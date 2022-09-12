How Does the (ERC) Employee Retention Credit Work? How To Get Qualified

Did you know your business could qualify for an ERC (Employee Retention Credit) of up to $26,000 per employee? Even if you applied before and didn't qualify, you might still have a chance. The ERC program is very complex and has gone through several changes.
In this guide, we will show you how you can use an ERC specialist to qualify and maximize your possible credit.
Businesses can't pay wages now to claim their Employee Retention Tax Credit. However, they do have until 2024 to look back on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic to retroactively claim it by filing the amended federal income tax return.
Overall, the Employee Retention Credit program is now over, but it doesn't impact companies that claim it retroactively. Businesses have three years from the program's end date to look back and see if wages paid are eligible from March 12, 2020, until the completion of the program.
Most businesses can claim this credit on wages paid up until September 30, 2021, and some companies have until the end of December 2021 to pay qualified wages.
Several laws have now been implemented since the ERTC program, which may impact how you claim credits. It's often challenging to know if you're part of the eligible employers' group, but BottomLine Concepts can handle the process for you as they did for us. While we're sure you will like the company and its methods, it's important to learn as much as possible.
This article focuses on qualified wages, eligibility, and how the credits work. You also learn about the laws and requirements. For example, if you took the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and claimed the credit, there are different rules for you. Let's get started!
ERC Program Highlights:
- Up to $26,000 per employee
- Available for 2020 and the first 3 quarters of 2021
- Qualify with decreased revenue or Covid Event
- No limit Funding
- ERC is a refundable tax credit
What's the Employee Retention Credit?
The Employee Retention Credit is a refundable tax credit that companies can claim on their qualified wages, which includes some qualified health plan expenses that were paid to employees.
CARES Act of 2020
Employers who qualify can include borrowers who took the loan under the PPP, and this credit is claimed against 50 percent of those qualified wages paid. This is up to $10,000 for each employee annually based on wages paid between March 13, 2020, and December 31, 2020.
Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021
An employer who qualifies, including any PPP recipients, may claim the credit against 70 percent of the qualified wages paid. Plus, the amount of wages paid that qualifies for this credit is $10,000 per quarter per employee.
American Rescue Plan Act of 2021
The ERC remains at 70 percent of all qualified wages paid to employees and has a $10,000 limit per quarter. Therefore, it's a maximum credit of $7,000 per quarter per employee.
An employer may claim $7,000 per employee per quarter through those first three quarters of 2021 because the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed. This changed the program end date for many businesses. However, any recovery startup businesses actually were eligible until the end of 2021. They might be able to take credits of $50,000 for those third and fourth quarters of 2021. Bottomline Concepts tax experts can guide you through the steps to get the maximum claim for your business.
How Do These Credits Work?
With the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act), it stipulates that non-refundable pieces of your Employee Retention Tax Credit can be claimed against the Medicare taxes instead of Social Security taxes as it was in 2020. This change only applies to the wages paid to employees after June 30, 2021, and doesn't change the total credit amounts. However, you must be an eligible employer.
If those credits exceed your total liability for the portion of Medicare or Social Security, the excess is then refunded to you, the employer. At the end of that same calendar quarter, the number of credits is reconciled on your Form 941 for your federal employment taxes.
How Can a Company Retroactively Claim the Employee Retention Tax Credit on Qualified Wages Paid?
You can receive guidance about claiming the Employee Retention Tax Credit through the IRS Notice 2021-20. However, it only offers information about the credit when it applies to the qualified wages paid through March 12, 2020, to September 30, 2021. Overall, the bulk of this document focuses on the Employee Retention Credit FAQs that were published originally on the IRS website.
Included in this notice, there's guidance on how the employers who got a PPP loan can now retroactively claim their tax credit. You must be an eligible employer and file Form 941-X, which is the Adjusted Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return for those applicable quarters that had qualified wages paid. There are three examples the IRS provides in the 57th FAQ.
