Embr Wave 2 Review: Bracelet Cost and Hot Flash Therapy

Overview of This Personal Thermostat
This Embr Wave 2 review covers the pros and cons of this high-end hot flash relief device. We are not newcomers to the world of fitness gadgets and wearables that can track your physical activity and your health. What you may be new to, however, is the new wearable on the market that isn't what you would normally expect, it won't track your sleep, and it won't count your steps. In fact, this wrist-worn device is not about metrics at all but rather about temperature.
That's right, the Embr Wave 2 is the newest version of the popular Embr Wave, and here is our honest Embr Wave 2 review.
Embr Labs is a technology start-up company based in Boston that specializes in wearables that go far beyond sensing. Its newest product, the Embr Wave 2, claims to help regulate body temperature, promising to cool you off when your car ride becomes too hot or warm you up in an over-air-conditioned office as cold as an ice cube. Not only that, but the Embr Wave 2 was also designed to help women combat hot flashes, night sweats, and menopause symptoms.
The Competition - Best Cooling Bracelets
If you think about it, that's a lot to offer when comparing the product to its competition; for example, I was pleasantly surprised with the packaging, a heavy-weight box that slides open to feature the device on a molded foam piece in the center. The box also included a charging cord, an instruction manual, as well as a storage bag for when the bracelet is not being worn.
You won't get this kind of packaging for the Cooling Cuff, which is another type of thermoregulating wristband, and even though it cools and the science behind both products is the same, the warming features that the Embr Wave 2 has is not an option for this device.
With the press of a button, the wristband sends adjustable warming or cooling sensations to your wrist, improving your sleep and providing instant relief from hot flashes, as well as assisting you with general stress relief and comfort. What is not to like about this device? Well, we will tell you.
Cons
The Wave 2 is:
- Pricey
- Not multifunctional
- Bulky
- The cool function is not as strong
Pros
However, it also has several advantages:
- A very attractive design
- Comes with a 15-hour long battery life
- Has sessions that range from three minutes to nine hours
- Features adjustable temperature settings
- Offers a 30-day risk-free trial
Things You Should Consider Before Buying a Wearable Cooling or Heating Device for Your Wrist
Most people exist in a very small window of comfortable temperatures; they are either way too hot or way too cold, and it is because of this that a newfound excitement regarding wearable thermoregulating wristbands has developed.
Why You Should Buy One
A personal thermostat is certainly an intriguing concept, but you should only be investing in one if you are:
- Suffering from hot flashes
- Struggle to fall asleep, or
- Want instant temperature relief throughout your entire body
Why You Shouldn't Buy One
If you are:
- On a tight budget
- Not suffering from cold or hot bursts
- Are on the hunt for a multifunctional wristband, or
- Want something that is very low-profile
Then, unfortunately, a thermostat wristband, like this reviewed Embr Wave 2, is not the product for you.
What to Buy Instead
If the reasons why you shouldn't be buying a thermoregulating wristband apply to you, then there are other products on the market that may be way more suitable for you, for example:
- The Apple Watch Series 7
- Fitbit Charge 5
- Garmin Vivomove Sport
- Oura Ring Gen3
What to Know When Ordering an Embr Wave 2
- The Embr Wave 2 is available on Amazon, and retailers like Urban Outfitters and Brookstone also sell the Embr Wave, but for the best selection, price, and assurance of authorization, we recommend purchasing the Embr Wave 2 from the Embr Labs site directly.
- In terms of installment payment, Embr offers Affirm. It also has PayPal, Google Pay, and Amazon Pay options at the checkout.
- The Embr Wave 2 has a 30-day money-back guarantee, as well as a one-year limited warranty in the event that your device stops working or has a defect.
The Embr Wave 2 - Features and Benefits
Often, what sets one thermoregulating wristband apart from the rest lies in what features and benefits it has to offer apart from body temperature regulation, and luckily for the Embr Wave 2, there are tons of good ones to help you throughout the day and all night long, such as:
#1 Being Aesthetically Pleasing
If you have seen what the original Embr Wave looked like, then you can agree with us that it was big, bulky, and also square. It quite literally looked like an old-school wrist computer. The new version of the Embr Wave, however, has been made a lot smaller and is truthfully a lot more feminine. It is much rounder, softer, and prettier than ever before. Although it is still big, it is not much bigger than an Apple watch.
The Embr Wave 2 was made to be worn on your inner wrist, but even then, it is still noticeable, and like us, you will most likely get a ton of comments asking about what exactly it is that you are wearing. With how visually appealing we think the design is, we were more than happy to share.
The Embr Wave 2 is currently available in two colors - black and rose gold.
#2 Splash Resistant
Secondly, the Embr Wave 2 is splash resistant making it safe to wear in rainy weather or during high-intensity training.
We accidentally splashed some water on it while washing the dishes, and after wiping it down with a dry cloth, it was no worse for wear and still functioned as per usual. With that being said, however, the Embr Wave 2 is splash resistant and not completely waterproof, so you shouldn't submerge it into the water by getting into a pool, bath, or shower with it on.
