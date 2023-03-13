Buy Instagram Followers - Safest Real & Instant IG Services

Want to know where the top celebrities and influencers get their followers? We uncovered the top sites these massive accounts use to get extra engagement on their Instagram pages.
When you want to buy cheap Instagram followers, you have many choices to research to find the best match for you. I recommend Buzzoid because Managed Growth is a service for brand accounts that you will not find anywhere else. They also have the highest quality and most active accounts.
Buying active Instagram followers who are more than a number in your follower count is mandatory. The design of Instagram algorithms looks for engagement such as comments before helping content go viral in trending sections.
In other words, fake followers will never help you grow your channel. Instagram can identify fake accounts and flag or shut down your account.
Keep reading to find out how to attract real followers who like your niche and want to engage.
7 Best Websites to Buy Instagram Followers
If you want to buy Instagram engagement, you have a dizzying array of options to evaluate. The most important factor is getting engagement from real users, not bot accounts. Instagram bans accounts they suspect of bot activity.
#1 Buzzoid (Best Overall) - Top Influencers Secret Weapon
Buzzoid is a secret weapon of some of the biggest instagram accounts. They will probably get mad we are even sharing this hidden gem.
Quick Peek
- Buy Instagram followers, views, and Likes
- Managed growth
- Affordable Prices
- Real users from real accounts
- Used by your favorite influencer’s favorite influencer
Buzzoid offers top-notch, affordable service that guarantees real traffic from real accounts, not bots. Most of the options are cheap, but extra choices allow for better bargains than their slightly more pricey counterparts.
The only choice without extra options is buying views. I think there is room for improvement in the views category because there are low-quality views that stop watching videos quickly and high-quality views that stay on longer and might become a follower.
Buzzoid does not clarify the quality of the views.
Premium Likes is a high-quality service Buzzoid offers, and the benefit is worthwhile. These Likes come from guaranteed real Instagram followers whose activity shows that they have an interest in your niche, so the Like can become a follower too.
Buying Instagram Followers has three options: High-Quality Instagram Followers, Active Instagram Followers, and Managed Growth. The price increases from first to last. Auto-refill applies according to the terms of service.
The Quality of the Followers is the same as buying Likes. Active Followers have an interest in your niche.
Managed Growth is the last option that Buzzoid offers to brand accounts with more money to spend. Instagram growth happens in a more measured way over time with high-quality interactions.
Buzzoid delivers on all of their Likes, views, and follower options immediately or within minutes or hours. There is an option to expedite delivery.
Buy Real Followers Fast - Visit The Official Site (Highest Recommended)
#2 Twicsy (Best Customer Service)
Quick Peek
- Excellent Customer Service
- Budget-friendly
- Experience similar to Buzzoid
- Traffic from real accounts
Twicsy and Buzzoid are in a neck-and-neck race where another review at a different time could place Twicsy at #1. Today Twicsy has to settle for second place.
Many of the options look the same if you compare Twicsy and Buzzoid. They both have nearly the same reputation and customer satisfaction ratings.
One noticeable difference is that Twicsy does not have Managed Growth. This difference means Twicsy and Buzzoid are equally good until you reach the brand Instagram account level, and Buzzoid takes the lead.
Twicsy offers the same level of quality as everyone else but, is edged out Buzzoid’s excellent customer service.
Buying Instagram followers divides into High Quality and Active followers. Active means you buy real Instagram followers. These active followers have an interest in your niche and tend not to drop your Instagram account.
Buying views works the same as at Buzzoid. No options are necessary. You just pay a low price and get views.
Whether you choose Twicsy or Buzzoid, you get comparable services for low prices unless you have a brand Instagram account. If you have to pick I would definitely choose Buzzoid between the two.
>>Visit The Official Twicsy Site<<
#3 Followers.io (Best View & Like Options to Attract Followers)
Quick Peek
- Extra Like options
- Extra View options
- IG and other social media sites
When you land on the Followers website, you will immediately notice a difference compared to the other services covered so far. The Followers site offers the same services we have been covering for Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.
Since many content creators spread their wings across multiple platforms, Followers may be the one-stop shopping destination that simplifies your life.
Packages at Followers also offer something unique for Instagram. You can order Likes and Auto Likes. Likes affect your uploads and come from real accounts.