The IRS notice also offers seven examples with different scenarios of how employers with a PPP loan can determine which wages are qualified for that tax credit. The amount eligible depends on how the qualified wages paid were reflected on your PPP loan forgiveness form.
Qualified wages included in payroll costs on your application can be utilized under certain conditions when more expenses were used than needed to justify loan forgiveness. Generally, the IRS takes the minimum wage price and combines it with your eligible expenses.
Still, the IRS is clear that your eligible expenses for PPP loan forgiveness can't be factored in if they weren't included in the application. Therefore, it's crucial to ensure your eligible expenses, such as operation, rent, and utilities, are provided to maximize the qualified wages paid through the ERTC program.
Which Employers Qualify for the ERC Program?
Many employers, including hospitals, universities, colleges, and 501(c) organizations, qualify for the credit now after the American Rescue Plan Act was enacted.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act previously expanded its qualifications for businesses that took out a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP loan). This included borrowers from that initial round who were ineligible originally to claim this tax credit.
However, the Disaster Tax Relief Act in 2020 repealed the provision, so PPC loan recipients were then eligible to get the Employee Retention Credit.
There are three factors to determine qualification for eligible employers. One of them must apply to the calendar quarter where you want to use the credit. These include:
Government Order Suspension of Operations
You might be eligible for the Employee Retention Credit if you were a business or trade that was partially or fully suspended or reduced your business hours because of a government order. It only applies for the quarter portion when the company was suspended and not the full quarter.
Some companies, based on the IRS guidance, don't meet this test and don't qualify. They include:
- Shuttered businesses that continued operating intact through remote work and telework
- Essential businesses unless the supply of crucial goods/materials were disrupted in a way that affected their ability to operate effectively
Still, some of those businesses affected by the points above may qualify for the credit through the second test below:
Employer with Significant Decline in Gross Receipts
The IRS released a Revenue Procedure in August of 2021 to provide safe harbor for an employer. They can exclude the forgiveness amount of the PPP loan and the amount of their Restaurant Revitalization Fund or Shuttered Venue Operators grant from their receipts to determine eligibility for the Employee Retention Credit. This shows a significant decline in gross receipts.
Employers are required to apply the safe harbor clause consistently across every entity. This is as follows:
CARES Act of 2020
The employer qualifies if the gross receipts in the calendar quarter are under 50 percent of the gross receipts compared to that same calendar quarter in 2019. However, they aren't eligible employers if the gross receipts exceed 80 percent in the calendar quarter compared to that same calendar quarter in 2019.
Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021
Businesses had to be impacted by quarantines or forced closures in 2021. Likewise, they could have seen a drop in gross receipts of 20 percent or more in that quarter compared to that same quarter in 2019.
The IRS allows new businesses to use gross receipts for that quarter when they started the company to reference other quarters since they don't have 2019 figures and weren't already up and running.
American Rescue Plan Act
Companies must focus on the eligibility requirements from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. However, they can also determine their eligibility through gross receipts in the calendar quarter that immediately precedes this one instead of the corresponding quarter of 2019.
Recovery Startup Businesses
The American Rescue Plan Act added another category for the third and fourth quarters in 2021 only. Entities that qualify could be entitled to get $50,000 each quarter.
To be eligible as the recovery startup business, you must:
- Have started carrying on business or trades after February 15, 2020
- Not be eligible for the Employee Retention Credit under those other two categories (significant decline in gross receipts or full/partially suspended operations)
The IRS Notice 2021-49 determined that recovery startup businesses can use all qualified employee wages for the purpose of this credit, regardless of how many employees they have. It should be noted that you must assess eligibility in this category every quarter. Therefore, if one of the two categories (full/partial suspension or gross receipts decline) applies in one quarter but not the other, you aren't a recovery startup in your third quarter but may qualify for the fourth quarter.
It's crucial to understand the IRS notice to learn how to apply the changes to Form 941-X to claim your credit. This form is used for retroactive filing in the applicable quarters that had qualified wages paid. There's one more consideration:
- Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act - The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a law that removes eligibility conditions. Recovery startups aren't subjected to the gross receipts or business closure reduction to qualify.
