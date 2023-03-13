Buy Instagram Likes - Best 100% Real & Instant IG Services

Did you know that you can buy Instagram likes for your post? Yes, buying Instagram likes is a thing now.
You see, Instagram algorithms determine a post’s popularity based on the number of likes, saves, and comments it gets.
The more likes and comments a post gets, the more likely a user’s posts will reach a larger audience. Increased engagement also increases your chances of appearing on Instagram’s Explore page and competing with other posts using similar hashtags.
This increased need for engagement prompts account owners to buy Instagram likes. And with myriads of Instagram tools to help, you no longer need to worry about your posts getting likes.
Buzzoid is our best pick because it guarantees genuine Instagram likes. Both of its packages--high quality and premium provide real likes, and you can use a free trial before subscribing to any of them.
Buzzoid might not be everyone’s pick, so we’ve prepared a roundup of the top 10 tools for buying Instagram likes to help you make an informed decision.
10 Best Tools for Buying Instagram Likes
Here’s an overview of the ten best tools to purchase Instagram likes:
1. Buzzoid: Best Overall
Every buyer’s worry when buying tools for Insta likes is finding one that sells authentic likes, views, and followers. That’s why Buzzoid is our best pick. Its services are 100% genuine, offering clients as many Instagram likes from real, not fake accounts.
You have two options when buying likes-high-quality Instagram likes or premium likes. Both versions are helpful, but if you are looking for real likes from authentic users on Instagram, subscribe to the premium package.
Premium likes are 100% authentic and from real Instagram users interested in your products or services. However, you can only buy 500 likes.
With the high-quality package, you can buy 50-10,000 likes at once and have them delivered instantly or gradually.
Staggered likes are preferred as it makes an account appear genuine. Remember, Instagram's algorithm is designed to detect foul play in boosting engagement. And a telltale sign of having fake likes is when thousands of followers like a post within minutes.
Since not many users want to pay for a tool without knowing its features or benefits, Buzzoid provides a free trial.
It offers 50 free Instagram likes and engaged users, allowing you to evaluate the results. That’s not all; you can claim your money back (within 30 days) after buying the tool if you’re unsatisfied with their services.
Quick Look
- Real likes from real Instagram accounts
- Instant and staggered delivery
- Can split likes across multiple posts
- Free trial
2. Storm Likes (Highly Reviewed)
Storm likes allows you to buy instagram likes safely and efficiently, within a few clicks. They have over 10,000 users actively using their platform each day. They have been featured in US Magazine, Men's Journal, LA Weekly, Digital Trends, and many other top tier publications.
With more than 10 years of expertise in social media management, a team of digital media experts founded Stormlikes to help businesses reach their full potential.
Through frequent experimentation and a deep understanding of what's effective, their team has propelled thousands of accounts to success while supplying millions of likes. Over the years, they have become adept at mastering techniques that drive engagement.
Stormlikes takes pride in having a loyal client base of over 1000 customers who renew their subscription month after month, trusting us to deliver on our promise of improving their social media presence.
They have many positive reviews and have been featured in a variety of respected media outlets such as HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, and NPR.
On top of that, Stormlikes has an outstanding customer service team that is available to answer any questions or concerns quickly. Their staff always strive to provide quick solutions and make sure that customers are satisfied with the results they receive.
Quick Look
- Great customer reviews
- Excellent turn around time
- Affordable services
3. Followers.io (Excellent Delivery Speed)
So you want to skyrocket your Instagram growth with tons of followers and engagement? I bet every Instgrammer has been in this exact situation at some point. Growing a large following without any helpful resources can be difficult, but that's why Followers.io exists! Access the tools necessary to take your profile to new heights today!
Instagram is a cinch for regular users, but when you need to use it as an influencer, entrepreneur or brand marketer, the difficulty level increases significantly. If you plan on utilizing social media marketing in any capacity – be it a small business or corporation – navigating through Instagram can prove difficult and require some extra effort.
Followers.io proudly advertises their service of providing Instagram followers, likes, and views - a guarantee you can trust them on!