What about when people engage with your content, and you want to Like their comments to show you appreciate the support? Auto Likes take care of the engagement your content receives.
With Auto Likes, you do not have to go through the comments of every post manually Liking everything. If you do not have time to reply to comments, at least you gave a Like without doing extra work. Engaging with engagement can gain followers.
The Followers options offer another feature that I feel others lack. You can choose High Quality or Active views. Active means that the account holders enjoy your type of content. Views from curious people should engage longer, especially with videos, and can resemble buying followers.
The other options are similar to the platforms above with competitive prices. High Quality comes from a real account with a profile photo. Active comes from a higher-quality account that already engages with content in your niche.
>>Visit The Official Followers.io Site<<
#4 Rushmax (Best Engagement)
Quick Peek
- Organic followers
- Lower & Higher-tier Likes, views, and Instagram followers
- Attracts the algorithm with engagement
Rushmax understands that the algorithm recognizes an Instagram account when growth happens over time and looks organic. You can still get Likes, views, and Instagram followers instantly delivered.
The difference is that Rushmax assures customers that the traffic will engage with a wide array of social media. Real Instagram followers are more likely to come back and improve your engagement.
An account can have a high subscriber count of fake Instagram followers, but the algorithm will not respond to content with poor engagement. Engagement means content that gets Likes and views attracts new Instagram followers and receives comments.
Higher engagement means comments receive reaction comments which will cause the algorithm to drive in more traffic. Rushmax strives to bring this level of quality engagement to its customers.
You will find the same structure of High Quality and Premium followers. Views do not have tiers with different prices. Everything is also budget-friendly at Rushmax to stay competitive with other services.
#5 Thunderclap (Best Drops Monitoring)
Quick Peek
- No payment tiers
- High-level algorithm monitoring
- Excellent top-up service
When you land on the Thunderclap website one of the first things you’ll notice about the packages is that there are no tiers for buying Instagram followers.
There are no tiers because Thunderclap does not divide traffic by type. They use the term “High Quality,” but if you look at the description, the accounts match what other services call “Premium.”
Thunderclap offers stellar service at affordable prices by only providing real accounts that offer quality engagement.
Thunderclap also does an excellent job of monitoring Instagram algorithms to ensure that accounts are more likely to trend. Inevitably, there are always drop-offs. The monitoring and topping-up of the numbers are top-notch as well.
You can expect your followers, Likes, or views to appear within hours of purchase. You should notice over time that followers tend to engage more and stick around due to the type of service Thunderclap provides.
Gauging the true price is a bit difficult because Thunderclap drives Instagram followers toward your content. The quality does not directly compare with the high quality or premium traffic from other services.
>>Visit The Official Site Here<<
#6 UseViral (Best Social Media Multi-tool)
Quick Peek
- Every social media company including Instagram
- Buy far more than Likes, views, and Instagram followers
- Competitive Prices
If Followers did not have enough cross-platform options for you, try UseViral. The list of platforms you can buy Instagram engagement from is too long to count. Even Linkedin is on the list.
Most creators do not need to choose between such an exhaustive list of platforms, but UseViral impressively covers everything.
UseViral also has a staggering array of choices to make when you want to decide what to buy. People who like fine-tuning everything with tons of customization options will love UseViral. Frankly, some people will find the number of choices overwhelming.
You can buy Instagram Followers, Likes, Views, Engagements, Targeted Followers, and Comments. The Targeted Followers option offers almost every country on Earth for people who run non-English speaking channels and need regional traffic.
Instagram Engagements breaks down into eight categories with offerings such as Buy Instagram Impressions. A dedicated content creator can easily spend a lot of money at UseViral. The benefits may outweigh the costs because the options get so technical.
#7 SidesMedia (Best for Buying Followers)
Quick Peek
- Highest-quality followers
- Many locale options
- Safe and secure
You will hardly notice a difference if you open two tabs and put UseViral on one and SideMedia on the other. They cater to about the same number of social media sites with a similarly high number of services.
The main reason SidesMedia is number seven is that when you land on the Instagram services page, the buttons are poorly organized and confusing to search through. Drop menus would look much better.
I think SidesMedia does a slightly better job attracting new Instagram followers because every follower has a real account that shows interest in your niche. SidesMedia guarantees no fake Instagram followers.
You can also choose between many countries to attract people who speak your language. You can also increase the follower count with only females if you like.
