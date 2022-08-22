Check out Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati CEO and Real Estate developer and CEO of Morelia Group.

Christopher Hildebrant is an Cincinnati entrepreneur who has been in the real estate industry for several decades. Being a third-generation real estate developer, he gained his passion in the field quite early in life. He began his journey as a real estate developer and, over time, expanded into investing, broking, and property management. Even though his work is recognized all over the US, Christopher's primary target area is Cincinnati. He has a passion for transforming the area and leaving an impact that will last for generations.
Since his father and grandfather were both in the industry, Christopher Hildebrant developed the hang of the field quite quickly. Getting into the real estate industry was almost an automatic choice since he followed in his predecessors' footsteps. Christopher pursued real estate and finance at Georgetown College and later began his career with an internship at a development company. Due to his skills and competence, he quickly climbed the professional ladder, and within a year, he became a partner in the company. This was quite a significant achievement in the company and his career.
Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati BIO
Christopher began his company, Morelia Group, in 2008 after acquiring enough knowledge of the goings of the real estate industry. His company grew steadily since he employed his in-depth wisdom in the field. Over time, Christopher has won several awards for redeveloping historic neighborhoods and bringing new life into them. He always uses unique designs in his projects and brings forth newness and uniqueness in each of them. Christopher believes in recreating the old instead of getting rid of it. Therefore, he invests a lot of time and energy in the Cincinnati properties bringing forth the hidden potential. He works on residential apartments, office buildings, retail centers, and mixed-use buildings.
Christopher works as a middleman in acquiring and selling land and buildings, leasing properties, and managing both large and small portfolios. His work of revitalizing the Cincinnati area is bearing much fruit and changing the outlook of the whole city. His investments have brought a breath of fresh air to buildings that were old and neglected. He brings back the beauty of these properties and modernizes them completely. Even though he retains the historical appeal and value, he works to ensure that these properties and areas remain vibrant. Christopher plans to keep Cincinnati alive and allow the coming generations to enjoy his work and have a thriving community to live in.
Apart from his career, Christopher Hildebrant also takes part in charity. He believes in giving a helping hand to society and supporting the less fortunate to get a better life. He is on the Supportive Living Solutions board of directors, an organization that aims to provide support services and housing to individuals living with intellectual and developmental challenges. They impact thousands of people, always putting a smile on the faces of those affected together with their families. Christopher also takes part in other charities and contributes generously to making the world a better place.
Morelia Group, Christopher's brainchild, is a fully operational real estate development and management company. Its primary focus is the Cincinnati urban center, where its impact is already visible. The company's developmental scope is slowly expanding to other US cities, working on residential and industrial properties. Through the passion of the founder and CEO, the company continues to achieve its goal of transforming Cincinnati one property at a time.
Currently, the company plans to launch a new project which the planners expect to bring significant investment and job opportunities to the city. They plan on bringing forth retail space, commercial, and residential houses in one go.
The project will have approximately 400 living units and 100,000 commercial spaces. Christopher expects this endeavor to cost roughly $140 million. Though it seems like a mountain, they can achieve this dream in no time with Christopher Hildebrant on the steering wheel.