridge inside the housing
Cons
- No mention of whether BPA-free parts were used
- Third-party tested water filter
- Not American-made
Things to Consider Before Buying a Frizzlife Under-Sink Water Filtration System
Bottled water gets expensive quickly, and they're bad for the environment. You can save money and do the right thing by choosing a water filtration system for the home. Get delicious drinking water without that chlorine taste effortlessly.
Whenever you turn on the tap, you get water from your municipal water supply in town. The local government does what it can to keep it safe, but there could be contaminants. When you choose the Frizzlife Under-Sink Water Filter System, it uses the reverse osmosis system to keep essential minerals while removing things you don't want! The only other system we have seen compare to this performance is the Hydroviv water filter.
Everyone can use this filtration system! If you're worried about your city's water supply, you need it. That way, you don't get a chlorine smell, and the unique technology removes heavy metals of up to 0.5-micron levels.
Here are the things to think about before buying a Frizzlife Filter:
- A carbon filter is the most popular because it's low-cost and effective.
- You often get two carbon-block filter cartridges so that you're not rushing to buy a new one when you have to change.
- Find out what particles are caught by the filter. Copper, lead, chlorine, zinc, mercury, and cadmium are the most popular.
- It should catch particles sized at the 0.5-micron level and keep the essential minerals intact.
- Read the instructions before purchasing to know how to run and install the product.
- Check to see that it's easy to get a new filter.
Features and Benefits
Everyone wants to avoid water with a bad taste, and now you can with Frizzlife. Let's check out the benefits and features of this system:
Easy Installation
You're searching for something that's top-notch, and this two-stage filter has you covered. The quality is second-to-none, and installation is almost effortless. This brand claims it takes about five minutes to complete. I know that's important to me!
Whether you must change the filter or put it in for the first time, you get water coming out quickly so that you can drink to your health!
The brand even gives you a special filter wrench for easier installation and replacement of the filters. That would have been great to have with my last system! I ended up having to buy one so that I could replace the filters.
Check out the official Frizzlife site to see how easy it is to install!
Advanced Filtration
The two-stage Frizzlife Water Filter has a great feature that lets you remove about 99.99% lead, heavy metals, chlorine, VOCs, and more. Taste spring-fresh water anytime without those bad-quality particles!
Economic and Environmentally-Friendly
Another great feature is that these water filters use a replaceable filter cartridge. Therefore, you don't have to dispose of the whole plastic part. Instead, you change the filter cartridge inside, and you're done. There's so much less waste, making it a great option for any house!
It's also economical because you can use tap water from the sink, filter out the bad things (like chlorine,) and add the liquid to your favorite water pitcher! Store it in the refrigerator to have clean and healthy water anytime!
Many people worry about replacing the filters all the time, but you only have to do so every six to eight months. Plus, you don't have to deal with plumbing, which makes all the difference in the world!
Auto-shut off Valve Design
This product has a quick-change twist design, which is great because it ensures that it takes about three minutes to install the system. You don't have to shut off your home's water supply to replace the filters or cartridge with this water filter! Overall, the filter cap comes with the valve built-in, so you get filtered water on demand directly from the sink tap.
Stable Water Flow Rate
This under-sink water filter features a flow rate of up to 1.4 GPM at about 60 PSI. Get a 330ml cup of water in about four seconds. It has no chlorine taste, sand, or sediment, and it's good for your health because it removes the chemicals!
That would have been really useful for me. The last time I got a water-filtration system, I ended up holding my cup under the faucet for about five minutes. My arm just about fell off! That doesn't happen with this one!
Lead-free Faucet Included
One key feature I like is the stainless steel faucet because it comes with the standard 3/8-inch brass feed adaptor. There's no plumbing required, but I had to drill a tiny hole in the sink to get it through.
Just remember that the Frizzlife MK99 (another version) connects directly to the cold-water line. That doesn't happen here.
Regardless, you get tasty filtered water, and the installation process is so easy. I like that it doesn't contain lead; the whole point of the filters is to get rid of that. You don't want it doing double duty because that's a waste.
Check out our other top articles such as the Pretty Litter review or the SpotOn Dog Collar review.
Filter Housing
Another great feature is the filter housing. You don't have to toss out the water filters and housing each time. Frizzlife offers the ability to replace the inner cartridge alone. That way, you reduce waste, and it costs less to get a new Frizzlife filter! Filtered water is at your beck and call, and can save you money, too! What else could you ask for?
