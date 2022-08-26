Dyper Review: Bamboo Disposable Diapers Subscription

This Dyper review covers this bamboo diaper subscription and its pros and cons. If you're a parent or deal with babies on a daily basis, you know they can go through several packages of diapers in a week until they've learned to go to the bathroom on their own. However, although several types of diapers exist, the most popular ones are disposable diapers, which take a massive toll on our environment, as the plastic components take millions of years to decompose.
That's what makes Dyper so different. This diaper brand claims to offer biodegradable diapers that are as easy to use as disposable diapers but without damaging our environment. In the following Dyper review, you will learn more about how this product can make your life much easier.
What Is Dyper?
One of the main perks of Dyper is that its products can be composted, as it partners with TerraCycle, a company that offers a Dyper composting program and prepaid shipping labels. If you choose to be part of it, you will receive a special box for placing your used diapers. Once it is full, you can send it to TerraCycle to be composted. In addition, these eco-friendly diapers are biodegradable, and the company is 100% committed to helping the environment, as it donates part of its earnings to several environmental projects.
What Should You Consider Before Buying Diapers?
There are hundreds of diaper brands out there, and although it can be easy to go to the store and pick the first one you see or the most popular one, this isn't always a good idea. The following list will teach you which aspects you should consider when searching for diapers for your baby:
Brand
One of the main things you need to focus on when buying diapers is the brand you choose. Make sure to use brands with a good reputation and that are properly regulated so that you're 100% sure the products are safe to use on babies.
Diaper Features
Then, you must focus on the features offered by the brand. Are Dyper diapers biodegradable? Yes, this feature is one of the main reasons people use them, but other brands also feature fantastic features that are worth checking out.
Baby Size or Weight
Another crucial aspect to consider is the baby's size and weight, which will help you choose the perfect diaper that fits your child.
Remember that this will change over time, so you must be aware of when the diaper becomes too tight so that you can get a bigger size.
Pooping Habits
Most babies don't follow a specific pooping and peeing schedule, so you need to learn how often to change your baby's diaper to choose the brand that absorbs the most liquid and helps you prevent rashes.
Budget
You should also always purchase within your budget. Some diaper brands are incredibly costly, but this doesn't always mean they're better than cheaper ones.
Therefore, we highly recommend you buy small test packages to find out which ones work best for your baby.
Skin Sensitivity
Most babies have extremely sensitive skin, and the accumulated moisture from the diapers can cause rashes.
Therefore, once you know your baby's sensitivity, you should buy accordingly and find a highly absorbent brand of diapers.
Convenience
Taking care of a baby can be extremely exhausting, so you must choose the diapers that work best for you.
Sometimes, cloth diapers can be pretty challenging to use, which is why many people opt for disposable diapers.
Therefore, once you know how many diapers you commonly use in a week, you can decide which ones are the best for your baby's routine.
Features and Benefits of Dyper Diapers
This Dyper review is meant to go through all the aspects of this fantastic compostable diaper brand.
Many eco-conscious diaper brands already offer compostable diapers, but the following features and benefits make Dyper diapers the best for your baby's health.
Prevents Diaper Rash
There's nothing worse than dealing with a baby's poopy diapers and finding out it caused them to get diaper rash, as this is highly uncomfortable and will need to be taken care of with diaper cream.
Luckily for you, Dyper's bamboo diapers are extraordinarily soft and prevent your baby from getting annoying rashes.
Good Absorbency
Finding an eco-friendly diaper with good absorbency can sometimes be challenging. Most brands' diapers become saggy and start to leak after a while, which can be highly uncomfortable for your baby.
Dyper claims to be absorbent enough to prevent excessive moisture from being accumulated and making your baby uncomfortable.
Wetness Indicator Lines
Another cool feature of these compost diapers is their wetness indicator strip, which changes color to indicate when they're ready to be changed.
This way, you don't have to constantly check your baby's diaper to figure out when they need a new one.
Softness and Breathability
When choosing the right eco-friendly diaper, you must never forget how delicate your baby's skin is.
That's why Dyper diapers are made of extremely soft and breathable material that allows your baby to be as comfortable as possible.
Stretchability and Fit
Dyper diapers can also stretch to properly fit your baby's body without being too tight on them. This prevents the diapers from leaving marks on your baby's skin and causing pain.
Eco-friendly Materials
If you get the Dyper subscription service, you will receive fantastic bamboo-based diapers that eliminate all harmful chemicals commonly found in regular diapers.
Many parents aren't aware of how dangerous these chemicals can be for their kids.
Still, several studies have shown that using regular diapers can make kids develop asthma and other illnesses.
There are hundreds of options out there that can make choosing the correct diaper a bit complicated. Still, you should always ensure your kid is as safe as possible, so selecting a chemical-free option will always be the most appealing choice for most parents.
With Dyper, your daughter's or son's diaper will be made of eco-friendly perforated bamboo viscose, which makes them odor resistant and more breathable than other diapers on the market.
This brand is one of the most sustainable brands we've encountered, as every part of the product is made of biodegradable materials, including the packages.