Since the laws are very confusing, it's often best to work with a professional who understands the process. We used BottomLine Concepts to handle everything. It helped us qualify using methods we didn't know how to use ourselves. Plus, the team fought to get the largest amount possible. It was so easy to get our maximum credit!
What Wages Qualify When You Calculate the Retention Credit?
There are many things that qualify when you calculate your Employee Retention Tax Credit. These include wages and compensation subject to FICA taxes and qualified health plan expenses. You must pay qualified wages after March 12, 2020, and qualify for that credit through September 30, 2021. However, the recovery startup businesses actually had until the end of 2021.
The Employee Retention Credit may only be taken on the wages that weren't forgiven or expected to be under the PPP.
Generally, the IRS has many ways to calculate qualified health plan expenses, depending on the circumstances. Often, they include the employee and employer pretax portion and don't focus on the after-tax amounts.
When determining which qualified wages can be included, the employer has to determine how many full-time employees they have.
Overall, a full-time employee is one who worked 30 hours in a week or 130 hours per month (which is the monthly equivalent to the 30 hours a week) in any calendar month of 2019 for the purpose of the Employee Retention Credit. This definition is based primarily on the ACA's employer shared responsibility provision.
The employee calculation of the full-time equivalent (FTE) that's used for PPP forgiveness reports isn't calculated in the same way as the full-time employee for this Employee Retention Credit.
If you're an accounting professional, don't give clients the PPP forgiveness FTE data because that doesn't help them. You should also remember that a client who took a PPP loan and got it forgiven might still be eligible for the ERC for certain qualifying wages paid.
CARES Act of 2020
If you've got over 100 full-time employees, you can only use those qualified wages of the employees who weren't providing services because of a decline in business or a suspension of operations. Likewise, the wages paid for sick, vacation, and other days off through the employer's current policy can't be included in such qualified wages for larger employers.
In a sense, employers may only use the tax credit for employees who aren't working.
Those who have 100 or fewer full-time employees may use everyone's employee wages, including those who worked or used paid time off. However, the exception here is paid leave offered under the FFCARA (Families First Coronavirus Aid Relief Act.) Leave under this included family leave and paid sick leave, which offered companies the chance to claim the tax credit under the provisions of that specific rule.
Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021
This law made it easier to become an eligible employer, raising the employee limit to 500 to determine what wages were applicable for this credit.
American Rescue Plan Act of 2021
The ARPA allowed the hardest-hit companies, including financially distressed employers, to claim the ERC against the employees' qualified wages instead of using only those who were not providing services.
Generally, the hardest-hit companies are defined as the employers whose gross receipts within the quarter were less than 10 percent of what they were in any other comparable quarter of 2020 or 2019. It only applies for that third quarter in 2021 for businesses that weren't recovery startups.
The IRS has guardrails in place to avoid wage increases that might count toward the credit if the employer is eligible for that Employee Retention Tax Credit.
Do Qualified Wages Paid Include Tipped Wages?
Notice 2021-49 from the IRS clarified that tips were to be included in those qualified wages if they were subjected to FICA taxes. Overall, this means that if the tips were more than $20 in one calendar month for the employee, all tips (including that first $20) are included in those qualified wages for the purpose of this credit.
Tips amounting to less than $20 in the month aren't subject to FICA wages and taxes, so they don't qualify for the ERC.
Do Owner or Spouse Wages Get Included in Qualified Wages?
In a previous IRS guidance and statute, it was made clear that related parties to the majority owner aren't included in the qualified wages. You can refer to the 59th FAQ on the IRS website for specific information relating to this. Still, the spouse's and owner's wages were left unclear. Typically, related individuals include:
- Sister-in-law, brother-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law
- Aunts and uncles
- Nieces and nephews
- Stepfathers and stepmothers
- Fathers and mothers, or ancestors of either
- Stepsister, sister, stepbrother, or brother
- Child and descendants of the child
Notice 2021-49 ended up clarifying that those attribution rules should be applied to determine if the spouse's or owner's wages are included for the ERC. If they're considered the majority owner, the money earned isn't regarded as qualified wages for the ERC.