This website’s team of professionals is devoted to select the most relevant Instagram accounts in order to find your specific target audience. They understand that having quality followers does make a difference, and so they strive for only the best results.
By connecting with genuine followers who are genuinely interested in your content and niche, you can significantly increase engagement. This will provide a considerable boost to organic interaction and help build brand credibility.
With a dedicated account manager on your side, you can rest easy knowing that their expertise will work to achieve the type of growth and engagement you’ve been striving for. They also put an emphasis on security while ensuring maximum results when buying followers and likes.
If you're looking to maximize the growth of your Instagram account, Followers.io can help! We understand that true success requires more than just users - which is why we provide real active accounts for you to engage with and grow from. With Followers.io, boost your IG page today by curating a larger community of engaged users while maintaining authenticity throughout.
Followers.io is a great choice but if we had to choose, Buzzoid is the way to go!
Quick Look
- Likes start at just $1.37
- Guaranteed Instant Delivery
- Real Followers from Real People
- Fast Delivery (Instant or Gradual)
- 24/7 Live Support
- No Password Needed
4. Social Viral
Through its comprehensive services, SocialViral provides exceptional support for various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Spotify. For the purpose of this review however, we will specifically hone in on their Instagram offerings.
SocialViral's most popular IG service is their Instagram likes. Customers can choose to purchase likes, comments and views for their posts as a package. All of these services are provided with rapid delivery so customers can expect to see results within minutes of placing an order.
The likes that SocialViral provides also happen to be genuine, meaning that they come from active Instagram accounts with real users. This is key, as it allows you to avoid fake likes or bots. One of the main advantages of SocialViral is that they provide a safe and secure environment to buy IG services. All payments are processed through trusted payment gateways, so customers can be sure that their information is kept safe.
Quick Look
- Flexible features
- Real likes, followers and views
- Immediate delivery
- Genuine results
5. Twicsy: Best for Beginners
Twicsy is another Instagram likes service which is similar to Buzzoid, except it’s more affordable. It lowers the price to less than $2, a big save for Insta users who have paid for advertising without much success.
You get 50 likes for $2 and enjoy a discount if buying many likes. The tool also has two Instagram likes packages, High-quality and Premium, which you choose depending on your goals and needs.
If you want to increase likes without triggering the Instagram algorithm, the High-quality package is an excellent investment.
However, if you’re looking for active users for your target audience, the Premium package is preferred.
Twicsy goes a step further and makes the user experience enjoyable. Checking in and buying the desired number of likes is incredibly easy, and you can check out other services without getting lost.
Quick Look
- Instant and gradual delivery
- Great customer service
- Affordable services
6. Rushmax: Best Budget Buy
Online scammers have become extremely tactical at hacking social media accounts, including Instagram accounts. As such, businesses must be privy when sharing their account information, especially when buying Instagram likes.
Rushmax is keen to protect your account from such activity as it doesn’t require the account’s information to access its services. You only need to provide the account’s username, choose the number of likes you need, and wait for them to deliver.
Moreover, you don’t have to worry about the authenticity of the likes. Rushmax has over ten years of experience in the industry and continually offers genuine services. You can claim a refund within 30 days if you aren’t satisfied with its services.
Rushmax’s affordable packages also make it stand out. They cost as little as $0.99, depending on the number of likes you need, so you don’t have to go overboard to boost your page’s engagement. You may also order a particular or bulk order by contacting customer support.
Quick Look
- Instant delivery
- 24/7 customer support
- Customized packages
- Doesn’t need account login information
- Real likes from real accounts
7. V labs: Best for Customized Packages
Finding a flexible tool you can use to buy Instagram likes is critical for a growing e-commerce business. And V labs is just the tool you need. With its custom packages for businesses, brands, and influencers, you can choose one that fits your needs.
After subscribing, you’re awarded free likes for showing how the site works. And the free likes aren’t just a one-off affair, V labs award them monthly, so your Instagram profile appears to have organic engagement.
Such engagement makes it easy for an Instagram page to appear on your followers’ Instagram feed frequently and increases the chances of appearing on Instagram’s explore page.