However, keep in mind that to make the diapers as eco-friendly as possible, Dyper doesn't use any inks, so you won't find the colorful prints and fun designs common in other brands.
Still, this doesn't affect how effectively the diapers absorb fluids.
Subscription Service
Finally, the last feature we will discuss in this review is one of the most important ones of this brand. Dyper diapers work through a subscription service that costs $80.
You can place an order whenever you want, and the diapers will arrive at your house in less than a week. Some of the available sizes are the following:
- Newborn
- Small
- Medium
- Large
- Extra large
Your baby's weight determines these sizes, and each is designed to suit your needs. Initially, with your diaper subscription, you will receive a box of Dyper diapers every four weeks, but you can adjust the delivery frequency to the one that works best for you.
You can even use its SOS service and get a box delivered in less than four hours. Nonetheless, remember that this service isn't available for everyone and can only be used twice a year.
Buyer's Opinions about Dyper Diapers
We reviewed several websites, such as Reddit and other forums, to find out what Dyper customers think of the brand.
In summary, most reviews are highly positive, and most customers are pleased with their diaper subscription.
Some aspects that clients highlighted the most were the brand's customer service and quality, but other customers have had leakage problems when using a Dyper diaper for too long. Scott Keever of Scott Keever SEO Florida says “We loved the Dyper Subscription. It made things so easy for us having twins.”
Nonetheless, people love that these are chemical-free diapers, as most brands are made of chlorine latex alcohol fabrics that can harm the baby's health.
Other reviews also mention how these diapers are odor-free and how the company offers other services, such as its own diaper pail and composting service.
In addition, Dyper purchases carbon offsets for each diaper they sell, which allows its users to reduce their carbon footprint.
Alternatives to Dyper Diapers
If this diaper service doesn't convince you, we can offer you several alternatives that will help you make your life much easier and prevent a wet diaper from causing accidents. Some of the most popular are the following:
Cloth Diapers
Suppose you're not a fan of disposable diapers. In that case, this is probably one of the best options for you, as cloth diapers can be reused several times and are compatible with all babies, even if they have allergies or any other skin sensitivity issue. They will also help you save money while taking care of the environment.
Most of these diapers are made of an absorbent center and a waterproof outer shell that ensures your baby is as comfortable as possible throughout the day. Once they've been used, all you have to do is wash them and reuse them.
Elimination Communication
If you want to ditch diapers altogether, a fantastic method is elimination communication, which allows your baby to wander around diaper-free, so they better understand their body and notice when they need to use the potty.
It may be a bit messy at first, but we recommend you place a waterproof mat on the floor and start teaching your baby how to notice their wee and poop cues to prevent accidents.
This will also eliminate diaper rash; eventually, your baby will start to communicate when they need to use the potty.
Other Eco-friendly Diapers
Dyper diapers may not be for you, but other diaper companies also care about its carbon footprint and environmental impact.
Therefore, you can avoid companies that use harmful chemicals and choose the ones that produce biodegradable and plant-based diapers.
These diapers are super easy to use and create much less waste in landfills, which is why many people prefer them over the other options on this list.
Commando Time
Another eco-friendly alternative to diapers is allowing your baby to go commando every once in a while, especially if they're playing alone at home. This will teach them how their body works and promote potty training once they're ready. You can choose to allow them to wear pants or not, but either way, this will help them associate the feeling of pooping and peeing with the action of going to the potty.
DIY Diapers
If you want to save as much money as possible, you can take out your recycling materials and make DIY diapers as an eco-friendly alternative to a Dyper diaper. Many people believe these are just for emergencies, but using them on a daily basis can help you save a lot of money.
All you need are towels or blankets and to cut them to create the diaper shape. Then, you must secure the DIY diaper to your baby with safety pins, and that's all.
Still, remember these diapers aren't waterproof, so you must change them pretty often. Another option is to seek a waterproof cover and add it to your DIY diaper, but this will be a bit more costly than you would expect.
Potty Training
Finally, the last alternative ditches diapers altogether, as it consists of training your kid to use the potty as young as possible.
This is especially useful if your kid already needs to go to kindergarten, as many institutions will only accept kids that are already potty trained.
It teaches kids to understand their bodily needs and lets them know when they need to use the bathroom. One good trick is to use training pants that absorb your kid's wee and let them know when they're already too wet.
However, remember that each kid has their own developmental rhythm, so please don't push them to do things they're not ready for. Your baby is perfect just the way they are, and if you suspect they have some sort of developmental issue, we highly encourage you to seek help from your pediatrician.
Bottom Line
New parents usually have many things to worry about, as they want their kids to be as safe and happy as possible. However, they have to take care of many factors to do that, and one of them is choosing the right diapers for their kids.
Although regular disposable diapers are your safest bet, they can be harmful to both your baby and the environment, which is why we created this Dyper review so that you can learn about more environmentally friendly alternatives for your little ones.
If this was useful for you and you wish to read similar articles, please feel free to check out the rest of our post such as our Seed Probiotics Review or Cyber Insurance Review.