It's important to note that the rules the IRS clarified do apply to every quarter for the ERTC. Therefore, if wages had been miscategorized as qualifying wages for the ERC, then you require an amendment to form 941-X to correct any of those inadvertent errors.
How Does the Employee Retention Credit Interact with Other Funding Sources and Credits?
You cannot double-dip to get more credits. Eligible employers who choose to take their Employee Retention Credit can't take the credits for the same qualified wages for the paid family medical leave. Likewise, if the employee is included on the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, they can't be retained on the Employee Retention Credit.
Remember: This credit is only taken on the wages that weren't forgiven nor expected to be forgiven through the PPP.
American Rescue Plan Act of 2021
RRF (Restaurant Revitalization Fund) and SVOG (Shuttered Venue Operators Grant) recipients cannot treat the payroll costs they take in connection with the programs to justify using the grant as qualified wages for that ERC in the third quarter of 2021. However, Recovery startups can use the fourth quarter.
Remember: the eligible employer who receives such grants has to retain the records justifying how and where those funds were used. RRF funding must be utilized for eligible purposes before March 11, 2023. However, the SVOG dates do vary, but June 30, 2022, is the absolute latest.
What Companies Must Know about the ERTC Retroactive Termination
IRS Notice 2021-65 lists the conditions you must meet to avoid the penalty of failure to deposit. The employer (can't be a recovery startup) might have reduced their employment tax deposits because they hoped to receive the Employee Retention Tax Credit in 2021's fourth quarter. However, they ended up ineligible because the program terminated early. They could still qualify if they met the deadlines included in that notice.
Employers (not recovery startups) who requested and got advanced payments of the ERTC for qualified wages paid in 2021's fourth quarter must repay them by the due date on the appropriate federal income tax return or claim, which includes that fourth quarter in 2021.
The advance payments came from filing Form 7200 when handling federal employment taxes. It's best to refer to the instructions listed for your tax form to get more information about employment tax deposits. Failure to pay the penalties might result if the repayments aren't handled according to those specific rules.
Some PEO or CPEO customers had their employment tax deposits reduced and received advance payments through Form 7200. They should also repay those under the appropriate accounts.
How Do PEO Client Employers Reconcile?
Employers who used the PEO (Professional Employer Organization) or CPEO (Certified Professional Employer Organization) don't have the form 941 filed for them. Therefore, it's crucial for those people to understand how to reconcile the information to get the credit. The IRS has posted guidance clarifying how it all works.
However, if an eligible employer uses a CPEO or PEO, the retention credit is then reported on the aggregate Form 941, along with Schedule R.
Why You Shouldn't Do It Alone - Top 10 Mistakes Business Owners Make
The Employee Retention Credit was put in place in 2020 as a temporary provision to offer coronavirus aid to those in need. Companies wanted to keep their employees on the payroll. Since its inception, it's been expanded significantly, and President Biden extended the Employee Retention Credit for everyone in 2021.
Congress, through the Employee Retention Credit, has given billions of dollars in relief to eligible employers. While this money can significantly help those in need, it also means that some business owners make mistakes in determining eligibility and how to document that they do qualify. We recommend contacting Bottomline Concepts for a Free Consultation to see if you qualify.
Here are the top 10 mistakes companies make:
1. Can't Claim the Employee Retention Credit if You Received a PPP Loan or Had It Forgiven
Some people think they can't claim the Employee Retention Credit if they received a PPP or got those loans forgiven. Because of the CAA (Consolidated Appropriations Act) and the Disaster Tax Relief Act, an eligible employer can claim both!
The PPP only accounts for about 2.5 times the monthly payroll expense. Plus, it should be spread out over six months. That leaves a lot of uncovered wage expenses to claim on the Employee Retention Credit.