Another feature that makes V Labs stand out is its ability to suggest posts that garner more likes. Besides assigning likes, the tool’s algorithm monitors your follower’s posts and metrics to determine the posts likely to get the most likes.
Therefore, you don’t have to guess how to assign the likes; you can split them between videos or posts likely to attract more engagement.
Quick Look
- Predictive feature
- Instant delivery
- Free likes upon subscription
- Understanding of Instagram's terms and conditions
8. Diozzub: Best for Established Brands
Brands with an established following need likes for new products or services they may offer or further grow their follower base. While buying Instagram followers creates reasonable engagement, the brand may target a new audience to buy and use the latest products.
Diozzub can help you. The tool is designed to help established brands purchase likes from real accounts that may be interested in the new products or services. What stands out with Diozzub is its ability to attract likes within your target market. You don’t have to spend a fortune, it charges very affordable prices.
Moreover, the service provider can customize the packages to your needs. Whether you want to buy thousands or even hundreds of thousands of likes, you only need to liaise with the customer support representative and have them delivered.
Signing up with the Diozzub is straightforward. Simply provide your details and Instagram username and you’re good to go. Once you choose a suitable package, you can use a credit card or PayPal to pay.
Quick Look
- Real likes from real accounts
- Money-back guarantee
- 24/7 customer service
- Easy signup process
9. Famoid: Best for Security
Buying Instagram likes is a relatively new concept that has attracted many scammers. But that’s not the case with Famoid. The website provides value for your money by delivering likes instantly.
You don’t have to worry about the engagement dropping days or months after buying the likes because Famoid provides real likes from real account users.
The company uses ad-based organic techniques to promote Instagram posts, ensuring it attracts real Instagram account users. The website also has a drop protection feature that requires it to replace the likes when your engagement falls, giving you value for every dime spent.
If you’re skeptical about using Famoid services, subscribe to its free trial. You only need to provide the username, and the tool fetches the last Instagram photos on your IG account and delivers free likes in 10-15 minutes.
The website delivers the likes gradually to avoid creating suspicion around your account.
In addition, you never have to worry about your account getting hacked. Famoid has integrated the 256-bit SSL protection that protects accounts from unauthorized access. Also, the fact that the tool doesn’t require a password when buying likes guarantees safety.
Quick Look
- No password required
- Instant delivery
- Ad-based audience
- A wide variety of packages
- Free likes 256-bit SSL protection
10. UseViral: Best for Targeted Engagement
Sometimes you need a tool that helps you increase likes for your Instagram posts, videos, reels, and stories. UseViral is one such tool. It’s a one-stop shop for companies operating all social media platforms.
Not only do you buy Instagram likes and followers, but also Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok views and followers. The tool also lets you buy likes for stories, reels, Instagram views, comments, and followers.
What stands out about UseViral is its ability to buy likes from specific locations. You can select followers from a specific country to like your post, reel, or story. The feature is convenient for global brands targeting particular customers by location.
UseViral is also user-friendly, making it easy for beginners to navigate the website. The services are categorized based on the social media presence, with the prices and packages displayed to help you choose the best for your needs.
If you’re working on increasing likes on Instagram, click the Instagram icon, a drop-down menu shows different Instagram promotion services like views, engagement, followers, and comments.
The tool delivers instant likes and ensures the new users remain active throughout your interactions.
Bonus: GetViral: Best for Consistent Engagement
When you buy Instagram likes, one of the things you hope to achieve is consistent engagement. Oftentimes engagement is high in the first few weeks but dies down within weeks or months. GetViral is one of the few tools to help you maintain constant engagement.
With a wide network of followers and influencers worldwide, you can maintain consistent engagement for years. In addition, you’re sure to buy real Instagram likes that won’t jeopardize your account.
With GetViral, it isn’t just about delivering likes instantly. The company is keen to analyze your prospective audience to deliver likes from people who resonate with your products or services.
And with a 24/7 helpline, you can always contact the support team. GetViral also has a live chat platform that ensures customers get feedback instantly.