Replacement Filters
One of the best things I like about the filter cartridge is it's the same as most models of the Frizzlife brand. What's that mean? You can choose to upgrade at any time and don't have to scour the internet to find the right replacement filters because they're interchangeable!
I know I was happy about that! I ended up needing a filter replacement and had none available. Though I could have waited a few days for delivery, I knew my neighbor used a similar system. When I told her, she offered me a filter cartridge replacement she had on hand, and it fit mine. Once I bought some for my water filter, I replaced hers!
Filter Life
One excellent benefit is the filter life of the Frizzlife filtration system. It can last up to two years, depending on how often you utilize it.
I know mine never lasts that long because I use the filtration system about 10 times a day. It's perfect for doing dishes, you get tons of drinking water, and I like to wash my fruits and vegetables in the filtered water, too!
The brand itself recommends that you change your filter every six to eight months for the best results. It's designed to last up to 1,600 gallons, but I don't know anyone who thinks like that. I'm not sure how many gallons I use per day, and you probably don't either. My advice is to change it twice a year so that there are no problems!
Compact Design
Don't you hate when you lose precious cabinet space for appliances? That doesn't happen with the compact design of the Frizzlife filter! This is one of the best benefits ever! It's powerful enough to fill a cup of water quickly, it puts out enough pressure to work hard, but it fits under most counters easily.
It's only 5 inches wide and 13.5 inches tall. Most cabinets under the sink can hold it easily. Plus, you can still put your cleaning supplies and everything else under there to keep things tidy!
I remember one time I bought a huge filtration system because I didn't pay attention to the sizing chart (whoops!) It was too big for the cabinet, and I felt embarrassed returning it. You don't have to worry about that, though!
Social Proof for the Frizzlife Under-sink Water Filter System
The Frizzlife Under-sink Water Filter is highly popular. If you're afraid of drinking water from your town's water supply, it's a great choice. Many people focus on bottled water, but that's expensive. A filter system is easy to install and maintain.
I've scoured the internet to find user reviews that seemed pretty positive. Here are a few screenshots to show you:
You can check out the latest specials here
Alternatives
While the Frizzlife Water Filter has just about everything you could want, there are a few alternatives to consider. They include:
Woder 10K Gen3 System
The Woder brand has another popular inline filtration option. Here are the primary differences between this and Frizzlife:
- Woder doesn't include the faucet. It connects directly to the cold water line, so filtered water flows from the main sink's faucet.
- Frizzlife has a lower filter life (1,600 gallons versus 10,000 gallons with Woder).
- The replacement filters for Woder cost more, but it ends up being roughly the same for both brands.
- The flow rate of the Woder is 2 GPM, and Frizzlife is only 1.4 GPM.
- Woder uses the granular carbon filter with catalytic absorption and ion exchange to remove contaminants, and Frizlife features carbon-block filtration.
Check out the Woder brand to compare it more thoroughly to the Frizzlife filter!
Waterdrop Under-sink Filter
The Waterdrop Filter uses three stages to eliminate contaminants, bacteria, and microorganisms. Its PP filter removes the impurities, the UF filter gets rid of common contaminants, and the CT filter improves the taste and heaviness of the water while removing odors.
There's no plumbing required, as with the Frizzlife brand, and both connect in just a few minutes. However, Frizzlife features a compound filter instead of three separate ones. This can save you money because you're not buying multiple filters all the time. Check it out today!
Aquasana AQ-5200 3-stage Water Filter System
Aquasana is another filtration system that can remove herbicides, lead, pesticides, giardia, and many other contaminants. It features a high flow rate like Frizzlife, and it uses the compound filter system, as well.
You can easily get rid of heavy metals with either of these water filters, and they attach to kitchen sinks easily. The primary difference is that the filters don't last long, even though they are easy to install. There's no need to disconnect your system from the cold-water line. Just remove the old one and put in the new filter. Check out this option today!
As a bonus check out the best tyent water ionizer machines such as the Tyent Ace-11.
Conclusion
Do you enjoy pure, filtered water with no bad taste? The Frizzlife system is a great choice because it's easy to install, doesn't require an inner cartridge, comes with a dedicated faucet, and filters out about 99.99% lead.
These water filters are the ideal option if you're worried about taste, odor, and bacteria in your tap water. While it compares similarly to the Frizzlife MK99, it's not a two-stage filtration system.
Hopefully, this Frizzlife Water Filter review has helped you determine if it's the right option for you! Please click here to check out the product for yourself!