2. No Drop in Gross Receipts of at Least 50 Percent
The CAA did change the qualifications, so you don't necessarily have to show a significant decline in gross receipts. The reduction is now 20 percent to qualify. However, there's another way to qualify for the Employee Retention Credit. If the company was partially suspended or fully suspended because of a government order, you might still qualify. See the next point below:
3. Company Not Shut Down for the Pandemic
Your business could still qualify for the Employee Retention Credit, even if you only had a partial suspension order through the government (local, state, or federal). Here are just some of the scenarios that might qualify you for the ERC:
- Shutdowns for some members of the business
- Shutdowns for some locations but not all
- Reduction in hours to accommodate better sanitation
- Reduction in the services offered
- Shutdowns of the vendors or supply chains used
- Limited capacity for serving people
- Inability to access your equipment
- Any disruption in the business
- Partial shutdowns
The crucial considerations are as follows:
- Because of the government ordered full or partial suspension, your business was unable to continue activities in a comparable way to years before.
- Since you couldn't operate as normal, it resulted in a larger impact on your business operations.
Overall, a partial/full suspension is the alternative way to qualify for that Employee Retention Credit, which is separate from the reduction of gross receipts test.
4. An Essential Business Doesn't Qualify Because of a Business Suspension
Even though a business is considered "essential," a change or impact might still qualify you for the Employee Retention Credit. For example, you were open, but vendors had to close down, or you couldn't go to the client's job site. In this situation, you might be an eligible employer and qualify.
Alternatively, you might qualify if part of the business was deemed non-essential, so it was impacted by the government suspension. Some of the scenarios listed for the third mistake might also apply here.
5. Growing Companies Shouldn't Take the Employee Retention Credit (ERC)
If your business grew during quarantine, but you still experienced a full/partial suspension, some expenses might qualify for the Employee Retention Credit.
6. Sales Rebounded in the First Calendar Quarter of 2021, and You Don't Qualify
When the CAA was introduced, you had the option to focus on the quarter before to determine qualification for the Employee Retention Credit. Therefore, eligible employers claim their lost revenue from 2020. Plus, you may qualify, no matter what, if you were subjected to a partial/full suspension.
7. No Tax Liability or Had a Loss
If you had a loss or didn't have a tax liability, this is a refundable Employee Retention Credit. In theory, it means that credit overages above that tax liability are sent to the business owner or taxpayer as a refund.
8. Not Eligible for the Employee Retention Credit with More Than 500 Employees
Your employee count restriction is based on the FTE (full-time equivalent) employees you have, which is more involved than counting those in the office. You can still be an eligible employer if you perform the calculations correctly. Plus, the count restriction doesn't apply for employees you paid to work less than their paid hours or to not work at all.
9. Handle a Charity - Employee Retention Credit Only Available for Businesses
The Employee Retention Credit might provide huge benefits to a tax-exempt organization, such as a church, museum, nonprofit hospital, and more.
In fact, a charity or tax-exempt organization might be the best candidate for the Employee Retention Credit.
10. Failure to Document
Overall, the Employee Retention Credit is a fully refundable tax credit available for an eligible employer. It offers tons of benefits. If you drew up a tax provision to keep the IRS workers awake at night, it would be one of these that involved real money. You can't create a simple form, check some boxes, and expect the Internal Revenue Service to be happy.
Yes, the Employee Retention Credit is a provision to offer relief and economic security to taxpayers, but the IRS isn't giving money away. The best thing you can do is provide full documentation now to see if you qualify.
In a sense, you require appropriate counsel to fully and correctly document how your company qualifies for the Employee Retention Credit.
Conclusion
Do you know if you're an eligible employer for the Employee Retention Credit? It's such a challenge to muddle through the rules put in place by the government and IRS. We understand what you're going through because we weren't sure if we qualified or how to receive the maximum credit available to us.
BottomLine Concepts handled the entire process efficiently and helped us understand what the Employee Retention Credit was all about and what to do.
There's no need to go through it all alone. With so many IRS notices and guidance articles, you could miss out on important opportunities. Find out if you're an eligible employer for the retention credit by visiting the BottomLine Concepts website today! It's the easiest way to work through it all and claim what's rightfully yours.