Quick Look
- Fast delivery
- Live chat support
- Vast network of followers
- Secure payment gateway
- Supports cryptocurrency payment
How To Choose Tools for Buying Instagram Likes
Finding a reliable tool to buy likes on Instagram can be daunting. On one hand, you want to increase your account’s engagement, and on the other, you don’t want to compromise the integrity of your account. So, how can you identify a reliable tool to buy real Instagram likes?
Check the Quality of Likes
The company should be ready to explain where it gets the likes and how they deliver them to the client. This is an essential factor because fake likes distort your engagement metrics.
Fake likes only boost engagement in the first few days without providing real social media engagement from the target audience. That’s why an IG account records many likes but has no meaningful interactions.
Ask About the Delivery
The company should deliver likes within a reasonable time and leave your account safe from bans. Some companies promise to deliver real Instagram likes within minutes, only to delay the service for days. Also, check if they’re delivered instantly or gradually.
Staggered or gradual delivery is preferred, especially if buying many likes. Ask the representative all such questions beforehand.
Security
Your account’s security is paramount when using third-party tools to buy Instagram likes. A telltale sign that the website is secure is the use of SSL certificates. This security feature requires the user to verify their identity, which enhances security.
An SSL certificate ensures the site’s URL starts with HTTPS, not HTTP. The additional ‘s’ stands for secure. Some websites go a step further and add EV (extended validation) to the SSL certificates, which protects against fraud.
Secure Payment Gateway
The company must have a secure payment gateway set up. This electronic payment processing system ensures that online financial transactions are secure. It also protects the user’s personal information and prevents any unauthorized access.
A telltale sign that a site’s payment gateway isn’t secure is when it says ‘not secure.’ Also, it should ask for your login information, like your password, if making one-time purchases.
Check the Reviews
Reviews and testimonials provide social proof that a website sells real or fake Instagram likes. The website may display customer reviews, but it’s best to counter-check with real people or authentic third-party review websites.
Customer Support
Buying Instagram likes is sensitive, and you may need to liaise with the company frequently. As such, you want to work with a company with reliable customer support.
Check if it has an email address, live chat platform, or telephone and how long the customer support takes to respond to complaints. Many companies cite having a 24/7 support platform but take a long to respond. An average response time of 15 minutes or less should suffice.
Price
Be cautious of websites that charge extremely low prices because they could be selling fake likes. A reliable website charges affordable rates without compromising on quality. Check out the rates charged, the available packages, and the features for each.
FAQs
The website should provide as much information about its services as possible. Besides the brief explanation on the homepage or web pages, check if there’s an FAQ section. This part answers potential clients' questions, helping you understand its services better.
Frequently Asked Questions When Buying Likes
Here are the commonly asked questions about buying automatic Instagram likes.
Can I buy real Insta likes?
Yes, you can buy Instagram likes for posts. However, you must find a reliable service provider supplying real Instagram likes.
Can you fake likes on Instagram?
It’s possible to fake Insta likes using bots. However, this tactic can lead to account suspension or bans.
Which is the best site to buy Instagram likes?
Buzzoid is one of the best sites to buy Instagram likes. It has earned a reputation for selling high-quality likes at reasonable rates.
Can buying Instagram likes harm an account?
Although buying Instagram likes increases engagement, it hurts an account's engagement ratio. That’s because Instagram measures the number of likes for each post based on the number of followers.
How can you identify an account that has bought Instagram likes?
Check the posts to find out the kind of engagement each post gets. Likes from fake profiles are less likely to interact with the posts. So if a page has many likes but little engagement in comments or saves, it’s likely to have bought likes.
How do you know an account has fake Instagram followers?
The best way to determine if an account may buy Instagram followers is to scan through the photos and the comments. If the comments are irrelevant, they’re likely to be from fake followers.
Conclusion
With this guide, you can confidently find a tool to help you buy Instagram likes for your Instagram page. Buzzoid remains our best pick because it meets most requirements for a reliable Insta likes tool. It offers high-quality likes; you can choose between instant and gradual delivery, has a secure payment gateway, and has a detailed FAQ section to answer most of your questions.
However, if you are looking for a more affordable tool, Stormlikes is a better pick. If you prefer one offering custom packages, Followers.io might be what you need.