The service is safe and secure because you do not provide any login details.
After purchase, you can expect to see traffic come in over the next 72 hours. I prefer the slower 72-hour rollout because the speed looks more like a post getting attention and picking up momentum.
How to Find Value When Buying Followers Like The Pros
Most people naturally find a few products that do the same thing and choose the most affordable one. I think prioritizing cost over choosing how to buy Instagram followers could be a mistake you regret later.
Instagram is like a community. As with any community you live in, you want to be around like-minded people with similar interests. The way you buy Instagram followers allows you to craft such a community. Take the steps deliberately and carefully.
How to Get the Best Value
People can craft an unlimited number of strategies for buying Instagram followers. Sticking to the basic three types of engagement—Likes, views, and Instagram followers is the easiest way to get off the ground.
The most critical area to seek the best outcome is gaining Instagram followers when you are trying to get started and probably have a small budget.
Likes are just a number to most people. The thinking usually stays simple, such as “many people like this post.”
Views are similar. People look at the number without giving much further thought. The thing to remember is that the algorithms know what is truly happening.
The algorithms start paying attention when posts are getting Likes and Views. Engagement is a key area that algorithms use to determine if content should trend or keep trending.
Why Buying Genuine Instagram Followers Matters
Visit a mainstream media site like CNN on Twitter or YouTube to find an example of lopsided engagement. You will notice that they have tens of millions of followers, but when they post something, nobody cares.
They will make a post that gets a couple or a few hundred Likes. If you have millions of followers, you should make a post and see engagement in the tens or hundreds of thousands.
Regular people without millions of corporate dollars to spend cannot afford to have the algorithms see such low engagement. The quality of your Instagram followers will decide the amount of engagement you can expect to have.
A solid percentage of high-quality Instagram followers will look at posts, leave a Like, and comment. Your content will start trending when the algorithms see Likes, views, and comments together.
Likes and views are great, but you need Instagram followers who improve your engagement. Pick a service that you think best allows you to get higher engagement.
You can directly buy engagement, for instance with UseViral and SidesMedia. You can also go with the service where you think you can buy Instagram followers who do not drop you and engage well with your content.
You will organically pick up new Instagram followers who engage with your content if all goes well.
General Follower FAQs
There are always more questions than one FAQ can likely cover. The questions below are the most burning ones I feel need answers.
Is buying Instagram followers safe?
The difficult answer is, yes and no. Instagram can instantly shut down your account if you increase your follower count by buying from a sub-par service that sends bots to your account.
All traffic comes from real users with accounts with the services in our list. Buying Instagram followers who are real people does not violate the terms of service at Instagram.
How do I choose the best site for buying Instagram followers?
Many services with a wide array of options make improving your follower count on Instagram easy. An often overlooked facet of this service is that most sites only use active accounts with an interest in your niche, or you can choose premium accounts.
When organic followers give Likes or views, this engagement can lead to new followers. Study your options closely.
How much to buy 1,000 followers on Instagram?
You will have two choices on many sites—High Quality vs. Premium. The basic prices tend to be $12-$13. If you go Premium, or Active, 1,000 followers usually cost about $20.
Buying Guide
Create an outline that says what you want to accomplish. So many sites offer so many services that you can match what you want to achieve to a site that offers what you want.
Think about the future. The number one choice, Buzzoid works exclusively with Instagram. Followers, UseViral, and SidesMedia work with other social media companies. Decide if you want to stick with one site or expand to YouTube or TikTok.
Decide if you only want to accomplish a certain subscriber number or if you want real users who bring engagement. If you want engagement, paying extra is worthwhile.
Buy Instagram Followers - The Final Word
When the time comes to buy Instagram followers, the clear winner is Buzzoid. Avoid fake followers at all costs, which is why Twicsy got second place. The service is almost as good as Buzzoid but lacks Managed Growth for building brand accounts.
Followers.io, the third service, may work best for creators who want to buy Instagram followers and use other sites as well. I recommend you have a solid game plan, so Followers.io may fit into your plans to expand your presence later.
Make choices where you accomplish your goal of gaining high-quality followers and improving engagement like Managed Growth does at Buzzoid. Engagement attracts the algorithms and leads to trending and potentially viral content.
Buy Real Followers Fast - Visit The Official Site (Highest Recommended)