#3 Long Lasting Battery Life
Another great thing about the Ember Wave 2 is that its battery seems to be quite long-lasting. After fully charging the device, we used it intermittently for about a week without needing to recharge it.
Embr Labs has stated that the battery life of the thermoregulating wrist band should last three to 15 hours - after a two-hour charge - and the time it lasts will depend on whether you are leaning towards cooling or warming mode, how much you are using it, and at what power level you are using it on.
#4 Easy to Use
The Embr Wave 2 has just two buttons found on the side of the device, and you can push either one to turn it on quickly. You will notice that one of the small buttons has a small bulge on it, while the other button does not. Personally, we keep forgetting which button was for warm waves and which one was for cold waves, but luckily, a small red or blue LED light will confirm whether it is for heating or cooling.
Overall, the device is supposed to provide a warming or cooling sensation throughout your entire body instantly and in our experience, we can confirm that this sensation was noticeable, powerful, and happened within a few seconds. Pushing either button will instantly make you feel warmer or feel cooler. If you wish, you can even dial the level up or down.
You can adjust the hot and cool temperature on a scale of one to five. However, the default temperature setting for cooling is three, and the default setting for warming is two.
#5 Controlled from Your Smartphone
Embr Labs has created the Embr Wave 2 in such a way that it allows you to use your Smartphone to control how much cool or heat you are after. Once the device is synched with your phone, it is as easy as launching the app and tapping on the heat or cool feature; you can also control how high or how low you want to go.
The app keeps track of your temperature patterns and also displays how much battery life you have remaining.
#6 Several Different Modes and Sessions
Embr Labs has also ensured that there are a few presets available within the app, which provides the customer with programmed help. The Fall Asleep Warm/Cool Mode typically lasts for 30 minutes and uses lower light levels on the button emitting cold or warm, longer, gentler waves to help you drift off to sleep. There is also an All Night Warm/Cool Mode that is helpful in keeping you asleep by shaking off any body temperature fluctuations that you usually experience throughout the night.
Each of the four sessions run from the app was tailored by Embr Labs for a specific purpose, either to address comfort, stress, sleep, or hot flashes. What's more, you get to decide how long you want your session to last, whether it be seven few hours, eight, or nine hours long. However, it is important to keep in mind that, if you plan to use the device all night, then it will need to be charged throughout the day, as its full charge will most likely be used up.
Other Features
As great of a product as the Embr Wave 2 is in terms of the features it offers, it is very pricey at just under $300 and, for this kind of price tag, we feel like the Embr Wave 2 could follow suit with other fitness trackers and smartwatches - ones that pack so much advanced tech into small compartments - and offer more. It would be nice if the watch told the time, and a heart rate monitor seems like an easy enough addition.
Social Proof
Since we personally cannot speak on the effectiveness of how the device addresses symptoms of hot flashes because we are not currently experiencing them, we have taken the initiative to find other reviews from those customers who were in need of temperature regulation from a hot flash, stress relief, and to improve sleep, and turned to the Wave 2 for help.
Screenshots of Customer Testimonials
Alternatives
Those of you who are looking for a discrete way to keep yourself at a comfortable temperature have more than one option to consider besides the Wave 2; these are:
#1 Cooling Ring Bracelet
One of the alternatives is a wearable cooling ring. This device is way cheaper and simple to use. Simply freeze the bracelet before use and it’s ready in 10-20 mins. This cooling bracelet can be reused up to 60,000 times.
#2 Personal Fan
Another simple alternative to Wave 2 is to use a personal fan for cooling. The Cool On the Go Personal Cooling System is a popular option. It is a small, rechargeable fan that offers users up to five hours of high-speed hands-free cooling. Currently, the fan is available in four different colors and retails for $54.95. The price is a distinct advantage compared to the Wave 2, and you do get those who will appreciate a more direct form of cooling.
You can easily blow the fan directly in your face to feel cooler on a hot day or after exercise to get immediate relief that may not be matchable by the bracelet. Keep in mind that carrying around a fan all day is somewhat inconvenient, whereas the Wave 2 is as discrete as a watch.
#3 Sharper Image Hot Flush Cooling Bracelet
Another wearable wristband designed to combat hot flashes is the Hot Flush Cooling Bracelet by Sharper Image. However, as with the Kulkuf bracelet, this device only cools and does not deliver warmth. Like the Wave 2, the design of this bracelet is similarly large and bulky and does not look anywhere near as fashionable or sleek. Pricewise, it is $100 less.
The Bottom Line
Overall, we really like the device, and we recommend Embr Wave 2 to anyone who has to cope with radically fluctuating cold and warm temperatures, hot flashes, or constantly feels stressed.
The Wave 2 has legitimately made us feel both warmer and cooler, with a noticeable cool or warmth on our wrists that quickly flows to the rest of our bodies. It has helped us adapt to freezing temperatures and has been a lifesaver in air-conditioned rooms. We cannot recommend the Embr Wave 2 enough!
